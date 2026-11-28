ETV Bharat / bharat

When Parliament Said No: A Historical Account Of Defeated Constitutional Amendment Bills

Workers clean the statue of B.R. Ambedkar and a replica of the Indian Constitution at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Udyan ahead of Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, in Mumbai on Thursday, November 26, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Constitutional amendment bills in India have a chequered history with many of them either facing defeat, lapsing or being withdrawn due to a variety of reasons, including lack of numbers.

Based on a book authored by former Lok Sabha secretary general and constitutional expert P D T Achary and some official online resources, here is an account of some of the draft laws that were defeated after the government could not stack up numbers.

1. Constitution (Seventh Amendment) Bill, 1955

The Bill sought to amend the provisions of Article 3 of the Constitution to empower the President to prescribe a time limit within which state legislatures must communicate their views on proposals concerning the formation of new states or changes in the areas, boundaries or names of the existing states.

The motion for reference of the Bill to a Select Committee lost in the Lok Sabha as it did not obtain the support of the requisite majority.

2. Constitution (Seventeenth Amendment) Bill, 1963

The Bill sought to strengthen the constitutional protection available to land reform legislation, particularly laws relating to the abolition of intermediary land tenures and redistribution of agricultural land.

It was defeated in the Lok Sabha in April 1964 after failing to secure the requisite special majority.

3. Constitution (Nineteenth Amendment) Bill, 1966

The Bill sought to clarify Parliament's powers under Article 3 of the Constitution concerning the formation of new states and Union territories and the reorganisation of existing territories.

The Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha on May 16, 1966, after it failed to secure the requisite majority.

4. Constitution (Twenty-fourth Amendment) Bill, 1970

The Bill sought to abolish the privy purses and special privileges enjoyed by the former rulers of princely states that had acceded to or merged with the Indian Union after Independence.

The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha but defeated in the Rajya Sabha in September 1970 as it failed to secure the requisite majority.

5. Constitution (Forty-sixth Amendment) Bill, 1978

The Bill sought to accord constitutional status to two important statutory bodies: the Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and the Minorities Commission.

The Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha in May 1979 after failing to secure the requisite majority.

6. Constitution (Forty-seventh Amendment) Bill, 1982

The Bill sought to provide constitutional safeguards for Scheduled Tribes in the northeastern states by reserving seats for them in the Lok Sabha and certain state legislative assemblies.