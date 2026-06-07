ETV Bharat / bharat

While Holding SIR, Share Details Of 'Suspected Foreigners' With Authorities: Election Commission To EROs

File photo | Locals search their names in the display list during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Kolkata on April 5, 2025. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has directed its poll officers in states to share details of "suspected foreign nationals" with authorities while carrying out special intensive revision (SIR) of the voters' list.

On May 14, the poll body shared a detailed set of instructions to state chief electoral officers on the procedure to be followed while holding SIR, PTI reported on Sunday.

"...Also, electoral registration officers (EROs) will refer cases of suspected foreign nationals to the competent authority under the Citizenship Act, 1955. For these purposes, assistant EROs shall exercise ERO's powers independently...," read an excerpt from the instructions.

The poll body also underlined that for electors whose enumeration forms have not come back, the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) would identify a probable cause, such as absent, shifted, dead and duplicate entry based on an inquiry from the nearby electors and would note the same.

As the Election Commission was preparing for SIR in Bihar last year, its officials, according to the PTI report, had claimed that several nationals from Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar were found by its grassroots-level functionaries.

"But eventually, the poll authority did not share any numbers or proof of such people who were not eligible to be on the voters' list," the report said.

Opposition parties had dubbed the EC's claims as a ploy to carry out SIR to target electors not aligned to the BJP and its allies. On May 14, the poll authority had launched phase III of SIR in 16 states and three Union Territories involving 36.73 crore voters in a staggered manner beginning May 30.