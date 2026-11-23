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When Youth Come Under Influence Of Drugs, Dreams Of Families Get Shattered: PM Modi

File photo of PM Narendra Modi ( PTI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished that the youth of the country be free from any kind of addiction, as when youngsters come under the influence of drugs, the dreams of the families get shattered.

After attending a Shabad Kirtan recital at Delhi Lok Niwas on the eve of Parkash Purab, the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Nanak Dev, Modi also said that the spirit of Sarbat Da Bhala' --wishing well-being for all-- becomes even more important for peace in every part of the world, for every family to be safe, and for every person to have the opportunity to live with dignity.