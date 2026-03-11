ETV Bharat / bharat

Whenever We Stand Up To Speak, We Are Stopped: Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday interjected a Lok Sabha debate on the resolution to remove Om Birla as Speaker, saying that he was stopped from speaking in the House on multiple occasions.

Responding to BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, who cited parliamentary procedures to say that the leader of the opposition should measure his words carefully, especially on issues of national security, Gandhi said the House does not belong to any party but the entire country.

"Whenever we get up to speak, we are stopped. Lok Sabha does not belong to one party but to the entire country," he said.