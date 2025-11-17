Who Are The Ramoji Excellence Award Recipients: From Gutsy Human Trafficking Activist To 'Water Mother' Of India, Know The Seven Achievers
Published : November 17, 2025 at 10:47 AM IST|
Updated : November 17, 2025 at 11:07 AM IST
Hyderabad: Seven personalities who have made a mark in their fields and helped uplift communities, advance knowledge, and inspire the country were awarded the inaugural Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025 here on Sunday.
Instituted in memory of Sri Ramoji Rao garu, the awards were launched by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan at a grand event in Ramoji Film City, celebrating the 89th birth anniversary of the Ramoji Group founder.
The seven distinguished personalities were selected across the following categories: Journalism, Rural Development, Service to Humanity, Art & Culture, Youth Icon, Science & Technology, and Women Achiever.
The selection process was designed with transparency and rigour. Expert panels evaluated several profiles in each category, shortlisting three names per segment. A final committee then selected one awardee per category. All credentials and fieldwork were independently verified through Eenadu and ETV Bharat networks to ensure authenticity.
Jaideep Hardikar, a distinguished journalist and author, was awarded the Ramoji Excellence Award for excellence in journalism. Hardikar has spent over two decades reporting on India’s rural realities with deep empathy and insight. His work amplifies marginalised voices and brings the human dimensions of development to national attention.
Srikanth Bolla was the recipient of the Youth Icon Award. Founder & Chairman of Bollant Industries and an MIT alumnus, Bolla has become a national symbol of resilience and inclusive leadership. His enterprise empowers people with disabilities while advancing sustainable manufacturing.
Prof. Sathupati Prasanna Sree was awarded under the Art & Culture category. A visionary scholar who created scripts for 19 tribal languages, Prof. Sree has revolutionized the preservation of India’s indigenous literary heritage. As Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University, she continues to champion cultural identity and linguistic empowerment.
Amla Ashok Ruia was awarded the Ramoji Excellence Award in Rural Development. Popularly known as the “Water Mother,” Ruia has transformed drought-prone villages through innovative water-harvesting initiatives. Her work through Aakar Charitable Trust has restored livelihoods, water security, and hope across rural India.
The Award of Excellence in Service to Mankind category went to Akash Tandon, founder of Pehchaan – The Street School. Tandon has built a movement providing education to thousands of underprivileged children in Delhi-NCR. His mission nurtures dignity, opportunity, and empowerment for marginalised communities.
Pallabi Ghosh, a gutsy human trafficking activist, bagged the Women Achiever Award. A crusader against human trafficking, Ghosh has rescued over 10,000 women and children and impacted more than 75,000 lives. Through the Impact and Dialogue Foundation, she leads national efforts in rescue, rehabilitation, and reintegration.
Prof. Madhavi Latha Gali was awarded in the Excellence in Science & Technology category. A pioneering geotechnical engineer at IISc Bengaluru, Prof. Latha contributed to major national infrastructure projects, including the Chenab Railway Bridge. As Chair of the Centre for Sustainable Technologies, she continues to drive innovation and mentor the next generation of engineering leaders.
Throughout the ceremony, distinguished dignitaries were felicitated by Sri Kiron, Managing Director, Ramoji Group.
The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Divija Cherukuri, the granddaughter of Sri Ramoji Rao Garu, followed by the National Anthem and dinner. The Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025 marked a powerful beginning to a legacy of recognising extraordinary individuals whose work strengthens the nation’s moral, cultural, and intellectual fabric.