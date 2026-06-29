ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh: When People Highlight Water Scarcity, MLA With ‘250-kg Fist’ Offers Water Bottle, Drives Off

Shivpuri: Pichhore MLA Pritam Singh Lodhi faced an earful from the people of his own constituency on Sunday. The MLA, who often boasts about having a "250-kg fist" (implying immense strength), was seen bowing with folded hands before the very people he represents.

In fact, women stopped Pritam Singh Lodhi's convoy in the middle of the road on Sunday; a video of the ensuing events is now circulating on social media.

The incident occurred during the MLA's tour of the area. Villagers, grappling with a lack of basic amenities, stopped Lodhi's convoy to voice their grievances. They highlighted issues such as acute water shortage, dilapidated roads, and unscheduled power cuts.

Surprisingly, while the public was presenting their demands, the MLA — without offering any concrete assurance to resolve the issues — simply took a small bottle of water from his vehicle and handed it to the villagers. He remarked jokingly, "Here, have some water," and then drove off.