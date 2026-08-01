WHO Dementia Guidelines Trigger Calls For India To Launch Dedicated Prevention Drive
Experts urge integration of dementia screening and treatment into existing health programmes as India grapples with 8.8 million cases of ageing disorder, reports Gautam Debroy
Published : August 1, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The World Health Organisation's (WHO) updated global guidelines on reducing the risk of cognitive decline and dementia have reignited calls from Indian public health experts for the central government to launch a dedicated nationwide dementia prevention campaign and integrate brain health into existing public healthcare programmes.
Experts say the recommendations come at a crucial time for India, where rapid population ageing, a growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), unhealthy lifestyles and worsening air pollution are creating conditions for a significant rise in dementia cases over the coming decades. They believe the new WHO roadmap provides India with an opportunity to shift its focus from managing dementia after diagnosis to preventing or delaying its onset through early intervention.
Experts seek a dedicated national campaign.
Calling dementia an emerging public health challenge, Dr Suneela Garg, a member of the Health Ministry’s advisory committee, said India should no longer treat the condition as an inevitable consequence of ageing. “It is high time that India launched a standalone nationwide dementia prevention campaign, as dementia has become a major public health concern,” she told ETV Bharat here on Saturday.
Dr Garg pointed out that an estimated 8.8 million Indians aged 60 years and above are currently living with dementia, making India one of the countries with the largest dementia burden globally.
According to her, India presently does not have a dedicated National Dementia Control Programme. However, she said the WHO recommendations offer a clear framework for strengthening dementia prevention by incorporating screening, awareness generation and risk reduction into existing elderly care, mental health and NCD programmes.
“Rather than creating parallel systems, dementia prevention can be integrated with ongoing healthcare initiatives dealing with hypertension, diabetes, mental health and healthy ageing," she said.
WHO shifts focus from treatment to prevention
The updated WHO guidelines represent the most comprehensive revision of dementia risk reduction recommendations since 2019.
The global health agency estimates that more than 57 million people worldwide are living with dementia, while nearly 10 million new cases are diagnosed every year. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for nearly 60 to 70 per cent of all dementia cases globally.
Although there is no cure for dementia, the WHO now says scientific evidence clearly shows that up to 45 per cent of dementia risk is linked to modifiable risk factors.
WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said countries now have enough scientific evidence to act before dementia develops. “We know more today than ever before about what drives dementia risk, and these guidelines translate that knowledge into action. Countries now have clear, evidence-based recommendations they can put into practice immediately to protect people's cognitive health,” he said.
The recommendations encourage governments to promote healthier lifestyles throughout life, rather than focusing solely on treatment after cognitive decline has begun.
Lifestyle changes at the centre of prevention
The WHO has identified several lifestyle interventions that can reduce the risk of dementia.
These include increasing physical activity, quitting tobacco, reducing alcohol consumption, adopting healthier diets, participating in cognitive training, remaining socially engaged and managing chronic diseases effectively.
The revised guidelines also include a new recommendation asking countries to reduce exposure to air pollution after growing scientific evidence linked long-term pollution exposure with cognitive decline.
The WHO further recommends proper management of hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol, saying effective control of these conditions can substantially reduce dementia risk. It also advises that hearing aids may be offered to people with hearing loss as part of dementia risk reduction strategies.
The global health watchdog cautioned against routinely taking vitamin B, vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acids or multivitamin supplements solely for dementia prevention unless a deficiency has been medically diagnosed, saying current scientific evidence does not support their use.
Why the guidelines matter for India
Public health experts believe almost every major dementia risk factor highlighted by the WHO is already widespread in India.
The country has one of the world’s largest populations of people living with hypertension and diabetes. Tobacco use remains common across several states, while urbanisation has led to increasingly sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary habits.
India is simultaneously witnessing a rapid demographic transition, with the elderly population growing faster than ever before due to increasing life expectancy.
According to Dr Garg, these trends make the WHO recommendations especially relevant.
“Health experts have repeatedly warned that age-related neurological disorders, including dementia, are likely to become a major public health challenge in the coming decades,” she said.
The addition of air pollution as a modifiable risk factor is particularly significant for India.
Several Indian cities routinely report hazardous levels of particulate pollution. While air pollution has traditionally been linked with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, WHO’s updated recommendations underline its growing importance as a risk factor for long-term brain health.
Experts say this strengthens the argument that improving air quality is not only an environmental priority but also an investment in cognitive health.
Emergency doctors witnessing a growing burden
Emergency medicine specialists say they are increasingly encountering dementia patients whose condition is compounded by years of uncontrolled lifestyle-related illnesses.
Tamorish Kole, former president of the Asian Society of Emergency Medicine, said emergency departments are often where cumulative health risks become visible. “Over the years, I have observed that many older adults presenting to emergency departments with dementia or acute cognitive deterioration often have a history of modifiable lifestyle risk factors, particularly long-term tobacco use, harmful alcohol consumption and physical inactivity,” he told ETV Bharat.
According to him, these risk factors are frequently accompanied by hypertension, diabetes, cerebrovascular disease and malnutrition, which together accelerate cognitive decline.
He noted that many patients reach hospitals after falls, confusion, dehydration, aspiration or behavioural disturbances rather than because they initially recognised memory problems. “The emergency department often becomes the first point at which these cumulative risks become clinically apparent,” he said.
Families describe the emotional burden
Beyond medical complications, dementia profoundly affects families and carers.
Ranjan Paul, whose brother-in-law from Greater Noida has been living with dementia for the past three years, said the disease completely transformed family life. “My brother-in-law was already suffering from kidney disease, hypertension and other illnesses. But once dementia developed, the situation became extremely difficult. He could no longer recognise his wife or other family members,” Paul said.
In fact, Paul’s experience reflects the reality faced by millions of Indian families caring for dementia patients, where emotional stress often accompanies financial hardship.
The WHO estimates dementia costs the global economy approximately US$1.3 trillion every year, with almost half the economic burden arising from unpaid care provided by family members and friends.
The organisation says dementia not only affects memory but also gradually strips people of their independence, dignity and ability to perform everyday activities, making long-term caregiving unavoidable for many families.
Integrating existing programmes
Experts argue that India does not necessarily need to build an entirely new healthcare infrastructure to address dementia.
Instead, they suggest incorporating dementia screening and counselling into programmes already targeting NCDs, elderly healthcare and mental health.
Routine blood pressure checks, diabetes screening, tobacco cessation counselling, physical activity promotion and cognitive assessments can all become part of primary healthcare services.
According to Dr Garg, such an integrated approach would help India tackle multiple health challenges simultaneously while making better use of available healthcare resources.
The WHO similarly recommends closer integration between services dealing with non-communicable diseases, mental health and brain health.
A roadmap for healthier ageing
Health experts believe the greatest message emerging from the WHO report is that dementia should no longer be viewed as an unavoidable consequence of growing old.
Instead, a significant proportion of future cases can potentially be prevented or delayed through healthier lifestyles, cleaner environments, timely treatment of chronic illnesses and greater public awareness.
For India, where millions are expected to enter old age over the next two decades, experts say the updated WHO guidelines provide a timely roadmap for protecting cognitive health before symptoms appear.
“By shifting the focus from treatment to prevention, the updated WHO guidelines offer governments a practical roadmap to address one of the fastest-growing health challenges associated with ageing populations. For India, where demographic changes, chronic diseases and environmental risks are converging, the recommendations underscore the need for stronger public health interventions, healthier lifestyles and integrated healthcare strategies to safeguard cognitive health in the years ahead,” Dr Kole said.
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