ETV Bharat / bharat

When Jyotsna Met Mithun, Holding Memories Of 'Gouranga' Close To Her Heart

Malbazar: A political stage, the dazzling presence of a megastar — and a sudden scene grander than the movies! Amid the frenzied excitement surrounding a roadshow in Malbazar in North Bengal, it was as if time itself stood still. Wading through a crowd of thousands of supporters, a figure from the Mahaguru's 65-year-old past suddenly stood right in front of him. Overwhelmed with emotion, BJP's Mithun Chakraborty embraced the very girl — now a septuagenarian — who had been an elder sister-figure in his childhood.

Those days spent in the winding lanes of Jorabagan and Pathuriaghata in Kolkata; the childhood frolic along narrow streets; the neighborhood Saraswati Puja celebrations; and the gyrations of young Gouranga Chakraborty that captured everyone's attention.

That very Gouranga is now a much-celebrated Mithun Chakraborty. Jyotsna Das was a teenage girl from that same neighborhood. That particular house was Jyotsna's maternal uncle's home, and it was here that young Gouranga would often visit. His cousin, Bablu Aich, was a close friend of Gouranga's, and he was a regular visitor to the household. Today, known as Jyotsna Pal, she has drifted along the currents of time and eventually settled down in Malbazar.

Distance of 65 years

She received news that Mithun was coming to Malbazar for his election campaign. This news stirred a deep longing in the heart of the elderly Jyotsna. She insisted to her sons, "I simply must see Gouranga, just once!" Bypassing the massive crowds of the roadshow, she was escorted to the Malbazar Tourist Lodge — where arrangements had been made for Mithun to rest and dine.

There was just one hurdle. Amid such tight security, how could this story — and the woman behind it — possibly reach the 'Mahaguru'? Although BJP workers, upon hearing her story, kindly arranged for her to sit inside the premises, it took some time for the message to reach the superstar. One hour... an hour and a half... the wait seemed endless.

Then came the dramatic moment.