Who Is Ajinkya Shinde? CJP's New Face Takes Over Jantar Mantar Protest After Abhijeet Dipke's Detention
A resident of Latur, Maharashtra, Shinde holds a BTech degree from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Ajinkya Shinde, a 35-year-old CJP leader from Maharashtra, has emerged as the new face to lead the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party protests in New Delhi.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke in a pre-recorded message had chosen Shinde to lead the protest in case he was detained.
Saturday morning, Dipke and CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police personnel who entered their flight as it landed in the Capital from Mumbai to lead the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
"Hello everyone! If you are watching this video, it means me, Ashu and Saurav have been arrested. After us, Ajinkya will lead this movement. Those watching this video, please follow Ajinkya Shine. He will be carrying forward the Cockroach Janta Party after Ashutosh, me and Saurav," Dipke said in his video message.
Ajinkya Shinde was appointed as the National Organising In-charge of the CJP in August 2026. Since then, he has been the main behind-the-scenes organiser who has stayed away from interacting with the media and any publicity.
Shinde previously served as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Youth Wing Convenor in Maharashtra, notably handling statewide farmer coordination. He has become a core face of CJP's Mumbai operations and spearheaded their "School Thik Karo" campaign across India.
A resident of Latur, Maharashtra, Shinde holds a BTech degree from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (DBATU). Apart from his national role in CJP, he is the key person of the group's Mumbai wing.
Shinde was present at the Shivaji Park protests and has been named in the FIR along with Abhijeet Dipke, Pranav Ahire, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurabh Das, and over 400 of their supporters. He has over 71.3K followers on his Instagram account.
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