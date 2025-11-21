ETV Bharat / bharat

What’s Really Holding Back India’s Small Manufacturers And How MSMEs Can Catch Up

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: In India, small and medium businesses often struggle to secure the true prices of their products, especially in comparison with global markets. As we examined this challenge at the India SME Forum, a clear pattern emerged. We found that a large proportion of enterprises are still operating with decades-old machinery, which slows down production, limits efficiency, and ultimately results in products that fail to meet the quality expectations of international buyers.

This issue came into sharper focus during the recent Reverse Buyer Seller Meet held in Pune. To understand how the government and industry are trying to address the problem, ETV Bharat spoke with Vinod Kumar, President of the India SME Forum.

ETB: Mr Kumar, what are the core challenges facing the MSME and SME sector in India?

Vinod Kumar: One of the most critical challenges facing India’s MSME and SME sectors is the extensive reliance on outdated machinery and production technology. In many units across the country, machines that are 20 to even 40 years old are still in operation. This directly hampers productivity, reduces efficiency and affects product quality. As a result, Indian manufacturers find it increasingly difficult to meet global standards and compete with products from China, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Mexico, Turkey, Malaysia and other countries.

The problem is further aggravated by the lack of a machinery upgradation scheme for most sectors, such as textiles, being the only major exception, which leaves a vast majority of MSMEs without the necessary support to modernise.

ETB: How did you discover this problem, and how much loss does it cause to businesses?

Vinod Kumar: We identified this issue through continuous feedback from MSME owners, insights gathered during industry interactions and a noticeable decline in demand from markets where Indian products once performed very well. While our goods still find buyers in several emerging markets without immediate technological upgradation, MSMEs will face significant losses in the coming years.

The problem became even more evident during our Buyers and Sellers Meet in Pune, where international buyers pointed out that tasks completed in two hours on their machines take four to six hours on machines commonly used in India, leading to lower productivity, higher operating costs and reduced pricing power. Some even noted that the models still in use here were phased out in their countries nearly 20 years ago. Delegates from more than a dozen countries, including South Africa, Rwanda, Egypt, Bahrain and Oman, echoed these concerns, underscoring the urgent need for technological upgradation in India’s MSME sector.

This directly translates into financial loss and declining competitiveness for Indian businesses. We did the survey with 7,542 MSMEs across India, covering 4,987 micro, 2,457 small, and 98 medium enterprises, and the findings strongly reinforced this reality. A significant 82 per cent of micro enterprises, 61 per cent of small enterprises, and 44 per cent of medium enterprises reported an urgent need to upgrade their machinery, processes, and systems.

ETB: What steps have you taken so far? Has the government extended any support?

Vinod Kumar: Earlier, the government had a Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme that helped businesses periodically replace outdated machinery, but that support is no longer available. To bridge this gap, we have been actively engaging with the government as well as international organisations to strengthen India’s manufacturing capabilities.

As part of this effort, we approached UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organization) for technical collaboration. Under the proposed model, UNIDO’s partners will support the machinery and technology component, our organisation will oversee operations, and state governments will provide space and local facilitation. While a dedicated machinery upgradation scheme currently exists only for the textile sector, we are working to highlight the urgent need for similar support across all sectors.