ETV Bharat / bharat

Who Is Ajinkya Shinde? CJP's New Face Takes Over Jantar Mantar Protest After Abhijeet Dipke's Detention

New Delhi: Ajinkya Shinde, a 35-year-old CJP leader from Maharashtra, has emerged as the new face to lead the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party protests in New Delhi.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke in a pre-recorded message had chosen Shinde to lead the protest in case he was detained.

Saturday morning, Dipke and CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police personnel who entered their flight as it landed in the Capital from Mumbai to lead the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

"Hello everyone! If you are watching this video, it means me, Ashu and Saurav have been arrested. After us, Ajinkya will lead this movement. Those watching this video, please follow Ajinkya Shine. He will be carrying forward the Cockroach Janta Party after Ashutosh, me and Saurav," Dipke said in his video message.

Ajinkya Shinde was appointed as the National Organising In-charge of the CJP in August 2026. Since then, he has been the main behind-the-scenes organiser who has stayed away from interacting with the media and any publicity.