ETV Bharat / bharat

White Sheets, Scuffle And Blue Ink: How Chaos Erupted During Peaceful Protest At Jantar Mantar

Security personnel detain a supporter of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) after activist Sonam Wangchuk, unseen, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days, is shifted to a hospital from Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, on Saturday. ( PTI )

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke reacts after a woman threw an ink-like liquid on him at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (PTI)

CJP volunteer Saif alleged that the medical team, which usually arrived between 9 am and 9.30 am, arrived much earlier than usual on Saturday, accompanied by a large police contingent. "When we asked the doctors and police why they had arrived early, nobody gave us any answer. Within minutes, the doctors and police personnel went straight to the stage," Saif alleged.

The source added that with Parliament's Monsoon Session beginning next week, Delhi Police wanted to ensure no large crowd gathered in the high-security New Delhi district.

"If visuals of Sonam Wangchuk being shifted to hospital had gone viral immediately, it could have led to a large gathering at Jantar Mantar," a police source said.

Police sources said the sheets were used to prevent supporters from recording and circulating videos of Wangchuk's removal.

On receiving a signal from senior officers, they surrounded the stage with the sheets before escorting Wangchuk into a waiting ambulance.

According to police sources, plainclothes personnel carrying large white sheets moved towards the stage where Wangchuk was observing his hunger strike.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke with the portrait of Sonam Wangchuk after the former announces his indefinite hunger strike following the environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk's hospitalisation at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

Around 5 am, senior officers gathered near Jantar Mantar for a final briefing before the operation began.

Police sources also claimed that officers discussed deploying network jammers around Jantar Mantar to prevent videos of the operation from spreading rapidly on social media. There was, however, no official confirmation that jammers were eventually used.

A police source said officers even conducted a security drill to assess how Wangchuk could be moved "without confrontation" in under a minute.

Senior officers reportedly received instructions from Police Headquarters around 1.30 am. They were asked to ensure Wangchuk underwent a medical examination and was shifted to hospital.

According to police sources, the operation was planned overnight after the Delhi High Court directed that Wangchuk receive medical treatment and doctors advised immediate hospitalisation because of his deteriorating health.

Many also carried placards seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged examination paper leak issue.

They demanded that Wangchuk be brought back to the protest site so that his indefinite hunger strike could continue from Jantar Mantar.

Students, youth groups, social activists and supporters continued to arrive at Jantar Mantar throughout the day. Protesters sang songs, beat tambourines and raised slogans against the government.

Security personnel screen with sheets and keep vigil as activist Sonam Wangchuk, unseen, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days, is shifted to a hospital from Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, on Saturday. (PTI)

As crowds swelled through the day demanding "Bring Sonam Wangchuk Back", another flashpoint emerged when an unidentified woman allegedly threw blue ink at Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke. Delhi Police detained the woman for questioning. Reacting to the incident, Dipke smiled and said, "Blue is my colour... Jai Bhim!", drawing loud chants of "Jai Bhim" from supporters.

Protesters alleged that plainclothes police personnel used large white sheets to surround the stage before taking Wangchuk away, triggering pushing and jostling at the protest site.

New Delhi: Chaotic scenes unfolded at Jantar Mantar on Saturday after Delhi Police shifted climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital following the Delhi High Court's directions and medical advice.

"They came early in the morning in civil dress. When we asked who they were, they first said they were doctors. Later, they told us they had a High Court order to shift Sonam Wangchuk to the hospital. We requested them to wait until his vital checks were completed, but they entered and took him away," the protester alleged. "We were asking them to let his medical team examine him first. Nobody was informed beforehand. Everything happened in a rush," he claimed.

Saif alleged that police personnel created a cordon around the stage before taking Wangchuk away. "The police formed a cordon with white sheets around the stage. Sonam Wangchuk was wrapped inside the enclosure and taken to an ambulance. When protesters tried to stop them, there was pushing and shoving and several people suffered injuries," he alleged.

Another protester also claimed several demonstrators were injured during the scuffle. "There was a lot of pushing. Many protesters got injured while trying to stop the police. I also received scratches during the scuffle," he alleged.

Police sources acknowledged there was brief commotion but claimed some protesters attempted to obstruct the implementation of the High Court's directions.

Delhi Police said Wangchuk was shifted only because of his deteriorating health. "As per orders of the Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice, due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care," the official statement said.

