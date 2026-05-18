'When Sea Waves Hit The Shore, One Has To Keep Heads Low', Says Falta's Pushpa Jahangir Khan Before Repoll
Repolling is scheduled for May 21, amid changed political circumstances in the state where BJP has come to power, reporst Subhajit Das.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 11:57 AM IST
Kolkata: A lot of water has flown under the Vidyasagar Setu since the Election Commission of India (ECI) on May 3 ordered repolling in the Falta Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, due to alleged “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process” on April 29, when voting in Falta was held in the second phase of the Assembly elections. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been swept aside in a electoral wave, bringing into power the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the first time in the state.
With repolling scheduled for May 21 (Thursday), Falta is witnessing a new equation at the grassroots. Where once TMC's organisational dominance was visible, the BJP is gradually increasing its power. And in this changed situation, TMC leader Jahangir Khan, who began to be referred to as "Pushpa" — based on the character from the eponymous film, since his viral standoff with the ECI-appointed Special Police Observer Ajay Pal Sharma, who promoted himself as another film character "Singham" — has come to the centre of attention.
In the poll, Khan is pitted against BJP’s Debangshu Panda, the Congress's Abdur Razzak Molla, and the CPI(M)’s Sambhu Nath Kurmi.
Despite political pressure, a series of complaints against him, and discomfort within the organisation, Jahangir is reluctant to lose confidence. He claims, "People are still with me." However, one line of his speech has already become a hot topic in political circles: "When the waves of the sea hit the shore, one has to keep their heads low."
According to political observers, this comment, while indicating a solution to the predicament of the local strongman, also acknowledges the current political reality. However, Jahangir claims this storm is temporary. In his words, "Storms come and go. Whatever verdict people give, I'll take it with a bowed head."
A section of locals claim the BJP organisation is now much more active, from campaigning to booth organisation. On the other hand, there are rumours of an atmosphere of panic among TMC workers and supporters, although the TMC leadership is reluctant to admit it in public.
It has fallen upon Jahangir to respond to allegations of several locals who have had to flee before the elections. He said, "The court has ordered to bring back the people who had run away. We are also saying that everyone should return home. In democracy, people should have the last word."
Meanwhile, Jahangir is facing a new storm regarding his property. BJP leader Bidhan Pari has alleged that Jahangir's property, which is allegedly inconsistent with his declared income, should be investigated. It is also learnt that Pari has approached the ED on this. However, Falta's Pushpa has dismissed these allegations, claiming, "These are attempts to intimidate. The matter went to court, which has disposed the case, and documents submitted with police."
Claiming that he is a true 'son of the soil', Jahangir added, "People are with Jahangir and will remain so. Just because a tiger has retreated, doesn't mean he is scared!"
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