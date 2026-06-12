Ahmedabad Plane Crash Anniversary: When The Medical Staff Turned Into Saviours
Staff at Asarwa Civil Hospital medical staff recalled how the memory of the Air India plane crash remains fresh even a year after the tragedy.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 9:23 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The memory of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that left 260 people dead is still fresh in the minds of the staff at Asarwa Civil Hospital.
Last year on June 12, when Air India Flight 171, on its way from Ahmedabad to London, crashed, the medical staff had a frantic day. Recalling the measures that were put in place after the crash, Dr Rakesh Joshi, Superintendent of the Asarwa Civil Hospital, said that as soon as the news of the crash was received, the emergency protocols "were activated at the hospital," and additional doctors, nursing staff, and paramedical teams were pressed into service.
"All departments from the operating theaters to the intensive care units were kept ready to ensure the injured received prompt and optimal care," said Dr Joshi.
After the crash, the hospital staff was put on alert while additional doctors and paramedical staff were called in to handle the emergency. Medical staff recalled that the duty fell on them not only to treat the injured, but to identify the bodies to enable last rites by loved ones.
Dr Joshi said that the hospital handled not only medical treatment but also the identification of the deceased and informed families to hand over the bodies. "We provided counseling and made other necessary arrangements. The entire team worked tirelessly for hours to fulfill their duties," added Dr Joshi.
While the tragic plane crash inflicted lifelong grief upon many families, the collective efforts of the doctors, nursing staff, rescue teams, and ordinary citizens drew praise. Shortly after the crash, Asarwa hospital doubled up both as a treatment and counselling facility.
Ambulances pulled up quickly, and the injured were continuously wheeled into the emergency ward while the entire hospital system was placed on high alert.
Last year after the crash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Ahmedabad and subsequently met the injured at the civil hospital to inquire about their condition. Local residents and volunteers have also recalled assisting in the transportation of injured to the hospital and helping out rescue teams as well.
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