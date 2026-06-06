Founded 'Cockroach Janta Party' While In US, Who Is Abhijit Dipke?
Originally hailing from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, the 30-year-old is now leading a Gen Z movement against fallacies in India's education system
Published : June 6, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The political temperature in the national capital soared on Saturday as Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of online movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), landed in New Delhi from the US early in the morning. Hundreds of CJP followers, mostly youths, gathered at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recent examination-related lapses.
Abhijeet clarified to his supporters that he has not come to incite riots or create chaos. He said his agenda is a peaceful sit-in protest demanding the Education Minister's resignation for his failure.
While Abhijeet-led movement may appear small for now, it signals the rise of 'digital dissent' into Indian politics. He describes his organisation not as a political party, but as a 'movement.' Interestingly, he has refused to induct any established politician into his group, making it clear that he intends to create a completely non-traditional political platform.
While some political analysts view it merely as a digital novelty, the online movement has become a major topic of conversation among a large section of the youth.
Emergence of Abhijeet Dipke
Abhijeet Dipke has emerged as a recognisable name on social media over the past few weeks. Originally hailing from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, the 30-year-old is considered a skilled political communicator. Holding a bachelor's degree in journalism from a premier institute in Pune and a Master's degree in Public Relations from the prestigious Boston University in the US, Abhijeet has spent a significant part of his career understanding the nuances of Indian politics.
Abhijeet was one of the primary architects of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s highly successful, youth-centric digital media strategy in Delhi. It is said his "meme avalanche" significantly drove online engagement, contributing to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's victory years ago. He played a crucial role in sharpening AAP's digital narrative during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.
According to his associates, Abhijeet's strength lies in his ability to distil complex data and political developments into simple, hard-hitting, and satirical memes that resonate with the public.
The name Cockroach Janta Party did not emerge from a traditional election office but rather from the reactions on social media following certain judicial and political remarks. Some time ago, a comment made by the Chief Justice of India, which indirectly likened unemployed youth to 'cockroaches', triggered major discussions among young people across the country.
Abhijeet Dipke turned this 'insulting' term into his weapon. Using satire on social media, he asked, "Is being unemployed a crime?" and with that, the name 'Cockroach Janta Party' came into existence.
Within just a few days, the name became a symbol of the youth's frustration. Before long, the party's digital following began to rival the pages of established political parties.
Abhijeet closely watched politics from the US
Abhijeet Dipke recently completed a two-year Master’s degree program from Boston University in the United States, focusing on how strategic communication and public relations shape public perception in the modern digital era.
According to reports, he turned down several high-level job offers in the US because he wanted to speak out on pressing issues like India's education system and unemployment.
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