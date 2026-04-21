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'Whether Constitution Protects Believer Barred From Touching Deity': Asks SC In Sabarimala Hearing

Supreme Court nine-judge bench hearing led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant underway in the long-pending Sabarimala temple entry review, along with a batch of connected matters, in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: While hearing Sabarimala review petitions on Tuesday, the Supreme Court asked whether the Constitution would protect a believer who is barred from touching the deity, stressing that there can be no distinction between the creator and the creation.

The nine-judge constitution bench is hearing petitions related to discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, and on the ambit and scope of the religious freedom practised by multiple faiths.

The bench comprises Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.

Senior advocate V Giri, appearing for one ‘thantri’, contended before the bench that the nature of ceremonies and rituals followed in any temple forms an integral part of the religion and is therefore a religious practice.

Giri said when a devotee goes to a temple for worship, it can't be in antagonism to the characteristics of a deity because the purpose is to worship the deity. “The devotee surrenders to the divine spirit contained in the deity. He/she has to accept the essential characteristics of the deity," added the advocate.

The petitioner further contended that the continuance of such practice, which is an essential religious practice, would be part of the right to worship for every member who believes in the religion or religious denomination.

Justice Amanullah asked, "When I go to a temple, my fundamental belief is that he is the Lord, he is my creator, he has created me, right?”

“I go there with one hundred percent belief. I am totally devoted, absolutely nothing impure in my heart. And there, I am told that because of a birth, a lineage, a certain situation, permanently you are not allowed to touch the deity. Now, will the Constitution not come to the rescue? Justice Amanullah asked. He added that there cannot be a difference between the creator and creation.

Giri replied that if there is a complete ban on anybody becoming a priest, then that will be taken care of either by an Article 25(2)(b) legislation or it will be taken care of by the state itself.

I have a right to practice my religion under Article 25 of the Constitution. If the characteristics of the deity are such that it is not possible for me to enter as a woman, my practice must be in sync with those religious traits. Regarding Sabarimala, the deity's characteristics contemplate a status of permanent celibacy," Giri said.

Justice Varale asked whether a genuine believer, influenced by new technologies and philosophies, could question age-old practices. He remarked, "It is possible that a believer in earlier years thought one way. But for a believer today,with the advancement of technology, education, and exposure to other philosophies, can we say that simply believing is enough? One need not be a rationalist to question."

Justice Bagchi asked if it was open for a member of the denomination to question some of the denominational practices?