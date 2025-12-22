'Whenever I Come Here, I Find Peace': Kiren Rijiju Offers PM Modi's 'Chaddar' At Ajmer Shrine
The ceremonial chaddar was presented by the union minister on the occasion of the 814th Urs of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 2:43 PM IST
Ajmer: Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju on Monday offered the holy 'chaddar' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the revered shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Rajasthan's Ajmer on the occasion of the 814th Urs.
The ceremonial chaddar (shawl) from Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sent to the Ajmer Dargah as a symbol of peace. After presenting the chaddar at the holy shrine, Rijiju also read out the Prime Minister's message to the nation.
Speaking to the reporters on the occasion, the union minister said, “Whenever I come here, I find peace. I have prayed for the peace and well-being of the nation on behalf of the Indian government. I am fortunate to be here.”
"Visiting the Dargah during Urs is a special occasion. Even otherwise, whenever one comes to the Ajmer Dargah, it brings a sense of peace. But during Urs, it is an especially significant occasion. Coming to the Dargah of Hazrat Khwaja Garib Nawaz during Urs and offering the chadar is a unique experience,"he added.
Senior BJP leaders, along with the Dargah Committee Nazim and members of the Anjuman Syed Zadgan Khuddam-e-Khwaja, were also present with the union minister. During the presentation of the PM's chaddar, general pilgrims were prevented from entering the Dargah, and the chaddar was presented through the Jannati Darwaza (Gate of Paradise) under strict police surveillance. Members of the Dargah Anjuman honored Kiren Rijiju at the shrine and presented him with the ceremonial gift.
