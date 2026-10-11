Where The CJP-led Protest Pinched The Most: Festive Shopping
Delhi protests disrupt festive shopping, causing steep business losses and a sharp drop in customer footfall, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 9:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Ongoing protests in the national capital have severely disrupted commercial activity across several prominent markets, with traders reporting steep declines in customer footfall and substantial financial losses during the festive shopping season ahead of Diwali.
The markets, including Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazaar, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazaar and Lajpat Rai Market, witnessed closures or significantly reduced business activity on October 10. Several other commercial establishments, including shops, restaurants, cinemas and service outlets, were also affected amid traffic restrictions, barricading and security concerns.
The disruption comes at a critical time for Delhi's trading community, as Navratri and Ramlila celebrations mark the beginning of the festive season, traditionally one of the busiest periods for businesses across the capital.
Traders Report Sharp Decline In Sales And Customer Footfall
Sanjeev Mehra, president of the Khan Market Traders Association, said sales had fallen to around 15-20 per cent of normal levels despite the approaching festive season.
“Sales have come down to 15-20 per cent. Despite the festive season nearing, sales have dipped every day. Roads are closed due to these protests, and customers are unable to reach the markets or are afraid to come out, fearing for their lives and property,” Mehra told ETV Bharat. “Customers are increasingly making impulse purchases online. We are losing financially as well as in terms of our customer base. The government will also face a decline in tax revenue. Perishable goods are going to waste, causing further losses to shopkeepers and restaurant owners.”
The impact has also been significant in Old Lajpat Rai Market. Tarun Bhatia, president of the market association, said traders reopened their shops on Sunday in the hope of recovering some of their losses during the festive season, but customer turnout remained extremely low.
“Although the protest took place yesterday, shopkeepers have opened their shops today, Sunday, hoping to make good sales during Diwali. However, the number of customers has been very low. I encountered several barricades on my way from home to my shop, which makes customers apprehensive,” Bhatia said.
He added that a large proportion of the market's customers travel from outside Delhi and have been calling traders to ask whether it is safe and practical to visit the capital. Some customers have opted to place orders remotely after their families discouraged them from travelling.
According to Bhatia, customer footfall in the market has declined by 75-85 per cent.
Connaught Place Businesses Estimate Losses Of Rs 150–200 Crore
Connaught Place, located close to the protest site, has experienced considerable disruption since Saturday. The market remained shut on October 10, resulting in estimated losses of Rs 150–200 crore for businesses in the area, according to a statement from the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA).
Although establishments reopened on Sunday, traders reported very low customer footfall amid continued demonstrations and restrictions in the vicinity.
Amit Gupta, joint secretary of NDTA, acknowledged citizens' democratic right to protest but stressed that demonstrations should not come at the expense of public safety, commercial activity and essential services.
“India is a democracy, and citizens have the right to protest, but not at the cost of public safety, business losses and the disruption of basic services that bring the city to a halt and inconvenience civilians,” Gupta said.
He urged the government to relocate protest sites to larger, open spaces away from the city centre and major markets to minimise disruption to residents and businesses.
Karol Bagh Traders Struggle Despite Sunday Opening
Traders in Karol Bagh, another major commercial hub, also reported a sharp fall in customer turnout during what would ordinarily be a busy festive shopping period.
One shopkeeper said that despite Sunday typically attracting customers, business had remained unusually slow.
“I usually start seeing customers as soon as I enter the shop, but today, even though it is Sunday, only one customer has come so far,” the shopkeeper said.
A mobile phone repair shop owner in Karol Bagh described an equally quiet day, saying that on normal days he barely had time to check his phone messages because of the workload. He told ETV Bharat, “Even on Sunday, I have been waiting since morning for customers to arrive.”
The shopkeeper said fear surrounding the protests was keeping people from venturing out, affecting even businesses that depend on routine local visits rather than festive purchases alone.
CTI Appeals For Avoiding Delhi Protests Until Diwali
Amid growing concern over the economic impact, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), including its founder Abhijeet Dipke, and various political parties, urging them to refrain from organising protests and demonstrations in Delhi until Diwali.
CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said Navratri and Ramlila celebrations were beginning across the capital, marking the start of the most important business season of the year for Delhi's estimated two million traders.
In its appeal, CTI warned that prolonged demonstrations and restrictions on movement could damage the city's economy and the livelihoods of traders, workers and service providers.
Delhi hosts approximately 650 Ramlila events, which generate employment for lakhs of people. CTI expressed concern that road closures and restrictions at metro stations could discourage people from attending these celebrations, affecting vendors, performers, transport operators and other businesses dependent on festive crowds.
The organisation has urged CJP and political parties to consider holding their programmes in another city until Diwali to protect festive-season commerce and minimise inconvenience to the public.
CTI Estimates ₹2,000 Crore in Business Affected on October 10
According to CTI, the disruption on October 10 extended well beyond traditional retail markets and affected a broad range of economic activities across Delhi.
The organisation highlighted five major areas of concern:
- Major market closures: Prominent commercial centres, including Sadar Bazaar, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazaar, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh and Lajpat Rai Market, remained closed, while business activity in several other markets was negligible.
- Customers from outside Delhi stayed away: An estimated 3,00,000–4,00,000 people normally travel to Delhi each day from neighbouring areas for shopping. CTI said these visitors did not come to the capital amid the disruption.
- Local shoppers avoided markets: Security concerns, barricades and traffic congestion discouraged Delhi residents from going out to shop.
- Metro connectivity was disrupted: The closure of major metro stations restricted public movement and made access to commercial areas more difficult.
- Service and hospitality sectors suffered: Petrol pumps recorded low footfall, while hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, beauty parlours and salons faced cancellations and reduced business.
Goyal said the combined impact on retail trade, hospitality, transport, tourism and other services amounted to an estimated Rs 2,000 crore in affected business on October 10.
“The impact was not limited to retail trade. Taking into account the service sector, hospitality, transport and tourism, business worth Rs 2,000 crore was affected in Delhi on October 10. Navratri and Ramlila celebrations begin today, and the Diwali season has started. This is a crucial business period for Delhi's traders,” Goyal said.
He reiterated CTI's appeal to CJP and political parties across the country to avoid demonstrations in the capital until Diwali and consider alternative venues.
Crucial Period For Delhi's Trading Community
With festive demand typically driving higher sales across retail, hospitality, entertainment and transport, continued disruption could have consequences extending beyond immediate daily revenue losses. Traders have also raised concerns about deteriorating customer confidence, the shift towards online purchases, wastage of perishable goods and the potential impact on tax collections.
While traders have called for measures to protect public safety and commercial activity, CTI and market associations have urged authorities and political organisations to find a balance between the democratic right to protest and the need to keep the capital's markets, transport networks and public services functioning.
For Delhi's trading community, the immediate concern is whether normal customer movement can resume in time to salvage the remainder of the festive shopping season.
Also Read: