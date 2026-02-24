'When Judges Fail...': NCERT Includes 'Corruption In Judiciary', 'Massive Backlog' Sections In New Class 8 Book
The revised Social Science textbook discusses 'massive backlog' and 'corruption in the judiciary' while providing the number of pending cases and the complaints against judges.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST
New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced sections on "corruption in the judiciary" and "massive backlog" of cases in its new Class 8 Social Science textbook, marking a significant shift from earlier editions that largely focused on the structure and role of courts.
The revised textbook 'Exploring Society: India and Beyond' has a revised chapter, titled "The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society". Two sections in the chapter titled 'Justice delayed is justice denied' and 'Corruption in the judiciary' go beyond explaining the hierarchy of courts and access to justice, and address challenges faced by the judicial system, including corruption and case backlogs.
The old textbook only described the judiciary's role and the structure of the courts, without any mention of corruption or the number of pending cases.
"Judges are bound by a code that governs not only their behaviour in court, but also how they conduct themselves outside it...When judges fail to uphold those standards, the judiciary has an internal mechanism to maintain accountability and ensure that judges follow the value of judicial life," reads an excerpt from the 'Corruption in the judiciary' section in the new book.
It highlights the judiciary's internal accountability mechanisms and refers to the established procedure for receiving complaints through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS).
The section further reads: Between 2017 and 2021, for example, over 1600 such complaints were received.
The text also explains the constitutional provision for the removal of judges in serious cases.
"In cases where the allegations are serious, Parliament can take action and remove a judge by passing a motion of impeachment. Such a motion is considered only after a proper inquiry, during which the judge is given a fair opportunity to present their side of the case," it states.
At the same time, the book acknowledges public concerns. "Nevertheless, people do experience corruption at various levels of the judiciary. For the poor and the disadvantaged, this can worsen the issue of access to justice," the chapter notes.
It adds that efforts are being made at both the state and Union levels to strengthen transparency and public trust, including through the use of technology and swift action against instances of corruption.
The textbook also quotes former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, who in July 2025 said that instances of corruption and misconduct within the judiciary have a negative impact on public confidence. "However, the path to rebuilding this trust lies in the swift, decisive and transparent action taken to address and resolve these issues... Transparency and accountability are democratic virtues," he said, as cited in the book.
The 'Justice delayed...' section lists the approximate number of pending cases in the Supreme Court (81,000), High Court (62,40,000), and district and Subordinate courts (4,70,00,000).
"While the number of pending cases shows part of the problem, the real issue is the long time it takes to resolve a case in court. In the High Courts, for example, nearly three-fourths of pending cases have been unresolved for over a year, and half of them have been pending for more than three years. Some cases have even remained unresolved for more than 50 years! It is important that the people feel that their case has been heard by the court and that justice has been delivered in a timely manner. When cases are not resolved within a reasonable time, those who approach the court often feel that justice has been denied," the text reads.
Read More: