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When Someone With Power Becomes Afraid: Priyanka's Veiled Dig At Govt Over Row Surrounding Son's Exhibition

In this image posted on Oct. 22, 2026, Artist and photographer Raihan Vadra, the son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra, during his solo exhibition titled 'No Idea is Final', at Bikaner House, in New Delhi. ( @priyankagandhi/X via PTI )

By PTI 3 Min Read

New Delhi: When someone with power becomes afraid of the expression of another, he doesn't know it, but he has already lost the very power he is trying to protect, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Thursday amid the row surrounding her photographer son's exhibition.

Artist and photographer Raihan Vadra, the son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra, on Wednesday said the Bikaner House administration pulled down many of his pictures of the recent Delhi protests ahead of a solo exhibition.

The show, titled "No Idea is Final", was previewed on Wednesday and opens on Thursday. Tagging Raihan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi took a veiled jibe at the Modi government and said, "when someone with power becomes afraid of the expression of another, he doesn't know it, but he has already lost the very power he is trying to protect". In her message to Raihan, Priyanka Gandhi said, "You stand for what is true and everything beautiful will find its way to you. I am proud of you, always will be." On Wednesday, Raihan said he was told at 3.30 pm that if the images are not taken down by 5 pm, the show will be cancelled. He said he had shared the detailed proposal and layout of the show well in advance with the Bikaner House management. Bikaner House went ahead and took down some of the pictures. Priyanka Vadra termed it ridiculous and "muzzling" of the voice of the youth across the nation. "Today it's him, tomorrow it'll be another artist," she told PTI. A Bikaner House official said "they were not authorised to comment".