What’s Really Holding Back India’s Small Manufacturers And How MSMEs Can Catch Up
Indian MSMEs are losing out globally as decades-old machines slow production and hurt quality, pushing industry leaders to call for upgrades to help small businesses.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 8:45 PM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: In India, small and medium businesses often struggle to secure the true prices of their products, especially in comparison with global markets. As we examined this challenge at the India SME Forum, a clear pattern emerged. We found that a large proportion of enterprises are still operating with decades-old machinery, which slows down production, limits efficiency, and ultimately results in products that fail to meet the quality expectations of international buyers.
This issue came into sharper focus during the recent Reverse Buyer Seller Meet held in Pune. To understand how the government and industry are trying to address the problem, ETV Bharat spoke with Vinod Kumar, President of the India SME Forum.
ETB: Mr Kumar, what are the core challenges facing the MSME and SME sector in India?
Vinod Kumar: One of the most critical challenges facing India’s MSME and SME sectors is the extensive reliance on outdated machinery and production technology. In many units across the country, machines that are 20 to even 40 years old are still in operation. This directly hampers productivity, reduces efficiency and affects product quality. As a result, Indian manufacturers find it increasingly difficult to meet global standards and compete with products from China, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Mexico, Turkey, Malaysia and other countries.
The problem is further aggravated by the lack of a machinery upgradation scheme for most sectors, such as textiles, being the only major exception, which leaves a vast majority of MSMEs without the necessary support to modernise.
ETB: How did you discover this problem, and how much loss does it cause to businesses?
Vinod Kumar: We identified this issue through continuous feedback from MSME owners, insights gathered during industry interactions and a noticeable decline in demand from markets where Indian products once performed very well. While our goods still find buyers in several emerging markets without immediate technological upgradation, MSMEs will face significant losses in the coming years.
The problem became even more evident during our Buyers and Sellers Meet in Pune, where international buyers pointed out that tasks completed in two hours on their machines take four to six hours on machines commonly used in India, leading to lower productivity, higher operating costs and reduced pricing power. Some even noted that the models still in use here were phased out in their countries nearly 20 years ago. Delegates from more than a dozen countries, including South Africa, Rwanda, Egypt, Bahrain and Oman, echoed these concerns, underscoring the urgent need for technological upgradation in India’s MSME sector.
This directly translates into financial loss and declining competitiveness for Indian businesses. We did the survey with 7,542 MSMEs across India, covering 4,987 micro, 2,457 small, and 98 medium enterprises, and the findings strongly reinforced this reality. A significant 82 per cent of micro enterprises, 61 per cent of small enterprises, and 44 per cent of medium enterprises reported an urgent need to upgrade their machinery, processes, and systems.
ETB: What steps have you taken so far? Has the government extended any support?
Vinod Kumar: Earlier, the government had a Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme that helped businesses periodically replace outdated machinery, but that support is no longer available. To bridge this gap, we have been actively engaging with the government as well as international organisations to strengthen India’s manufacturing capabilities.
As part of this effort, we approached UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organization) for technical collaboration. Under the proposed model, UNIDO’s partners will support the machinery and technology component, our organisation will oversee operations, and state governments will provide space and local facilitation. While a dedicated machinery upgradation scheme currently exists only for the textile sector, we are working to highlight the urgent need for similar support across all sectors.
ETB: What work is happening globally on this front, and which organizations are helping India?
Vinod Kumar: We are currently in discussions with the UNIDO, a specialised UN agency dedicated to promoting and accelerating industrial development worldwide. UNIDO has already entered into agreements with the governments of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, under which technology labs will be established to help Indian businesses understand emerging technologies and learn how to upgrade their machinery and processes.
Globally, countries continually modernise their equipment and adopt advanced production technologies to stay competitive. UNIDO has played a key role in supporting this transition, especially in developing nations. They have expressed a strong interest in collaborating with us as well, bringing in their technical partners and global expertise to help strengthen India’s manufacturing ecosystem.
ETB: What exactly is UNIDO’s initiative, and how will it benefit small businesses?
Vinod Kumar: Under the proposed collaboration, UNIDO’s industry partners will support machinery, technology and technical know-how. Our organisation will manage operations, while states will assist with space and infrastructure. This model will help MSMEs access modern, efficient machinery by boosting productivity, reducing production time, improving quality and enhancing global competitiveness.
ETB: Who will bear the cost of these labs, and when will they be operational?
Vinod Kumar: Right now, UNIDO is bringing in 4 million dollars to kick-start this initiative. India doesn’t have to spend anything at this stage. The state governments are providing the space, basic infrastructure and operational support, while the running costs are being covered through various government schemes as well as contributions from corporates and institutions.
Through initiatives like the India SME Forum, UNIDO Joint Declaration, and the new Centres of Excellence in Smart Manufacturing & Industry 4.0 in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, India finally has the ecosystem to drive this transformation. With widespread tech adoption, we can build an industry that is globally competitive, innovation-driven driven and future-ready, bringing India much closer to developed nation status.
ETB: What, according to you, is the main reason behind this slow tech adoption in India and how do we fix it?
Vinod Kumar: Our recent national survey reveals just how much potential remains unused. Around 68% of enterprises have no understanding of Industry 4.0- 56 per cent know about AI-based automation, but only 3 per cent actually use it, and awareness of AR/VR/MR tools is extremely low. This gap is holding back innovation and growth. With 70 million MSMEs forming the backbone of the Indian economy, the stakes are high. They are facing intense global competition, fast-paced technological change and widening skill gaps, while the world is rapidly advancing with AI, robotics, digital twins and smart manufacturing systems.
ETB: If Indian businesses fully adopt modern technology, how much momentum can it give India’s journey toward becoming a developed economy?
Vinod Kumar: If Indian businesses fully adopt modern technology, the impact on our journey toward becoming a developed economy would be transformative. India already enjoys a strong cost advantage due to comparatively low workforce expenses, which allows us to manufacture at far lower costs than developed nations. When this inherent strength is combined with the speed, efficiency and precision of advanced technology, productivity can rise exponentially across sectors.
If Indian businesses adopt these technologies now, not years later, then we can dramatically increase productivity, expand our export footprint and capture a larger share of advanced manufacturing opportunities. This shift alone has the potential to accelerate India’s transition to a developed economy by several years.