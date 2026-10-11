ETV Bharat / bharat

Where The CJP-led Protest Pinched The Most: Festive Shopping

New Delhi: Ongoing protests in the national capital have severely disrupted commercial activity across several prominent markets, with traders reporting steep declines in customer footfall and substantial financial losses during the festive shopping season ahead of Diwali.

The markets, including Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazaar, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazaar and Lajpat Rai Market, witnessed closures or significantly reduced business activity on October 10. Several other commercial establishments, including shops, restaurants, cinemas and service outlets, were also affected amid traffic restrictions, barricading and security concerns.

The disruption comes at a critical time for Delhi's trading community, as Navratri and Ramlila celebrations mark the beginning of the festive season, traditionally one of the busiest periods for businesses across the capital.

A textile shop in Central Delhi. (ETV Bharat)

Traders Report Sharp Decline In Sales And Customer Footfall

Sanjeev Mehra, president of the Khan Market Traders Association, said sales had fallen to around 15-20 per cent of normal levels despite the approaching festive season.

“Sales have come down to 15-20 per cent. Despite the festive season nearing, sales have dipped every day. Roads are closed due to these protests, and customers are unable to reach the markets or are afraid to come out, fearing for their lives and property,” Mehra told ETV Bharat. “Customers are increasingly making impulse purchases online. We are losing financially as well as in terms of our customer base. The government will also face a decline in tax revenue. Perishable goods are going to waste, causing further losses to shopkeepers and restaurant owners.”

A textile shop in Central Delhi. (ETV Bharat)

The impact has also been significant in Old Lajpat Rai Market. Tarun Bhatia, president of the market association, said traders reopened their shops on Sunday in the hope of recovering some of their losses during the festive season, but customer turnout remained extremely low.

“Although the protest took place yesterday, shopkeepers have opened their shops today, Sunday, hoping to make good sales during Diwali. However, the number of customers has been very low. I encountered several barricades on my way from home to my shop, which makes customers apprehensive,” Bhatia said.

He added that a large proportion of the market's customers travel from outside Delhi and have been calling traders to ask whether it is safe and practical to visit the capital. Some customers have opted to place orders remotely after their families discouraged them from travelling.

A Delhi market wears a deserted look. (ETV Bharat)

According to Bhatia, customer footfall in the market has declined by 75-85 per cent.

Connaught Place Businesses Estimate Losses Of Rs 150–200 Crore

Connaught Place, located close to the protest site, has experienced considerable disruption since Saturday. The market remained shut on October 10, resulting in estimated losses of Rs 150–200 crore for businesses in the area, according to a statement from the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA).

Although establishments reopened on Sunday, traders reported very low customer footfall amid continued demonstrations and restrictions in the vicinity.

Amit Gupta, joint secretary of NDTA, acknowledged citizens' democratic right to protest but stressed that demonstrations should not come at the expense of public safety, commercial activity and essential services.

“India is a democracy, and citizens have the right to protest, but not at the cost of public safety, business losses and the disruption of basic services that bring the city to a halt and inconvenience civilians,” Gupta said.

A Delhi market wears a deserted look. (ETV Bharat)

He urged the government to relocate protest sites to larger, open spaces away from the city centre and major markets to minimise disruption to residents and businesses.

Karol Bagh Traders Struggle Despite Sunday Opening

Traders in Karol Bagh, another major commercial hub, also reported a sharp fall in customer turnout during what would ordinarily be a busy festive shopping period.

One shopkeeper said that despite Sunday typically attracting customers, business had remained unusually slow.

“I usually start seeing customers as soon as I enter the shop, but today, even though it is Sunday, only one customer has come so far,” the shopkeeper said.