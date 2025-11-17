ETV Bharat / bharat

Who Are The Ramoji Excellence Award Recipients: From Gutsy Human Trafficking Activist To 'Water Mother' Of India, Know The Seven Achievers

Hyderabad: Seven personalities who have made a mark in their fields and helped uplift communities, advance knowledge, and inspire the country were awarded the inaugural Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025 here on Sunday.

Instituted in memory of Sri Ramoji Rao garu, the awards were launched by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan at a grand event in Ramoji Film City, celebrating the 89th birth anniversary of the Ramoji Group founder.

The seven distinguished personalities were selected across the following categories: Journalism, Rural Development, Service to Humanity, Art & Culture, Youth Icon, Science & Technology, and Women Achiever.

The selection process was designed with transparency and rigour. Expert panels evaluated several profiles in each category, shortlisting three names per segment. A final committee then selected one awardee per category. All credentials and fieldwork were independently verified through Eenadu and ETV Bharat networks to ensure authenticity.

Jaideep Hardikar, a distinguished journalist and author, was awarded the Ramoji Excellence Award for excellence in journalism. Hardikar has spent over two decades reporting on India’s rural realities with deep empathy and insight. His work amplifies marginalised voices and brings the human dimensions of development to national attention.