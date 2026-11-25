Where Is The Accountability: Kharge Slams Modi Govt On Anaemia Report
Kharge asked how India can realise its demographic dividend when millions of its women and children continue to suffer from malnutrition.
By PTI
Published : November 25, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday attacked the Centre over a report on malnutrition and anaemia in the country and asked where the accountability is after 12 years of the Modi government.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asked how India can realise its demographic dividend when millions of its women and children continue to suffer from malnutrition.
"The Modi Govt's own ICMR-SAMPADA report reveals that 55.9% of women of reproductive age are anaemic. Nearly two-thirds of adolescent girls and boys are deficient in Vitamin B12. 42% of children aged 1-4 years are anaemic. In Gujarat, 66% of women of reproductive age and 57% of young children are anaemic," Kharge said on X.
How can India realise its demographic dividend when millions of its women and children continue to suffer from malnutrition? The Modi Govt's own ICMR-SAMPADA report reveals that - ▪️55.9% of women of reproductive age are anaemic. ▪️Nearly two-thirds of adolescent girls and boys are deficient in Vitamin B12. ▪️42% of children aged 1–4 years are anaemic. ▪️In Gujarat, 66% of women of reproductive age and 57% of young children are anaemic. Modi Govt's emphasis on “mild” anaemia cannot obscure the fact that nearly 30% of women of reproductive age suffer from MODERATE or SEVERE anaemia. The latest NFHS-6 also reveals that nearly one-third of our children are underweight and one in five suffers from acute malnutrition. Consider the Government's own financial records — 1️⃣ Over ₹1.13 lakh Cr released under Saksham Anganwadi, POSHAN 2.0 and predecessor schemes in six financial years. 2️⃣ Over ₹2,500 Cr gap between funds released and utilised under POSHAN 2.0 in just four years. 3️⃣ Nearly 44% of funds released under the original POSHAN Abhiyaan remained unutilised. 4️⃣ The share of Women and Child Development in the Union Budget has nearly HALVED - from 0.96% in 2015-16 to 0.50% in 2025-26. After 12 years of the Modi Govt, multiple nutrition schemes, fortified rice and iron supplementation programmes, where is the ACCOUNTABILITY?— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 25, 2026
The Modi government's emphasis on "mild" anaemia cannot obscure the fact that nearly 30% of women of reproductive age suffer from moderate or severe anaemia, the Congress chief said.
The latest NFHS-6 also reveals that nearly one-third of children are underweight and one in five suffers from acute malnutrition, Kharge said.
"Consider the Government's own financial records. Over Rs 1.13 lakh cr released under Saksham Anganwadi, POSHAN 2.0 and predecessor schemes in six financial years. Over Rs 2,500 crore gap between funds released and utilised under POSHAN 2.0 in just four years. Nearly 44% of funds released under the original POSHAN Abhiyaan remained unutilised," he pointed out.
केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय ने अभी एक रिपोर्ट जारी की है, जिसका शीर्षक ‘भारत में जीवन के विभिन्न चरणों में एनीमिया और सूक्ष्म पोषक तत्वों की कमी’ है। साल 2023 से 2025 के दौरान गुजरात में 61.4% किशोरियां (10-19 वर्ष), 63.8% वयस्क महिलाएं (20-59 वर्ष) और प्रजनन आयु वर्ग (15-49 वर्ष) की 66.2% महिलाएं एनीमिया (खून की कमी) से पीड़ित पाई गईं। केवल छत्तीसगढ़ ही ऐसा राज्य है, जिसकी स्थिति इससे भी खराब थी। सबसे बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने वाले राज्य केरल में ये आंकड़े क्रमशः 21.4%, 28% और 29.1% थे। बेशक, ये आंकड़े और भी बेहतर होने चाहिए, लेकिन इस मामले में केरल की स्थिति गुजरात से कहीं बेहतर है, जिसे पिछले कुछ वर्षों से प्रधानमंत्री और उनकी वाहवाही मंडली एक मॉडल राज्य के रूप में प्रचारित करते रहे हैं। दरअसल, 12-59 महीने की उम्र के बच्चों में एनीमिया की दर गुजरात में सबसे अधिक (56.5%) थी, जबकि केरल में सबसे कम (14.5%) थी। क्या इस बेहद चिंताजनक रिपोर्ट के जारी होने के बाद हमारे मिलनसार केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अपनी कुर्सी बचा पाएंगे? https://t.co/ACEgJIJyYy— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 24, 2026
Kharge further said the share of Women and Child Development in the Union Budget has nearly halved -- from 0.96% in 2015-16 to 0.50% in 2025-26. After 12 years of the Modi government, multiple nutrition schemes, fortified rice and iron supplementation programmes, where is the accountability?" Kharge said.
The Congress on Tuesday cited an official report that showed Gujarat faring poorly in terms of anaemia prevalence in 2023-25, and asked whether Union Health Minister J P Nadda would survive the release of this "damning report".
Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, had pointed out that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has just put out a report titled "Anaemia and Micronutrient Deficiencies Across the Life Course in India".
In Gujarat, 61.4 per cent of adolescent girls (10-19 years), 63.8 per cent of adult women (20-59 years) and 66.2 per cent of women in reproductive age (15-49 years) were found to be suffering from anaemia during 2023-25, Ramesh said on X.
"Only Chhattisgarh fared worse. The corresponding figures for the best performing state Kerala were 21.4 per cent, 28 per cent and 29.1 per cent, no doubt high but nowhere near the levels prevailing in Gujarat, which for some years has been propagated as a model state by the prime minister and his cheerleaders," Ramesh said.
In fact, for children in the age group of 12-59 months, Gujarat had the highest anaemia prevalence (56.5 per cent) while Kerala had the lowest (14.5 per cent), he said.
"Will the genial Union Health Minister survive the release of this damning report?" Ramesh asked.
Prevalence of anaemia in India is lower than reported in previous national surveys, with severe anaemia accounting for less than 2 per cent of cases across most age groups, according to findings of the Indian Council of Medical Research's SAMPADA survey released on Monday.
SAMPADA -- or the Survey for Assessment of Markers of Population Health, Activity, Diet and Anthropometry -- conducted during 2023-25, covered more than 2 lakh individuals from over 81,000 households across 183 districts in 35 states and Union Territories.
More than 1.7 lakh blood samples were analysed for haemoglobin estimation across different age, sex and physiological groups. The findings also showed that most cases of anaemia were mild, indicating an opportunity for early intervention, the Department of Health Research said.
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