'When Judges Fail...': NCERT Includes 'Corruption In Judiciary', 'Massive Backlog' Sections In New Class 8 Book

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced sections on "corruption in the judiciary" and "massive backlog" of cases in its new Class 8 Social Science textbook, marking a significant shift from earlier editions that largely focused on the structure and role of courts.

The revised textbook 'Exploring Society: India and Beyond' has a revised chapter, titled "The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society". Two sections in the chapter titled 'Justice delayed is justice denied' and 'Corruption in the judiciary' go beyond explaining the hierarchy of courts and access to justice, and address challenges faced by the judicial system, including corruption and case backlogs.

The old textbook only described the judiciary's role and the structure of the courts, without any mention of corruption or the number of pending cases.

"Judges are bound by a code that governs not only their behaviour in court, but also how they conduct themselves outside it...When judges fail to uphold those standards, the judiciary has an internal mechanism to maintain accountability and ensure that judges follow the value of judicial life," reads an excerpt from the 'Corruption in the judiciary' section in the new book.

It highlights the judiciary's internal accountability mechanisms and refers to the established procedure for receiving complaints through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS).

The section further reads: Between 2017 and 2021, for example, over 1600 such complaints were received.

The text also explains the constitutional provision for the removal of judges in serious cases.