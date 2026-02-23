WhatsApp To SC: Will Comply With NCLAT's Directions To Extend Privacy Guidelines To Advertising-Related Data
The bench was hearing appeals filed by the tech giants against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) directions of December last year.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 23, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Global tech giants Meta Platforms Inc. and WhatsApp told the Supreme Court on Monday that they will comply with the NCLAT's directions for extending the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) privacy and consent guidelines to advertising-related data.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The bench was hearing appeals filed by the tech giants against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) directions of December last year. WhatsApp is owned by Meta Platforms Inc.
At the outset, Senior counsel Kapil Sibal, on behalf of WhatsApp, said, “We have filed an affidavit saying this is what we do, and this is what we don’t do. Your lordships had an impression that we are sharing data with others on WhatsApp, which is not quite correct…”. The CJI said you have hundreds of other means and mechanisms. Sibal replied, “No, no, we don’t. We have set it out on affidavit that can be taken as our undertaking. There is no question of violating any law....”
Drawing the bench’s attention to the appeals before it, Sibal contended that the appellants (the two tech giants) have decided to implement the tribunal's directions by March 16. “We will fully comply”, said Sibal. Sibal informed that what remains is the other appeal, which says that you ban advertisements on WhatsApp for the next five years, and that was rejected by NCLAT.
The CJI said, “these applications essentially seek a direction for a stay of the impugned judgment of the NCLAT to the extent it approves the direction issued by the CCI directing Meta to comply with the impugned directions contained in the NCLAT order dated December 15, 2025, containing certain directions issued to Meta”.
Sibal contended that the appellants (the two tech giants) have decided to implement the tribunal's directions by March 16. Taking note of these submissions, the CJI dismissed the applications seeking a stay.
However, the bench made it clear that the pleas are being dismissed, without prejudice to the issues in the main appeal. The bench also sought a compliance report from the companies.
The apex court is hearing the appeals of the tech giants against a CCI order that imposed a penalty of Rs 213.14 crore on them over WhatsApp's privacy policy.
The bench is also seized of a cross-appeal filed by the CCI, assailing the NCLAT ruling to the extent that it allowed WhatsApp and Meta to continue sharing users' data for advertising purposes.
On February 3, in a sharp rebuke to Meta Platforms and WhatsApp, the Supreme Court underscored that the right to privacy cannot be compromised for commercial gain, saying “you have made a mockery of constitutionalism of this country”, and their conduct “amounts to, in a way, a decent way of committing theft of the private information”.
The apex court cautioned that there is a grave danger of compromising the right to privacy—zealously guarded under Indian law—when user data is exploited solely for commercial considerations.
The bench said that, meanwhile, the appellants' affidavit regarding the privacy policy may be examined by the CCI, and a response may be placed on record.