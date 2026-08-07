ETV Bharat / bharat

When Monsoon Refuses To Slow Down, India Braces For Another Spell Of Rain

New Delhi: The monsoon is once again making its presence felt across the country. Dark clouds are gathering over the northern hills, rain is expected to intensify along the eastern coast, and the southern peninsula is preparing for another wet spell. For millions, the rain brings relief from heat and supports crops. However, in places already vulnerable to flooding and landslides, another spell of intense rainfall could quickly turn into a challenge.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across several parts of India in the coming days, with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in a number of areas. Along with rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are likely to affect different regions.

From the Himalayas to Delhi, the North Stays Wet

The northern belt is expected to remain under the influence of the monsoon, with Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh likely to receive widespread rainfall.

The hills are expected to witness the most persistent spell. Heavy rain is forecast in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from August 9 to 12, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may receive heavy rainfall between August 7 and 12. The plains are also likely to see intense spells, with Haryana and Delhi under a heavy rain warning on August 7.

Further west, West Rajasthan may receive heavy rainfall between August 8 and 10, while East Rajasthan could witness isolated very heavy rain around August 10 to 11. For the Himalayan belt, prolonged rainfall can mean more than wet roads, it can increase the possibility of landslides and disruption of transport links.

Central India Watches Rain Clouds

The monsoon is also expected to remain active across the central belt. Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive widespread rainfall during different periods between August 7 and 12.

Heavy rainfall is expected over West Madhya Pradesh from August 7 to 11 and East Madhya Pradesh from August 8 to 10. Chhattisgarh may also receive isolated heavy rain on August 7, with very heavy rainfall possible in eastern areas.

For an agricultural region dependent on the monsoon, these showers can be important for standing crops. But when heavy rainfall arrives within a short period, the same water can become difficult to manage, particularly in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

Odisha Emerges as Major Rainfall Hotspot



The eastern coast is likely to witness one of the strongest spells of the current weather system. Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to receive widespread rainfall.

Among these areas, Odisha faces the most significant warning. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely on August 7 to 8, with the IMD warning of isolated extremely heavy rainfall on August 8.

The concern is not simply the amount of rain but its frequency. Intense rainfall can overwhelm drainage systems, swell rivers and leave low-lying areas vulnerable to waterlogging and flooding.

Northeast Faces Double Threat of Rain and Landslides

Across the Northeast, the monsoon is showing little sign of weakening. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to experience rainfall through August 12.

Heavy rain is forecast over Arunachal Pradesh on August 7-8 and again on August 11-12. Assam and Meghalaya may receive widespread rain on August 7 and 12.

The region's terrain makes prolonged rainfall particularly concerning. When the ground becomes saturated, slopes can become unstable, increasing the risk of landslides and cutting off roads and communities.

Western Coast Remains Under Persistent Monsoon Spell