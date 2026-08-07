When Monsoon Refuses To Slow Down, India Braces For Another Spell Of Rain
IMD has forecast widespread moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds across several parts of India, writes Ankita Kumari.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The monsoon is once again making its presence felt across the country. Dark clouds are gathering over the northern hills, rain is expected to intensify along the eastern coast, and the southern peninsula is preparing for another wet spell. For millions, the rain brings relief from heat and supports crops. However, in places already vulnerable to flooding and landslides, another spell of intense rainfall could quickly turn into a challenge.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across several parts of India in the coming days, with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in a number of areas. Along with rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are likely to affect different regions.
From the Himalayas to Delhi, the North Stays Wet
The northern belt is expected to remain under the influence of the monsoon, with Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh likely to receive widespread rainfall.
The hills are expected to witness the most persistent spell. Heavy rain is forecast in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from August 9 to 12, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may receive heavy rainfall between August 7 and 12. The plains are also likely to see intense spells, with Haryana and Delhi under a heavy rain warning on August 7.
Further west, West Rajasthan may receive heavy rainfall between August 8 and 10, while East Rajasthan could witness isolated very heavy rain around August 10 to 11. For the Himalayan belt, prolonged rainfall can mean more than wet roads, it can increase the possibility of landslides and disruption of transport links.
Central India Watches Rain Clouds
The monsoon is also expected to remain active across the central belt. Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive widespread rainfall during different periods between August 7 and 12.
Heavy rainfall is expected over West Madhya Pradesh from August 7 to 11 and East Madhya Pradesh from August 8 to 10. Chhattisgarh may also receive isolated heavy rain on August 7, with very heavy rainfall possible in eastern areas.
For an agricultural region dependent on the monsoon, these showers can be important for standing crops. But when heavy rainfall arrives within a short period, the same water can become difficult to manage, particularly in low-lying and poorly drained areas.
Odisha Emerges as Major Rainfall Hotspot
The eastern coast is likely to witness one of the strongest spells of the current weather system. Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to receive widespread rainfall.
Among these areas, Odisha faces the most significant warning. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely on August 7 to 8, with the IMD warning of isolated extremely heavy rainfall on August 8.
The concern is not simply the amount of rain but its frequency. Intense rainfall can overwhelm drainage systems, swell rivers and leave low-lying areas vulnerable to waterlogging and flooding.
Northeast Faces Double Threat of Rain and Landslides
Across the Northeast, the monsoon is showing little sign of weakening. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to experience rainfall through August 12.
Heavy rain is forecast over Arunachal Pradesh on August 7-8 and again on August 11-12. Assam and Meghalaya may receive widespread rain on August 7 and 12.
The region's terrain makes prolonged rainfall particularly concerning. When the ground becomes saturated, slopes can become unstable, increasing the risk of landslides and cutting off roads and communities.
Western Coast Remains Under Persistent Monsoon Spell
The western side of the country is also preparing for more rain. Konkan and Goa are likely to receive widespread rainfall from August 7-12, while Madhya Maharashtra may see widespread rain on August 8-9.
Heavy rain is forecast over Madhya Maharashtra on August 7 and again from August 10 to 12. Gujarat region could receive heavy rain on August 7 and August 11 to 12, while Saurashtra and Kutch may see isolated heavy rain on August 9.
The rain will be accompanied by strong winds in some areas, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph over Madhya Maharashtra on August 7-8.
Southern States Prepare for More Rain
The southern peninsula is also likely to remain wet. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, North Interior Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep are expected to receive rainfall during the coming days.
The western coastal belt is likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread rain from August 7 to 12. Heavy rain is possible over Lakshadweep, North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on August 7, while coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe may receive heavy rain on August 8-9.
For coastal communities, the concern is not limited to rainfall. Strong winds and rough sea conditions can affect fishing activity and movement along the coast.
Rain Brings Flood Warning With It
The continuing spell has already prompted the IMD to flag a low to moderate flash flood risk over vulnerable watersheds in Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and Himachal Pradesh during the next 24 hours.
Several districts, including Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, Shimla and Sirmaur, have been identified as vulnerable.
Kerala's Rain Story Has Turned Into Human Crisis
In Kerala, the impact of the weather has already been severe. Twenty-six people have died and more than 27,000 people have been shifted to relief camps, according to reports.
The state government has announced relief and financial assistance for affected families, farmers and businesses. But with more rain in the forecast, the immediate challenge remains protecting people living in flood-prone and vulnerable areas.
The Monsoon's Two Sides
The monsoon remains essential to India's economy. Rainfall supports agriculture, replenishes reservoirs and contributes to groundwater recharge. Yet the current spell also demonstrates its other side. When rain becomes concentrated and intense, it can overwhelm infrastructure and expose weaknesses in drainage, roads and disaster preparedness.
The IMD said the monsoon trough currently stretches from Ganganagar through Gwalior, Sidhi, Jamshedpur and Digha towards the east-central Bay of Bengal, while upper-air cyclonic circulations are also influencing weather conditions.
For now, the rain clouds remain spread across the country. For farmers, the monsoon may mean hope and for flood-prone communities, it means staying alert. As another active spell unfolds, the coming days will show whether the rainfall remains a seasonal blessing or turns into another test for India's cities, villages and disaster-response systems.
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