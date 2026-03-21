ETV Bharat / bharat

What’s In A Name? The Diplomacy Behind Vikram Doraiswami Becoming Wei Jiameng

New Delhi: The appointment of Vikram Doraiswami as India’s new Ambassador to China has drawn attention not only for its strategic timing but also for a cultural nuance accompanying the move - his adoption of a Chinese name, “Wei Jiameng”. The practice, while not new, highlights an important intersection of language, culture and diplomacy in engaging with Beijing.

“I have noticed that the ambassador has chosen a Chinese name for himself: Wei Jiameng,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said after India announced Doraiswami’s appointment earlier this week. “China welcomes India's new ambassador to China Wei Jiameng, and stands ready to provide every convenience for him to take up his post in China.”

Doraiswami is not new to China. An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1992 batch, after his in-service training in New Delhi, he was posted in the Indian High Commission in Hong Kong in May 1994 as Third Secretary. He studied Chinese by taking an elective diploma at the New Asia Yale-in-Asia Language School of the Chinese University of Hong Kong. In September 1996, he was assigned to the Embassy of India in Beijing, where he served for almost four years.

The decision of Doraiswami to adopt the Chinese name “Wei Jiameng” ahead of taking charge as India’s Ambassador to China reflects a long-standing and deeply meaningful diplomatic practice. While it may appear symbolic at first glance, the adoption of Chinese names by foreign diplomats carries practical, cultural, and strategic importance in engaging with one of the world’s most linguistically and culturally distinct societies.

A PTI news agency report cited Chinese scholars as saying that the loose translation of the name in Mandarin is Wei, a common Chinese surname that phonetically matches “Vi” in Vikram. Long ago, Wei was a powerful state during the Warring States period in Chinese history. “Jia” means “auspicious or praiseworthy”, “Meng” means “alliance”. This broadly means auspicious/praiseworthy ally, the scholars said.

Doraiswami, though, is not the first Indian envoy to China to adopt the practice of assuming a Chinese name. In fact, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who had served as Ambassador to China from 2009 to 2013, is often referred to as “Su Jiesheng” in Chinese diplomatic and media circles. This Chinese broadly interprets into “excellent student”.

For foreign nationals working or living in China, adopting a Chinese name is both a practical and cultural exercise. Mandarin, with its tonal structure and character-based writing system, often cannot accurately represent foreign names. As a result, transliterations can sound awkward or carry unintended meanings.

Srikanth Kondapalli, Professor of China Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, explained that there are no foreign words in the Chinese language. “When you stay in China for a long period, they either choose a Chinese name for you or your tutor will suggest a name for you or, thirdly, a clerk in your office will choose a name for you,” Kondapalli told ETV Bharat.

In his case when he was studying in China, Kondapalli said, he chose a Chinese name for himself from his first name. “From Srikanth, I chose Xie Gang,” he said. “Xie is a famous family name in China. There are around 100 family surnames in China referred to as ‘Baijia Xing’.”