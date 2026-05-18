ETV Bharat / bharat

'When Sea Waves Hit The Shore, One Has To Keep Heads Low', Says Falta's Pushpa Jahangir Khan Before Repoll

Kolkata: A lot of water has flown under the Vidyasagar Setu since the Election Commission of India (ECI) on May 3 ordered repolling in the Falta Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, due to alleged “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process” on April 29, when voting in Falta was held in the second phase of the Assembly elections. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been swept aside in a electoral wave, bringing into power the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the first time in the state.

With repolling scheduled for May 21 (Thursday), Falta is witnessing a new equation at the grassroots. Where once TMC's organisational dominance was visible, the BJP is gradually increasing its power. And in this changed situation, TMC leader Jahangir Khan, who began to be referred to as "Pushpa" — based on the character from the eponymous film, since his viral standoff with the ECI-appointed Special Police Observer Ajay Pal Sharma, who promoted himself as another film character "Singham" — has come to the centre of attention.

In the poll, Khan is pitted against BJP’s Debangshu Panda, the Congress's Abdur Razzak Molla, and the CPI(M)’s Sambhu Nath Kurmi.

Despite political pressure, a series of complaints against him, and discomfort within the organisation, Jahangir is reluctant to lose confidence. He claims, "People are still with me." However, one line of his speech has already become a hot topic in political circles: "When the waves of the sea hit the shore, one has to keep their heads low."

According to political observers, this comment, while indicating a solution to the predicament of the local strongman, also acknowledges the current political reality. However, Jahangir claims this storm is temporary. In his words, "Storms come and go. Whatever verdict people give, I'll take it with a bowed head."