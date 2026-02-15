ETV Bharat / bharat

'White-collar' Terror Probe: Doctors Formed Terror Group 'Ansar Interim' For Jammu Kashmir, Hinterland Attacks

NSG team investigate the spot of the blast in a car near Gate no 1 of the Red Fort Metro statio ( ANI )

New Delhi/Srinagar: The 'white-collar' terror module recently busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police indicates that the doctors arrested in the case had been radicalised since 2016 and formed a new terror organisation named "Ansar Interim" to carry out subversive activities in the Union Territory as well as in the hinterland, officials said on Sunday.

The case, which is now being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), also brings to light that Dr Umer-un Nabi -- the man behind the wheel of the explosive-laden car that exploded outside the Red Fort on November 10, killing over a dozen people -- had unsuccessfully attempted to join terror groups in 2016 and 2018, they said.

Piecing together evidence gathered so far, officials said the accused doctors -- Muzamil Gannie, Umer-un Nabi (now dead), and Adeel Rather, along with his brother Muzzafar Rather (absconding), as well as Maulvi Irfan, Qari Aamir, and Tufail Gazi met at Eidgah in downtown Srinagar in April 2022.

During the meeting, they decided to form a terror organisation "Ansar Interim," with Adeel named as the 'Ameer' (chief) of the group, Maulvi Irfan as 'Deputy Ameer,' and Gannie as treasurer, officials said, adding that among militant groups, "Ansar" is commonly associated with the globally banned terror outfit Al-Qaeda.

The arrested doctors and preachers told the interrogators that the need to form a new group emerged because all their contacts with active terrorists had been severed, officials said. Roles and operational codes were assigned to the members during the meeting.

Umer assumed the role of coordinator and, along with Gannie, handled finances and procurement.

It was in 2023 that the group decided to acquire fertiliser from the Sohna and Nuh areas of Haryana. On the instructions of Umer, NPK (commonly known as Potassium Nitrate in this context) was also procured from a chemical shop in Faridabad.

During interrogation, the arrested doctors said Umer began watching online videos to learn rudimentary Improvised Explosive Device (IED) construction and had managed to prepare Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP), one of the most notable peroxide explosives, which has been used in several terrorist attacks as the explosive filling for IEDs.

According to officials, Adeel had started to look for members for the new terror group and roped in an individual named Danish, alias Jasir, from South Kashmir.