Heavy Security, Power Outage And Network Disruption Claims

Sources said Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar reviewed the situation at Police Headquarters on Friday and directed senior officers to maintain law and order across the Capital. Security was intensified around Jantar Mantar, across the New Delhi district and at Safdarjung Hospital. Multiple layers of Delhi Police personnel, paramilitary forces, Vajra anti-riot vehicles and metal barricades were deployed.

Despite the heavy deployment, protesters continued to gather through the day. Wangchuk's mattress remained on the stage, while volunteers placed his framed black-and-white photograph behind it as a symbol of the continuing agitation.

Protesters also alleged that electricity at the protest site was cut after the police action, leaving table fans non-functional in the sweltering heat. Several demonstrators further claimed mobile phone networks stopped working for nearly an hour after Wangchuk was shifted, making it difficult to contact family members and coordinate with one another. The allegation could not be independently verified.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke began an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar after activist Sonam Wangchuk, unseen, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days, was shifted to a hospital in New Delhi for medical care on Saturday. (PTI)

Blue Ink Thrown At Dipke As Protest Intensifies

Soon after Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke stepped down from the stage and began an indefinite hunger strike, declaring that the agitation would continue until the government's demands were met.

The protest took another dramatic turn on Saturday afternoon when an unidentified woman allegedly threw blue ink at Dipke while he was addressing supporters. The incident triggered brief chaos before protesters and Delhi Police personnel overpowered the woman and took her into custody. Police have begun questioning her to ascertain the motive behind the act.

Dipke reiterated that Wangchuk's removal would not affect the movement and confirmed that the proposed July 20 Parliament March from Jantar Mantar to Parliament would go ahead as planned. "This march will take the voice of students and youth to Parliament. We appeal to everyone to participate peacefully and not fall for any provocation," he said.

'The Movement Is Bigger Than One Person'

Speaking at the protest, JNU Students' Union Vice President K. Gopika said Wangchuk's detention would not weaken the agitation. "The movement will continue. This protest is not about one individual but about protecting democratic values and the future of education. The campaign will continue until our concerns are addressed," she said.

She also questioned the heavy deployment of police personnel. "Instead of stopping peaceful protesters, authorities should have focused on ensuring public safety and emergency response. Efforts are underway to provoke protesters ahead of the July 20 march. Many people want to join the protest peacefully, and we question whether such heavy policing is the right approach," she alleged.

Security personnel deployed at Jantar Mantar during a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in New Delhi on Saturday. (IANS)

Protester Sahil accused Delhi Police of using excessive force during Wangchuk's removal. "The police action was illegal and shameful. I was pushed and injured, but I will continue supporting this movement. This protest is about protecting education. The government should respond through dialogue instead of detaining protesters," he said.

Another protester said Wangchuk's removal would not weaken the agitation. "We stand with Sonam Wangchuk and Abhijeet Dipke and will continue this protest. His removal from the site will not weaken our resolve. Our agitation for examination reforms and against paper leaks will continue," the protester said.

Protester Sharanya alleged that communication became difficult immediately after Wangchuk was taken away. "Mobile phones stopped functioning properly, making it difficult for people to contact their families and coordinate with one another," she alleged. Sharanya suggested that some form of technological disruption may have occurred, although the claim could not be independently verified.

Speaking on behalf of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), Sharanya said the movement had received support from Members of Parliament, students, parents and members of the public.

Security personnel detain supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) as they raise slogans in New Delhi, on Saturday. (PTI)

"The ink-throwing incident has created fear among participants, especially women. While police are expected to protect citizens, many protesters now feel unsafe and uncertain about their security during demonstrations," she said.

Several women protesters alleged that their safety had become a major concern despite the heavy deployment of police personnel.

They questioned how the ink-throwing incident could occur despite extensive security arrangements. Some volunteers also claimed that plainclothes personnel were involved in taking Wangchuk away, raising concerns about transparency in the police action.

Protesters alleged that repeated incidents had created fear, stress and anxiety, particularly among women and young participants attending the demonstration.

Supporter Ashish urged the government to resolve the issue through dialogue rather than confrontation. "The movement will remain peaceful and continue until its demands are heard," he said.

Another supporter, Ajay, said ensuring the safety of women and young girls should be the administration's top priority. "If an ink-throwing incident can happen despite heavy security, it raises serious questions about the safety of peaceful protesters," he said.

Even after Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital, Jantar Mantar remained packed with protesters. Demonstrators continued to raise slogans, sing protest songs, and beat tambourines in support of the agitation. Protesters reiterated their demand that Wangchuk be brought back to Jantar Mantar and maintained that the July 20 Parliament March would proceed as scheduled.