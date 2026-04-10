ETV Bharat / bharat

Which Village Will Become 'Crorepati': Congress Stings BJP Over Bastar Promise, As Anti-Naxal Ops Wind Down

Raipur: What is the link between the Amitabh Bachchan-anchored TV reality show "Kaun Banega Crorepati", and villages in Chhattisgarh's remote Bastar district? A lot, if state Congress, spearheaded by ex-Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, is to be believed.

Even since Amit Shah announced a Rs 1 crore development fund for each Naxal-free village on April 5, 2025, the Congress has been persistently asking follow-up questions from the state government. But after the Union Home Minister reasserted his aim of Naxal-free Chhattisgarh at the closing ceremony of the Bastar Pandum festival in Dantewada on February 9, 2026, in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, and with several villages and panchayats already declared Naxal-free by the Centre, the Congress leaders began asking with gusto: Which village will be the first to become crorepati?

Their refrain has become more forceful since the deadline for eliminating Naxalism passed on March 31, 2026. Baghel has been repeatedly questioning the government, asking why the plan, blueprint, and budget for the disbursement of these promised funds not been finalised yet, given that it was publicly announced long ago.

He has alleged that while the Chief Minister's Delhi visit on Tuesday, April 7 — when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and showcased a roadmap for Bastar's development — there was no clear mention of the Rs 1 crore reward.

Baghel has in fact asked CM Vishnu Deo Sai point-blank, "Was the amount requested from the PM meant for the Naxal-free panchayats that were promised Rs 1 crore each?"

He added, "How many proposals by panchayats were sent to the Centre? Which will be the first crorepati village? The government should clarify these questions."