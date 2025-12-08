WHO Hails India’s Initiative Of Integrating Traditional And Modern Medicine
Ayush Ministry and WHO are organising the 2nd WHO Global Summit on traditional medicine, scheduled to be held from December 17–19 December in New Delhi.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 7:14 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Hailing India’s initiative of integrating traditional medicine with modern medicine, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday said that the concept has already yielded positive results worldwide.
“We (WHO) are in the process of talking with all member countries about the integration of traditional and modern forms of medicines. In fact, we have found more acceptance of traditional forms of medicines,” said Dr Poonam Khetrapal, regional director emeritus of the WHO South-East Asia Region on a question asked by ETV Bharat.
According to Khetrapal, scientific evidence across the globe has supported the move of integration of traditional and modern medicine.
“We are constantly following the workability of such integration,” said Khetrapal, a senior advisor on traditional medicine to the WHO director-general and added, “I saw that the patients who come to the hospital, they opt for traditional medicine rather than modern medicine and it’s cheaper.”
It is worth mentioning that the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has been constantly opposing the central government's initiative of integrating traditional and modern medicine.
Khetrapal also talked about the 2nd WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine scheduled to be held in New Delhi from December 17-19.
Khetrapal said that with participation from over 100 countries, the summit will shape a decade-long roadmap for evidence-based, equitable, and sustainable integration of traditional, complimentary, integrative, and indigenous medicines into national health systems.
Highlighting the global reliance on traditional medicine, Khetrapal stressed the urgent need to bridge evidence gaps through research, innovation, and regulatory strengthening.
The Ministry of Ayush and WHO are jointly organising the 2nd WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, scheduled to be held from December 17–19 in the national capital.
“The summit stands as another important milestone in the collective global effort to mainstream traditional medicine for the health, happiness, and well-being of humanity, in alignment with India’s vision of “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayah,” said Union Minister for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav.
The event will bring together Ministers, policymakers, global health leaders, researchers, experts, industry representatives, and practitioners from across the world. Representatives from over 100 countries are expected to participate in the summit.
Jadhav said that the Ministry of Ayush will host a dedicated side event on Ashwagandha, one of India’s most renowned and scientifically studied medicinal plants, highlighting its importance in traditional and contemporary health practices.
Emphasising India’s global leadership in traditional medicine, Jadhav said that Ayush systems—Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homoeopathy—have served people for centuries and are today recognised worldwide as trusted solutions for holistic health.
“The establishment of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in partnership with India, reflects the growing global confidence in India’s traditional knowledge systems,” the minister said.
As part of the summit deliberations, a focused side event titled “Ashwagandha: From Traditional Wisdom to Global Impact – Perspectives from Leading Global Experts” will also be held during the summit.
“The session will bring together leading researchers, policymakers, and clinicians to deepen scientific understanding of Ashwagandha. Discussions will highlight contemporary evidence on its adaptogenic, neuroprotective, and immunomodulatory properties, combined with insights from traditional knowledge. With an emphasis on safety assessments, the session aims to further advance global acceptance of high-quality, evidence-based Ashwagandha products,” said Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary, Ministry of Ayush.
