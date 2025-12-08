ETV Bharat / bharat

WHO Hails India’s Initiative Of Integrating Traditional And Modern Medicine

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Hailing India’s initiative of integrating traditional medicine with modern medicine, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday said that the concept has already yielded positive results worldwide.

“We (WHO) are in the process of talking with all member countries about the integration of traditional and modern forms of medicines. In fact, we have found more acceptance of traditional forms of medicines,” said Dr Poonam Khetrapal, regional director emeritus of the WHO South-East Asia Region on a question asked by ETV Bharat.

According to Khetrapal, scientific evidence across the globe has supported the move of integration of traditional and modern medicine.

“We are constantly following the workability of such integration,” said Khetrapal, a senior advisor on traditional medicine to the WHO director-general and added, “I saw that the patients who come to the hospital, they opt for traditional medicine rather than modern medicine and it’s cheaper.”

It is worth mentioning that the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has been constantly opposing the central government's initiative of integrating traditional and modern medicine.

Khetrapal also talked about the 2nd WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine scheduled to be held in New Delhi from December 17-19.

Khetrapal said that with participation from over 100 countries, the summit will shape a decade-long roadmap for evidence-based, equitable, and sustainable integration of traditional, complimentary, integrative, and indigenous medicines into national health systems.

Highlighting the global reliance on traditional medicine, Khetrapal stressed the urgent need to bridge evidence gaps through research, innovation, and regulatory strengthening.