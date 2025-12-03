What Putin-Modi Meeting Signals: Defence Deals, Oil Diplomacy And A Test Of India's Strategic Balancing
As per experts, Putin's visit highlights India's bid to protect its strategic autonomy and deepen ties with Russia despite mounting US pressure, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 10:11 AM IST
New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in India on December 4 for a two-day state visit, marking his first trip to the country since the start of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. The visit, which includes the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to deliver significant outcomes in defence, trade, energy and currency settlement mechanisms, all at a time when New Delhi's ties with Washington face their sharpest turbulence in two decades.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), announcing the high-stakes visit, said it would "set the vision for strengthening the India-Russia 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership'." President Droupadi Murmu will also host a banquet for Putin.
The geopolitical backdrop this year is markedly different from previous summits. The Russian Pesident's arrival coincides with a domestic debate in India on strategic autonomy, triggered by the US imposing a 50 percent tariff on Indian goods and 25 percent levies linked to Indian procurement of Russian crude. As India recalibrates its place in an emerging world order, experts say the visit is both symbolic and substantive.
Former Indian diplomat Manju Seth calls the timing crucial, noting that relations with Washington are experiencing a visible "dip".
"The US and India relationship has seen a bit of a dip given the tariffs imposed by the US President, but despite this the other aspects of the ties are still quite strong, at least for now. President Putin's visit to India is important in the light of this and the current geopolitical turmoil and rebalancing of the world order even as India attempts to cement its place in the emerging world order," she said.
Seth added that India's foreign policy must now tread "nimbly to ensure its national interests, recalibrate and carefully navigate its way forward as diverse pulls, pressures, threats and adversarial actions buffet a rising India in an attempt to stymie its growth."
Putin's presence in New Delhi, Seth said, is "a clear message that the India, Russia partnership matters."
A Time-Tested Relationship Under Stress Test
Major General Dilawar Singh describes Putin's arrival as both timely and reassuring. "We were expecting him long time ago. He's coming now, he's certainly welcome. The best thing I must tell you about the India, Russia tie is that it is a time-tested, very long, seven-decade-long relationship where Russia has always supported India. Putin himself is a great leader, if you see, one of the tallest leaders in the world today. Most of you would have seen the manner in which he presents his facts, based on hard evidence and logical persuasion. His coming to India is a very welcome thing," the Indian Army veteran said.
Singh added, "International relations are not a one-day affair. They do not kick-start on one day, and they cannot be disrupted on another day. India will have to maintain balanced relationships with everybody, especially those from whom India can benefit."
He also pointed to ongoing challenges such as payment issues, equipment supplies and technology transfers, areas where Russia remains indispensable to India.
Defence Deals: S-400, Su-57 And Future Missiles On The Table
Defence cooperation is expected to dominate the summit, with talks likely on additional S-400 air defence systems and potential interest in the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets. India is also exploring future engagement on the S-500.
People familiar with preparations said India is likely to discuss additional S-400 squadrons (after success during Operation Sindoor), potential procurement of two squadrons of Su-57 fighters, expedited delivery of remaining S-400 units, co-production opportunities and long-term interest in the S-500.
Major General Dr Rajan Kochhar, Senior Adviser at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence and Strategic Analyses, detailed the scope saying, "Putin's visit to India is meant to give an impetus to energy and defence ties at a time when India's purchases of cheaper Russian crude oil, defence cooperation and payment-linkage initiatives are drawing increased US attention."
He confirmed that several mechanisms for a rupee-ruble settlement are already functional, including Special Rupee Vostro Accounts (SRVAs), but scaling them without triggering Western sanctions will require strategic creativity.
"Scaling it while respecting Western sanctions will require a mix of careful regulatory steps, institutional workarounds (clearing hubs / neutral-jurisdiction banks), and political risk mitigation (waivers/understandings with the US)," he mentioned.
On defence purchases, Kochhar said, "Parallel defence talks on additional S-400 batteries, Su-57 with a mechanism of Joint Venture and transfer of technology, and our deepening interest in S-500 for the future. We may expect limited CAATSA waivers through concerted lobbying with the US."
He emphasised that the visit is fundamentally about preserving strategic autonomy. "Overall, the visit signals New Delhi’s desire to keep strategic autonomy and diversify suppliers rather than a full geopolitical pivot," he said.
The Big Deliverables: Trade, Currency, Oil And Energy
The Kremlin has signalled that the summit will adopt a joint statement and that a “wide range of interdepartmental and business agreements” will be signed. Among the top agenda are:
1. Local Currency Settlement
A workable pilot model using rupee-ruble systems already exists. Scaling it will be key to reducing India’s trade deficit, largely driven by oil imports.
2. Oil Discounts
Russia has offered additional discounts on crude after India’s purchases dipped due to the latest US sanctions on Russian producers.
3. Nuclear and Energy Cooperation
Civil nuclear cooperation is expected to deepen, especially work linked to the Kudankulam nuclear project and potential new reactors.
4. Addressing the Trade Deficit
India will push Moscow to diversify exports to India so that trade flows become more balanced.
'Special And Privileged Strategic Partnership' Under Review
MEA officials noted that the annual summit mechanism is vital for strategic continuity. "The forthcoming State visit will provide an opportunity to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ and exchange views on regional and global issues," the Ministry said. The Kremlin added that the meeting would review the entire spectrum of cooperation, "from politics, trade and the economy to science, technology, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation".
A Message Of Strategic Autonomy
Sujan Chinoy, Director General of the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, said the visit is deeply symbolic. "The summit is expected to reinforce India’s strategic autonomy and deepen its traditional partnership with Russia amid shifting global dynamics," he said, noting that PM Modi has consistently praised the "special nature" of India-Russia ties.
While India has held its ground despite US threats, Major General Dilawar Singh said, "In the overall national interest, it is important that we maintain very good relations with Russia. At the same time, we should maintain very good relations with America and other countries also."
The Diplomatic Calendar: What Comes Next
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar recently said both sides are working to finalise multiple agreements ahead of the summit. "A number of bilateral agreements, initiatives and projects are under discussion. These will certainly add more substance and texture to our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.” The visit will be Putin’s first since 2021, and Modi travelled to Moscow in July 2024 for the previous annual summit.
Why This Visit Matters More Than Ever
Experts pointed out that Putin's India trip carries weight far beyond the bilateral ties. Summarising the visit, Manju Seth said, "Russia has been a staunch friend of India and vice-versa. President Putin's visit amidst the ongoing war, and US-India tensions, is a clear message that the India-Russia partnership matters."
