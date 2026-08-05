What Ought To Be On The 'Hit List' In Jammu And Kashmir Now: Job Creation
Unemployment rate has soared to 6.7 pc against the national average of 3.5 pc in 2024-25; over 77,000 posts are vacant in government departments.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 11:02 PM IST
Srinagar: As the Union Territory completes seven years of abrogation of Article 370, here're some unsettling statistics: Over the last six years, unemployment has steadily remained above national average in the Union Territory, the Jammu & Kashmir government told the Assembly in February 2026. The unemployment rate was recorded at 5.9 per cent in 2020–21. It soared to 6.7 per cent against the national average of 3.5 per cent in 2024-25.
Over 3.6 lakh unemployed educated youths are registered with the Jammu & K government, shows the official data. In addition, 4.73 lakh individuals in the age group of 18-60 are reported to be not working but willing to work. Of them, 2.94 lakh hail from Kashmir and the remaining 1.79 are in Jammu.
Finding a suitable job is a daily fight, and it starts at 4 PM for Akil Malik. Originally hailing from mountainous Ramban district, this 27-year-old relocated to Srinagar in search of employment. He is lucky to have got a break with a commercial aggregator to ferry people on his two-wheeler.
"I was frustrated sitting at home without any work. Now I earn a livelihood by ferrying people on my scooter," says Malik. Born to farmer parents, he is the eldest among three siblings.
"I don't contribute anything to my parents at this stage. But at least, I am not a burden on them. My little income helps me meet daily expenses and pay room rent."
Malik, who has a master’s in English and graduated in journalism, wanted to be a reporter but could not get a job. "I lost interest in it and started preparing for JKSSB (Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board) and other competitive exams. But the number of aspirants is so high that I got dropped multiple times despite possessing a reservation," he says.
"It takes time to prepare for competitive exams but it is worth it given the lack of a full-fledged private sector here."
This alarmingly higher unemployment has forced many youths to shift out of the region for greener pastures. Aqib Ahmad, who graduated from engineering college in Punjab in 2018, worked in the Valley for five years and then had to move out.
"At my first job, I was paid Rs 5,000 and my last salary here was Rs 10,000. My family tried to find a match for me during those years. But it could not happen due to lack of job stability,” says Ahmad, who shifted to West Asia in 2023.
But the Iran war brought him back due to job cuts in West Asia. “I have been applying for jobs in other countries now. But there is no breakthrough so far,” he adds.
Saqib Tarray, who hails from North Kashmir’s Bandipora, sees Jammu region as more stable due to the private sector and its proximity to neighbouring Punjab and Delhi.
“The private sector in Kashmir does not offer a salary beyond Rs 10,000. That meagre amount is insufficient to run a family,” says Tarray, who has been trying to secure a stable government job since 2022.
For sluggish recruitment, 27-year-old Tarray blames lack of exam calendar on the pattern of Central government recruiting agencies.
In 2021, for example, the JKSSB, which is meant for filling subordinate services in the government departments, advertised openings in the forest department. Appointments for many of 500 posts are yet to be made.
“We are stuck in a vicious cycle. If I were 28 in 2021, I could join the government sector at 35 due to the delay in conducting exams in time. This delay also delays other things. It contributes to anxiety and mental trauma among unemployed youth.”
In Jammu and Kashmir, the government sector was the largest employer. But the last decade has seen significant downsizing of the government workforce. The Jammu & Kashmir government declaration under the Fiscal Responsibility And Budget Management Act 2026 shows that the workforce has reached 4.12 lakh employees in 2022-23 from over 4.57 lakh in 2011-12.
Over 77,000 posts are vacant across departments, including for want of promotions across 37 departments in Jammu & Kashmir, according to official data of February 2026.
Since 2019, the JKSSB has received 46,744 posts for filling vacancies. While 9,260 posts were withdrawn, the board completed the selection process for 32,956 posts and made 27,449 selections. The remaining posts were at different stages of recruitment. This means that an average of less than 5,000 posts were filled in a year.
The Advisor to J&K government, Nasir Aslam Wani, concedes that recruitment in the government sector was sluggish in the last six years. But he notes that they have streamlined the recruitment process by issuing a calendar to ensure exams are conducted in time without any delay.
"Beyond the government sector, we are creating self-employment schemes for youth and setting up an agency for exploring job opportunities for youth abroad," says Wani.
“Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has set the process rolling for reviving abandoned Jammu and Kashmir Overseas Employment Corporation Limited (JKOECL) for allowing youth overseas opportunities through safe and transparent channels. The job agency is being modelled on Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which has yielded success," Wani adds.
In addition, he explains that the focus is on tourism and agriculture sectors for creating more employment.
As Tarray points out, there is another side to the unemployment story, i.e. of physical well-being. On the ground, the suicide rate has soared in the region in the last six years.
Between 2020-2022, 78 people died by suicide due to unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Home Ministry told Parliament. The latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data shows that Jammu and Kashmir saw 323 suicides in 2022 followed by 365 in 2023.
At the Government Psychiatry Diseases Hospital in Srinagar, psychiatrist Dr Yasir Rather sees direct correlation between employment and emotional well-being of an individual.
"In addition to depression and anxiety, three risk factors comprising hopelessness, helplessness and worklessness force a person to commit suicide," he says. “Even unemployment also pushes people into substance abuse. It does not guarantee marriage prospects in our society and affects social status."
Economic experts like Dr Ejaz Ayoub cites multiple reasons, including lack of focus on job creation and erosion of protective barriers for local manufacturers for joblessness.
"The bureaucracy’s focus has been on infrastructure development like bridges and buildings instead of jobs in the last six years,” he says. This, according to him, caused an uptick in the unemployment rate in the region.
Ejaz argues that the agriculture sector, which is the mainstay of the economy, can sustain employment and will give economic dividends to the region.
"Youngsters who are shifting to the agriculture sector cultivating blueberries, high- density orchards or lavender are inspiring hope,” says Ejaz. “This sector would not be affected by Artificial Intelligence."
Hope, as they say, is still there.
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