'Whenever I Come Here, I Find Peace': Kiren Rijiju Offers PM Modi's 'Chaddar' At Ajmer Shrine

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju after offering a 'chadar' during the annual 'Urs' festival at the Dargah Sharif, shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, in Ajmer, Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. ( PTI )

Ajmer: Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju on Monday offered the holy 'chaddar' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the revered shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Rajasthan's Ajmer on the occasion of the 814th Urs.

The ceremonial chaddar (shawl) from Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sent to the Ajmer Dargah as a symbol of peace. After presenting the chaddar at the holy shrine, Rijiju also read out the Prime Minister's message to the nation.

Speaking to the reporters on the occasion, the union minister said, “Whenever I come here, I find peace. I have prayed for the peace and well-being of the nation on behalf of the Indian government. I am fortunate to be here.”