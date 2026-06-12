ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Anniversary: When The Medical Staff Turned Into Saviours

The wreckage of ill-fated London-bound Air India flight on the rooftop of the doctors' hostel, in Ahmedabad ( ANI photo )

Ahmedabad: The memory of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that left 260 people dead is still fresh in the minds of the staff at Asarwa Civil Hospital.

Last year on June 12, when Air India Flight 171, on its way from Ahmedabad to London, crashed, the medical staff had a frantic day. Recalling the measures that were put in place after the crash, Dr Rakesh Joshi, Superintendent of the Asarwa Civil Hospital, said that as soon as the news of the crash was received, the emergency protocols "were activated at the hospital," and additional doctors, nursing staff, and paramedical teams were pressed into service.

"All departments from the operating theaters to the intensive care units were kept ready to ensure the injured received prompt and optimal care," said Dr Joshi.

After the crash, the hospital staff was put on alert while additional doctors and paramedical staff were called in to handle the emergency. Medical staff recalled that the duty fell on them not only to treat the injured, but to identify the bodies to enable last rites by loved ones.