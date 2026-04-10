Which Village Will Become 'Crorepati': Congress Stings BJP Over Bastar Promise, As Anti-Naxal Ops Wind Down
Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel also asked if money for Amit Shah's 2025 promise is now being touted as Centre's recently pledged development funds, reports Praveen Singh.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
Raipur: What is the link between the Amitabh Bachchan-anchored TV reality show "Kaun Banega Crorepati", and villages in Chhattisgarh's remote Bastar district? A lot, if state Congress, spearheaded by ex-Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, is to be believed.
Even since Amit Shah announced a Rs 1 crore development fund for each Naxal-free village on April 5, 2025, the Congress has been persistently asking follow-up questions from the state government. But after the Union Home Minister reasserted his aim of Naxal-free Chhattisgarh at the closing ceremony of the Bastar Pandum festival in Dantewada on February 9, 2026, in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, and with several villages and panchayats already declared Naxal-free by the Centre, the Congress leaders began asking with gusto: Which village will be the first to become crorepati?
Their refrain has become more forceful since the deadline for eliminating Naxalism passed on March 31, 2026. Baghel has been repeatedly questioning the government, asking why the plan, blueprint, and budget for the disbursement of these promised funds not been finalised yet, given that it was publicly announced long ago.
He has alleged that while the Chief Minister's Delhi visit on Tuesday, April 7 — when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and showcased a roadmap for Bastar's development — there was no clear mention of the Rs 1 crore reward.
Baghel has in fact asked CM Vishnu Deo Sai point-blank, "Was the amount requested from the PM meant for the Naxal-free panchayats that were promised Rs 1 crore each?"
He added, "How many proposals by panchayats were sent to the Centre? Which will be the first crorepati village? The government should clarify these questions."
Earlier, returning to Raipur after meeting the PM on April 7, CM Vishnu Deo Sai had stated that Naxalism has ended in Chhattisgarh due to the PM's blessings, Home Minister Amit Shah's willpower, and the indomitable courage of the paramilitary soldiers involved in the operations.
He said Bastar, which had remained deprived of development for four decades, will now receive a new wave of development in animal husbandry, fisheries, tourism, roads, education, and employment. He also said he had told the PM that a long-term development model is being worked on, to integrate Bastar's people into the mainstream.
Afterwards, state Congress president Deepak Baij also attacked the BJP government, saying that since the government is claiming that several districts like Bijapur, Dantewada, Sukma, Bastar, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, and Kanker, have become Naxal-free, the government should disclose when the panchayats there will receive the promised Rs 1 crore each.
The PCC chief also said, "This should not become a mere slogan like the promises of 'one lakh jobs', 'LPG for Rs 500', and 'free cylinders during festivals'."
Dismissing the Congress's allegations as frustration, state BJP spokesperson Gaurishankar Shrivas said Bastar is now becoming a symbol of development, not guns. "Bastar is being given a new direction through roads, education, health, infrastructure, tourism, and animal husbandry."
He added, "In five years, the Congress left Bastar in the grip of Naxal violence and backwardness, while the BJP government is now giving new gifts there. The BJP government is committed to all its promises."