ETV Bharat / bharat

Founded 'Cockroach Janta Party' While In US, Who Is Abhijit Dipke?

Abhijeet Dipka on his arrival at the airport in New Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The political temperature in the national capital soared on Saturday as Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of online movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), landed in New Delhi from the US early in the morning. Hundreds of CJP followers, mostly youths, gathered at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recent examination-related lapses.

Abhijeet clarified to his supporters that he has not come to incite riots or create chaos. He said his agenda is a peaceful sit-in protest demanding the Education Minister's resignation for his failure.

While Abhijeet-led movement may appear small for now, it signals the rise of 'digital dissent' into Indian politics. He describes his organisation not as a political party, but as a 'movement.' Interestingly, he has refused to induct any established politician into his group, making it clear that he intends to create a completely non-traditional political platform.

While some political analysts view it merely as a digital novelty, the online movement has become a major topic of conversation among a large section of the youth.

Emergence of Abhijeet Dipke

Abhijeet Dipke has emerged as a recognisable name on social media over the past few weeks. Originally hailing from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, the 30-year-old is considered a skilled political communicator. Holding a bachelor's degree in journalism from a premier institute in Pune and a Master's degree in Public Relations from the prestigious Boston University in the US, Abhijeet has spent a significant part of his career understanding the nuances of Indian politics.

Abhijeet was one of the primary architects of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s highly successful, youth-centric digital media strategy in Delhi. It is said his "meme avalanche" significantly drove online engagement, contributing to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's victory years ago. He played a crucial role in sharpening AAP's digital narrative during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.