ETV Bharat / bharat

Who Are The Ramoji Excellence Award Recipients: From Gutsy Human Trafficking Activist To 'Water Mother' Of India, Know The Seven Achievers

Seven distinguished personalities were selected across following categories: Journalism, Rural Development, Service to Humanity, Art & Culture, Youth Icon, Science & Technology, and Women Achiever.

Who Are The Ramoji Excellence Award Recipients From Gutsy Trafficking Activist To Water Mother Of India Know The Seven Awardees
Ramoji Excellence Award 2025 Recipients: (From the left) Jaideep Hardikar (Journalism), Amla Ashok Ruia (Rural Development), Srikanth Bolla (Youth Icon), Prof. Sathupati Prasanna Sree (Art & Culture), Pallabi Ghosh (Women Achiever), Akash Tandon (Service To Mankind), Prof. Madhavi Latha Gali (Science & Technology). (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 17, 2025 at 10:47 AM IST

|

Updated : November 17, 2025 at 11:07 AM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Seven personalities who have made a mark in their fields and helped uplift communities, advance knowledge, and inspire the country were awarded the inaugural Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025 here on Sunday.

Instituted in memory of Sri Ramoji Rao garu, the awards were launched by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan at a grand event in Ramoji Film City, celebrating the 89th birth anniversary of the Ramoji Group founder.

The seven distinguished personalities were selected across the following categories: Journalism, Rural Development, Service to Humanity, Art & Culture, Youth Icon, Science & Technology, and Women Achiever.

The awards were launched by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan at a grand event in Ramoji Film City, celebrating the 89th birth anniversary of the Ramoji Group founder. (ETV Bharat)

The selection process was designed with transparency and rigour. Expert panels evaluated several profiles in each category, shortlisting three names per segment. A final committee then selected one awardee per category. All credentials and fieldwork were independently verified through Eenadu and ETV Bharat networks to ensure authenticity.

Jaideep Hardikar, a distinguished journalist and author, was awarded the Ramoji Excellence Award for excellence in journalism. Hardikar has spent over two decades reporting on India’s rural realities with deep empathy and insight. His work amplifies marginalised voices and brings the human dimensions of development to national attention.

Who Are The Ramoji Excellence Award Recipients
Jaideep Hardikar, a distinguished journalist and author, was awarded the Ramoji Excellence Award for excellence in journalism. Hardikar has spent over two decades reporting on India’s rural realities with deep empathy and insight. (ETV Bharat)

Srikanth Bolla was the recipient of the Youth Icon Award. Founder & Chairman of Bollant Industries and an MIT alumnus, Bolla has become a national symbol of resilience and inclusive leadership. His enterprise empowers people with disabilities while advancing sustainable manufacturing.

Who Are The Ramoji Excellence Award Recipients
Srikanth Bolla was the recipient of the Youth Icon Award. Founder & Chairman of Bollant Industries and an MIT alumnus, Bolla has become a national symbol of resilience and inclusive leadership. (ETV Bharat)

Prof. Sathupati Prasanna Sree was awarded under the Art & Culture category. A visionary scholar who created scripts for 19 tribal languages, Prof. Sree has revolutionized the preservation of India’s indigenous literary heritage. As Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University, she continues to champion cultural identity and linguistic empowerment.

Who Are The Ramoji Excellence Award Recipients
Prof. Sathupati Prasanna Sree was awarded under the Art & Culture category. A visionary scholar who created scripts for 19 tribal languages, Prof. Sree has revolutionized the preservation of India’s indigenous literary heritage. (ETV Bharat)

Amla Ashok Ruia was awarded the Ramoji Excellence Award in Rural Development. Popularly known as the “Water Mother,” Ruia has transformed drought-prone villages through innovative water-harvesting initiatives. Her work through Aakar Charitable Trust has restored livelihoods, water security, and hope across rural India.

Who Are The Ramoji Excellence Award Recipients
Amla Ashok Ruia was awarded the Ramoji Excellence Award in Rural Development. Popularly known as the “Water Mother,” Ruia has transformed drought-prone villages through innovative water-harvesting initiatives. (ETV Bharat)

Also Read:

  1. VP CP Radhakrishnan Launches Ramoji Excellence Awards, Says Media Should Educate On Truth In Misinformation Era
  2. Ramoji Excellence Awards Honour Real Heroes Of Society: CMD
  3. Inaugural Ramoji Excellence Awards Ceremony Marks Sri Ramoji Rao's 89th Birth Anniversary

The Award of Excellence in Service to Mankind category went to Akash Tandon, founder of Pehchaan – The Street School. Tandon has built a movement providing education to thousands of underprivileged children in Delhi-NCR. His mission nurtures dignity, opportunity, and empowerment for marginalised communities.

Who Are The Ramoji Excellence Award Recipients
The Award of Excellence in Service to Mankind category went to Akash Tandon, founder of Pehchaan – The Street School. (ETV Bharat)

Pallabi Ghosh, a gutsy human trafficking activist, bagged the Women Achiever Award. A crusader against human trafficking, Ghosh has rescued over 10,000 women and children and impacted more than 75,000 lives. Through the Impact and Dialogue Foundation, she leads national efforts in rescue, rehabilitation, and reintegration.

Who Are The Ramoji Excellence Award Recipients
Pallabi Ghosh, a gutsy human trafficking activist, bagged the Women Achiever Award. A crusader against human trafficking, Ghosh has rescued over 10,000 women and children and impacted more than 75,000 lives. (ETV Bharat)

Prof. Madhavi Latha Gali was awarded in the Excellence in Science & Technology category. A pioneering geotechnical engineer at IISc Bengaluru, Prof. Latha contributed to major national infrastructure projects, including the Chenab Railway Bridge. As Chair of the Centre for Sustainable Technologies, she continues to drive innovation and mentor the next generation of engineering leaders.

Who Are The Ramoji Excellence Award Recipients
Prof. Madhavi Latha Gali was awarded in the Excellence in Science & Technology category. A pioneering geotechnical engineer at IISc Bengaluru, Prof. Latha contributed to major national infrastructure projects, including the Chenab Railway Bridge. (ETV Bharat)

Throughout the ceremony, distinguished dignitaries were felicitated by Sri Kiron, Managing Director, Ramoji Group.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Divija Cherukuri, the granddaughter of Sri Ramoji Rao Garu, followed by the National Anthem and dinner. The Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025 marked a powerful beginning to a legacy of recognising extraordinary individuals whose work strengthens the nation’s moral, cultural, and intellectual fabric.

Read More:

  1. Ramoji Film City Signs MoU With Telangana Govt To Set Up Global Tourism Village, Night Safari At Rs 2,000 Crore
  2. Foundation Stones Laid For Eenadu Relief Fund Projects In Andhra Pradesh And Telangana
  3. Ramoji Group Chairman Ch. Kiron Meets PM Modi, Marks Eenadu, ETV Milestone Celebrations
Last Updated : November 17, 2025 at 11:07 AM IST

TAGGED:

RAMOJI EXCELLENCE AWARD
RAMOJI RAO
SRIKANTH BOLLA
JAIDEEP HARDIKAR
ASHOK TANDON

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Analysis | BJP Women Empowerment Playbook Yields Dividend Defying Caste Dynamics

Analysis | Congress Bihar Show Casts Shadow On INDIA Bloc’s Existence, Keeps Alliance Thinking

Kolhapur Dancers Perform Bharatanatyam At Everest Base Camp

INTERVIEW | Agra Denied Screens: Kanu Behl Says, 'Fight Is No Longer About My Film; It's About Who Controls What India Watches'

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.