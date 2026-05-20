What Rahul Said Is Less Than What We Hear On The Streets: Khera On LoP's 'Gaddar' Remarks
The statement came shortly after Rahul Gandhi called Modi and Shah "traitors" and accused them of selling the country to benefit a few industrialists.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST|
Updated : May 20, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday came out in support of his senior party colleague Rahul Gandhi over his "gaddar (traitor)" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The statement came shortly after Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi called the Prime Minister and Home Minister "traitors", and accused them of selling the country to benefit a few industrialists.
While addressing a programme in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, Gandhi said, "Whenever BJP-RSS people come before you and talk about Narendra Modi-Amit Shah, tell them openly they are 'traitors'. BJP-RSS are traitors, because they have together sold off the country."
Reacting to Gandhi's remarks against Modi and Shah, Khera, who is the chairman of Congress Media and Publicity Department, said, "In every section of society across the country, there is a deep sense of betrayal among people who voted for them. There is a deep sense of sadness and anger. As a responsible Opposition party, we have to necessarily articulate that anger. What Mr Gandhi said is less than what we hear on the streets from public."
Attacking the BJP government at the Centre, the senior Congress leader said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that the crisis that has come to the country is due to the wars taking place in the world. But India's economy was already not running smoothly, a warning about which we have been giving for many years."
Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister, he said, "Narendra Modi hasn't held a press conference in 12 years because he fears that our media might hold up a mirror to him. He lectured the country and then went off on a foreign trip, and before that, he also held a grand roadshow in Gujarat."
"BJP's other leaders are no less. Every day, pictures come in showing BJP leaders riding buses or bikes themselves, with their entire convoy of vehicles following behind. These people think the country is foolish," Khera said.
Pointing out India's foreign policy since the BJP rode to power at the Centre, the senior Congress leader said, "It is individual (Narendra Modi)-centric policy because of which the country has been suffering."
On hike in prices of petrol and diesel, Khera said, "In the last 12 years, petrol prices have increased by 38 per cent while diesel prices have gone up by 62 per cent. Which wars were happening then, which global factors were at play then?"
Recalling the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre, he said, "When Dr Manmohan Singh ji was in office and crude oil prices reached up to US$ 100, even then the government did not let petrol-diesel prices go above Rs 70. But, in the Modi government, when crude oil was at US$ 50, the government sold petrol for around Rs 100 per litre."
Claiming that today's situation is such that adulterated, low-quality petrol mixed with ethanol is being sold for Rs 110 per litre which will ruin the engines of our vehicles, he said the government's responsibility is to reduce the troubles of the people, but the Modi government is only increasing people's troubles.
"What is the work of the government? If you can't mitigate the problem, no issues. But you have only increased the people's troubles in the last 12 years. Today the situation which we are in would not have happened if in the right time right decisions would have been taken by the Modi government," Khera said.
Referring to other issues concerning the public, the senior Congress leader said, "In 2014, LPG was available for Rs 414. Today it has risen to Rs 915, a 121 per cent increase. The situation today is this that commercial cylinders are being sold in the black market, prices of milk and bread have also been increased. The rupee has continuously fallen."
"Narendra Modi has a habit of shifting the goalposts. First, he asked for 60 days, then 60 months, and now he says give time until 2047. He will show dreams of 2047, but won't tell the figures in between," he added.
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