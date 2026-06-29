Madhya Pradesh: When People Highlight Water Scarcity, MLA With ‘250-kg Fist’ Offers Water Bottle, Drives Off
The incident occurred during Pritam Singh Lodhi's tour of his constituency. Villagers, grappling with a lack of basic amenities, stopped his convoy to voice grievances.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Shivpuri: Pichhore MLA Pritam Singh Lodhi faced an earful from the people of his own constituency on Sunday. The MLA, who often boasts about having a "250-kg fist" (implying immense strength), was seen bowing with folded hands before the very people he represents.
In fact, women stopped Pritam Singh Lodhi's convoy in the middle of the road on Sunday; a video of the ensuing events is now circulating on social media.
The incident occurred during the MLA's tour of the area. Villagers, grappling with a lack of basic amenities, stopped Lodhi's convoy to voice their grievances. They highlighted issues such as acute water shortage, dilapidated roads, and unscheduled power cuts.
Surprisingly, while the public was presenting their demands, the MLA — without offering any concrete assurance to resolve the issues — simply took a small bottle of water from his vehicle and handed it to the villagers. He remarked jokingly, "Here, have some water," and then drove off.
At a time when the public is struggling for basic necessities like water and electricity, people are criticising the MLA's attitude as insensitive. Social media users are commenting: "He boasted about having a '250-kg fist,' yet when it came to the public's rights, all he produced was a single bottle of water."
This is not the first time the Pichhore MLA has made headlines; he has a history of being embroiled in controversies. He was previously expelled from the BJP for making controversial remarks against Brahmins and religious storytellers, though he was later reinstated. He also garnered significant attention for publicly threatening — from a stage — to hang patwaris (revenue officials) and administrative officers "upside down".
Following the emergence of the latest video, local Congress leaders criticised the BJP government, asserting that the video clearly demonstrates a lack of development on the ground. They said that when the public demands their rights, the ruling party MLA mocks them. A heated debate over the matter has also erupted on social media.
Presenting his side of the story, Lodhi said, "I had gone on a tour of the area recently; I do not recall which village the video is from. Villagers had raised issues regarding electricity and water, and I assured them that a solution would be found. I am with the people of my constituency every day; resolving the public's problems is my priority. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and Lodhi never take a day off; we work every single day."
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