What Putin-Modi Meeting Signals: Defence Deals, Oil Diplomacy And A Test Of India's Strategic Balancing

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in India on December 4 for a two-day state visit, marking his first trip to the country since the start of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. The visit, which includes the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to deliver significant outcomes in defence, trade, energy and currency settlement mechanisms, all at a time when New Delhi's ties with Washington face their sharpest turbulence in two decades.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), announcing the high-stakes visit, said it would "set the vision for strengthening the India-Russia 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership'." President Droupadi Murmu will also host a banquet for Putin.

The geopolitical backdrop this year is markedly different from previous summits. The Russian Pesident's arrival coincides with a domestic debate in India on strategic autonomy, triggered by the US imposing a 50 percent tariff on Indian goods and 25 percent levies linked to Indian procurement of Russian crude. As India recalibrates its place in an emerging world order, experts say the visit is both symbolic and substantive.

Former Indian diplomat Manju Seth calls the timing crucial, noting that relations with Washington are experiencing a visible "dip".

"The US and India relationship has seen a bit of a dip given the tariffs imposed by the US President, but despite this the other aspects of the ties are still quite strong, at least for now. President Putin's visit to India is important in the light of this and the current geopolitical turmoil and rebalancing of the world order even as India attempts to cement its place in the emerging world order," she said.

Seth added that India's foreign policy must now tread "nimbly to ensure its national interests, recalibrate and carefully navigate its way forward as diverse pulls, pressures, threats and adversarial actions buffet a rising India in an attempt to stymie its growth."

Putin's presence in New Delhi, Seth said, is "a clear message that the India, Russia partnership matters."

A Time-Tested Relationship Under Stress Test

Major General Dilawar Singh describes Putin's arrival as both timely and reassuring. "We were expecting him long time ago. He's coming now, he's certainly welcome. The best thing I must tell you about the India, Russia tie is that it is a time-tested, very long, seven-decade-long relationship where Russia has always supported India. Putin himself is a great leader, if you see, one of the tallest leaders in the world today. Most of you would have seen the manner in which he presents his facts, based on hard evidence and logical persuasion. His coming to India is a very welcome thing," the Indian Army veteran said.

Singh added, "International relations are not a one-day affair. They do not kick-start on one day, and they cannot be disrupted on another day. India will have to maintain balanced relationships with everybody, especially those from whom India can benefit."

He also pointed to ongoing challenges such as payment issues, equipment supplies and technology transfers, areas where Russia remains indispensable to India.

Defence Deals: S-400, Su-57 And Future Missiles On The Table

Defence cooperation is expected to dominate the summit, with talks likely on additional S-400 air defence systems and potential interest in the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets. India is also exploring future engagement on the S-500.

People familiar with preparations said India is likely to discuss additional S-400 squadrons (after success during Operation Sindoor), potential procurement of two squadrons of Su-57 fighters, expedited delivery of remaining S-400 units, co-production opportunities and long-term interest in the S-500.

Major General Dr Rajan Kochhar, Senior Adviser at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence and Strategic Analyses, detailed the scope saying, "Putin's visit to India is meant to give an impetus to energy and defence ties at a time when India's purchases of cheaper Russian crude oil, defence cooperation and payment-linkage initiatives are drawing increased US attention."

He confirmed that several mechanisms for a rupee-ruble settlement are already functional, including Special Rupee Vostro Accounts (SRVAs), but scaling them without triggering Western sanctions will require strategic creativity.

"Scaling it while respecting Western sanctions will require a mix of careful regulatory steps, institutional workarounds (clearing hubs / neutral-jurisdiction banks), and political risk mitigation (waivers/understandings with the US)," he mentioned.

On defence purchases, Kochhar said, "Parallel defence talks on additional S-400 batteries, Su-57 with a mechanism of Joint Venture and transfer of technology, and our deepening interest in S-500 for the future. We may expect limited CAATSA waivers through concerted lobbying with the US."

He emphasised that the visit is fundamentally about preserving strategic autonomy. "Overall, the visit signals New Delhi’s desire to keep strategic autonomy and diversify suppliers rather than a full geopolitical pivot," he said.

The Big Deliverables: Trade, Currency, Oil And Energy