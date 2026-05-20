ETV Bharat / bharat

What Rahul Said Is Less Than What We Hear On The Streets: Khera On LoP's 'Gaddar' Remarks

New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday came out in support of his senior party colleague Rahul Gandhi over his "gaddar (traitor)" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The statement came shortly after Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi called the Prime Minister and Home Minister "traitors", and accused them of selling the country to benefit a few industrialists.

While addressing a programme in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, Gandhi said, "Whenever BJP-RSS people come before you and talk about Narendra Modi-Amit Shah, tell them openly they are 'traitors'. BJP-RSS are traitors, because they have together sold off the country."

Reacting to Gandhi's remarks against Modi and Shah, Khera, who is the chairman of Congress Media and Publicity Department, said, "In every section of society across the country, there is a deep sense of betrayal among people who voted for them. There is a deep sense of sadness and anger. As a responsible Opposition party, we have to necessarily articulate that anger. What Mr Gandhi said is less than what we hear on the streets from public."

Attacking the BJP government at the Centre, the senior Congress leader said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that the crisis that has come to the country is due to the wars taking place in the world. But India's economy was already not running smoothly, a warning about which we have been giving for many years."

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister, he said, "Narendra Modi hasn't held a press conference in 12 years because he fears that our media might hold up a mirror to him. He lectured the country and then went off on a foreign trip, and before that, he also held a grand roadshow in Gujarat."

"BJP's other leaders are no less. Every day, pictures come in showing BJP leaders riding buses or bikes themselves, with their entire convoy of vehicles following behind. These people think the country is foolish," Khera said.

Pointing out India's foreign policy since the BJP rode to power at the Centre, the senior Congress leader said, "It is individual (Narendra Modi)-centric policy because of which the country has been suffering."