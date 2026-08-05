ETV Bharat / bharat

What Ought To Be On The 'Hit List' In Jammu And Kashmir Now: Job Creation

Srinagar: As the Union Territory completes seven years of abrogation of Article 370, here're some unsettling statistics: Over the last six years, unemployment has steadily remained above national average in the Union Territory, the Jammu & Kashmir government told the Assembly in February 2026. The unemployment rate was recorded at 5.9 per cent in 2020–21. It soared to 6.7 per cent against the national average of 3.5 per cent in 2024-25.

Over 3.6 lakh unemployed educated youths are registered with the Jammu & K government, shows the official data. In addition, 4.73 lakh individuals in the age group of 18-60 are reported to be not working but willing to work. Of them, 2.94 lakh hail from Kashmir and the remaining 1.79 are in Jammu.

Finding a suitable job is a daily fight, and it starts at 4 PM for Akil Malik. Originally hailing from mountainous Ramban district, this 27-year-old relocated to Srinagar in search of employment. He is lucky to have got a break with a commercial aggregator to ferry people on his two-wheeler.

"I was frustrated sitting at home without any work. Now I earn a livelihood by ferrying people on my scooter," says Malik. Born to farmer parents, he is the eldest among three siblings.

"I don't contribute anything to my parents at this stage. But at least, I am not a burden on them. My little income helps me meet daily expenses and pay room rent."

Malik, who has a master’s in English and graduated in journalism, wanted to be a reporter but could not get a job. "I lost interest in it and started preparing for JKSSB (Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board) and other competitive exams. But the number of aspirants is so high that I got dropped multiple times despite possessing a reservation," he says.

"It takes time to prepare for competitive exams but it is worth it given the lack of a full-fledged private sector here."

This alarmingly higher unemployment has forced many youths to shift out of the region for greener pastures. Aqib Ahmad, who graduated from engineering college in Punjab in 2018, worked in the Valley for five years and then had to move out.

"At my first job, I was paid Rs 5,000 and my last salary here was Rs 10,000. My family tried to find a match for me during those years. But it could not happen due to lack of job stability,” says Ahmad, who shifted to West Asia in 2023.

But the Iran war brought him back due to job cuts in West Asia. “I have been applying for jobs in other countries now. But there is no breakthrough so far,” he adds.

Saqib Tarray, who hails from North Kashmir’s Bandipora, sees Jammu region as more stable due to the private sector and its proximity to neighbouring Punjab and Delhi.

“The private sector in Kashmir does not offer a salary beyond Rs 10,000. That meagre amount is insufficient to run a family,” says Tarray, who has been trying to secure a stable government job since 2022.

For sluggish recruitment, 27-year-old Tarray blames lack of exam calendar on the pattern of Central government recruiting agencies.

In 2021, for example, the JKSSB, which is meant for filling subordinate services in the government departments, advertised openings in the forest department. Appointments for many of 500 posts are yet to be made.

“We are stuck in a vicious cycle. If I were 28 in 2021, I could join the government sector at 35 due to the delay in conducting exams in time. This delay also delays other things. It contributes to anxiety and mental trauma among unemployed youth.”

In Jammu and Kashmir, the government sector was the largest employer. But the last decade has seen significant downsizing of the government workforce. The Jammu & Kashmir government declaration under the Fiscal Responsibility And Budget Management Act 2026 shows that the workforce has reached 4.12 lakh employees in 2022-23 from over 4.57 lakh in 2011-12.