ETV Bharat / bharat

What Next On Congress Agenda? Rally At Ramlila Maidan, Police NOC Already In

Ramlila Maidan has been officially designated as a venue for demonstrations. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Amid the opposition's demand for the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner and a ban on the SIR process, the Congress has got the green signal to organise a rally at Ramlila Maidan.

The Delhi Police has officially issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Congress for this. DCP (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said that Ramlila Maidan, CBD Ground and Burari Ground in Delhi have been officially designated as venues for demonstrations and rallies. Under this process, the Congress had first contacted the Municipal Corporation (MCD) and sought information about the availability of this site. It was clarified by MCD that Ramlila Maidan is vacant from October 25 to November 3.

After getting the certificate of availability of the site from MCD, the Congress applied for a NOC with the Delhi Police. Police officials held a meeting with party representatives and discussed in detail all aspects related to security arrangements, crowd management and law and order. After taking stock of all the security standards and arrangements, the police administration decided to issue the NOC to the Congress for the rally. The DCP said that after the issuance of the NOC, the party would take this certificate back to the land-owning agency, i.e. MCD, so that the formalities of booking the ground can be completed. Only after this will they be able to implement their preparations on the field.