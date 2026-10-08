ETV Bharat / bharat

White House Hails Modi-Trump Ties, Calls India One Of US' Strongest Allies

New Delhi: On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 25 years in public service as the head of the government, the White House described India as one of United States' strongest allies and said the close relationship between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has further strengthened the bilateral ties.

"India is one of the United States' strongest allies, which has been bolstered by President Trump's good relationship with Prime Minister Modi," White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told IANS on Wednesday (local time).

PM Modi completed the milestone on Wednesday (October 7), marking a quarter-century since he first assumed office as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001.

The statement came in response to a question seeking the White House's assessment of PM Modi's 25 years in public service and his relationship with the US President.

The White House's statement highlighted the personal rapport between the two leaders, even as India and the United States continue to work through differences on trade and other policy issues. It, however, did not announce any new bilateral initiative or policy decision.

PM Modi served as Gujarat Chief Minister from October 7, 2001, until May 2014, when he became India's Prime Minister following the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the general elections.

India and the United States have developed extensive cooperation in defence, technology, trade and strategic affairs over successive administrations, although the two countries do not have a formal mutual defence treaty.

PM Modi's tenure has also seen India expand its diplomatic engagement with major powers and play a prominent role for India in the Global South. As he marked 25 years in office, leaders from around the world congratulated him on the milestone and praised his leadership, describing it as a "rare achievement in any democracy" and a "powerful testament" to the confidence that the people of India have in him. The Prime Minister thanked world leaders for their warm wishes and expressed readiness to continue strengthening cooperation.

Read More: