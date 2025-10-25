ETV Bharat / bharat

What Needs To Be Done To Deal With Post Diwali Pollution Woes?

Chandigarh: An abnormal increase in air pollution around Diwali has become an annual phenomenon. Late October and early November are the times when pollution levels increase to the extent that even breathing becomes difficult. Delhi and its surrounding areas are known to be engulfed by smog, and this is a problem that lasts for many days.

It is said that this is the period when there is a change in weather conditions, and things move towards being cold. Air pollution increases rapidly during this period as the cold air is trapped beneath warm air in a phenomenon referred to as 'temperature inversion' that causes smoke to settle at the bottom. This results in the deterioration of air quality.

Bursting of firecrackers is a tradition on Diwali, but these are known to release small particles like particulate matter (PM) 2.5 and PM 10 into the air. They reach the lungs and cause respiratory illnesses. Crackers also emit sulfur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen oxide (NO2) besides heavy gases and metals that contribute to air pollution. This is why air pollution on the Diwali night can increase by up to three times the normal.

Another factor that is listed by experts is stubble burning by the farmers in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan after the gravest of the Kharif crop. This smoke is carried by the wind to Delhi and its adjoining areas further exacerbating pollution.

Add to the above-mentioned factors the smoke emitted by the vehicles and the industries. Travel increases during festivals leading to increased emission of smoke from the vehicles that are known to contribute 15 per cent of the pollution in the national capital. Additionally, dust from industries and construction work is also a factor. Poor wind and cold conditions cause pollutants to remain suspended in the air. Experts say that the satellite data available with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows that the fire hotspots increase around Diwali, that push the pollution levels to the severe category.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), PM 2.5 levels above 15 micrograms per cubic meter are considered dangerous, but these reach up to 1000 on Diwali. Professor (Dr) Ravindra Khaiwal of Department of Public Health and Environment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh explained to ETV Bharat that there are three main factors determining the level of air pollution.

The first is emissions from vehicles, domestic sources and thermal power plants. Second is the weather conditions that can be favourable or unfavourable. The third is whether the emissions stay in the atmosphere or disperse. He explained that the change in the weather conditions exacerbates the crisis as the monsoon retreats in October, reducing the rainfall.

"Rain is effective in reducing pollution. Therefore, a lack of rain increases emissions from the cities. The particles remain in the lower atmosphere for seven days and in the upper atmosphere for thirty days. If it rains during this time, they settle. Otherwise, pollution spreads at a wind speed of 12 km per hour," he said.