ETV Bharat / bharat

WHO Dementia Guidelines Trigger Calls For India To Launch Dedicated Prevention Drive

New Delhi: The World Health Organisation's (WHO) updated global guidelines on reducing the risk of cognitive decline and dementia have reignited calls from Indian public health experts for the central government to launch a dedicated nationwide dementia prevention campaign and integrate brain health into existing public healthcare programmes.

Experts say the recommendations come at a crucial time for India, where rapid population ageing, a growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), unhealthy lifestyles and worsening air pollution are creating conditions for a significant rise in dementia cases over the coming decades. They believe the new WHO roadmap provides India with an opportunity to shift its focus from managing dementia after diagnosis to preventing or delaying its onset through early intervention.

Experts seek a dedicated national campaign.

Calling dementia an emerging public health challenge, Dr Suneela Garg, a member of the Health Ministry’s advisory committee, said India should no longer treat the condition as an inevitable consequence of ageing. “It is high time that India launched a standalone nationwide dementia prevention campaign, as dementia has become a major public health concern,” she told ETV Bharat here on Saturday.

Dr Garg pointed out that an estimated 8.8 million Indians aged 60 years and above are currently living with dementia, making India one of the countries with the largest dementia burden globally.

According to her, India presently does not have a dedicated National Dementia Control Programme. However, she said the WHO recommendations offer a clear framework for strengthening dementia prevention by incorporating screening, awareness generation and risk reduction into existing elderly care, mental health and NCD programmes.

“Rather than creating parallel systems, dementia prevention can be integrated with ongoing healthcare initiatives dealing with hypertension, diabetes, mental health and healthy ageing," she said.

WHO shifts focus from treatment to prevention

The updated WHO guidelines represent the most comprehensive revision of dementia risk reduction recommendations since 2019.

The global health agency estimates that more than 57 million people worldwide are living with dementia, while nearly 10 million new cases are diagnosed every year. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for nearly 60 to 70 per cent of all dementia cases globally.

Although there is no cure for dementia, the WHO now says scientific evidence clearly shows that up to 45 per cent of dementia risk is linked to modifiable risk factors.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said countries now have enough scientific evidence to act before dementia develops. “We know more today than ever before about what drives dementia risk, and these guidelines translate that knowledge into action. Countries now have clear, evidence-based recommendations they can put into practice immediately to protect people's cognitive health,” he said.

The recommendations encourage governments to promote healthier lifestyles throughout life, rather than focusing solely on treatment after cognitive decline has begun.

Lifestyle changes at the centre of prevention

The WHO has identified several lifestyle interventions that can reduce the risk of dementia.

These include increasing physical activity, quitting tobacco, reducing alcohol consumption, adopting healthier diets, participating in cognitive training, remaining socially engaged and managing chronic diseases effectively.

The revised guidelines also include a new recommendation asking countries to reduce exposure to air pollution after growing scientific evidence linked long-term pollution exposure with cognitive decline.

The WHO further recommends proper management of hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol, saying effective control of these conditions can substantially reduce dementia risk. It also advises that hearing aids may be offered to people with hearing loss as part of dementia risk reduction strategies.

The global health watchdog cautioned against routinely taking vitamin B, vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acids or multivitamin supplements solely for dementia prevention unless a deficiency has been medically diagnosed, saying current scientific evidence does not support their use.

Why the guidelines matter for India

Public health experts believe almost every major dementia risk factor highlighted by the WHO is already widespread in India.

The country has one of the world’s largest populations of people living with hypertension and diabetes. Tobacco use remains common across several states, while urbanisation has led to increasingly sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary habits.

India is simultaneously witnessing a rapid demographic transition, with the elderly population growing faster than ever before due to increasing life expectancy.

According to Dr Garg, these trends make the WHO recommendations especially relevant.

“Health experts have repeatedly warned that age-related neurological disorders, including dementia, are likely to become a major public health challenge in the coming decades,” she said.