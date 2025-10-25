What Needs To Be Done To Deal With Post Diwali Pollution Woes?
An abnormal increase in air pollution around Diwali has become an annual phenomenon
Published : October 25, 2025 at 7:20 PM IST|
Updated : October 25, 2025 at 7:27 PM IST
Chandigarh: An abnormal increase in air pollution around Diwali has become an annual phenomenon. Late October and early November are the times when pollution levels increase to the extent that even breathing becomes difficult. Delhi and its surrounding areas are known to be engulfed by smog, and this is a problem that lasts for many days.
It is said that this is the period when there is a change in weather conditions, and things move towards being cold. Air pollution increases rapidly during this period as the cold air is trapped beneath warm air in a phenomenon referred to as 'temperature inversion' that causes smoke to settle at the bottom. This results in the deterioration of air quality.
Bursting of firecrackers is a tradition on Diwali, but these are known to release small particles like particulate matter (PM) 2.5 and PM 10 into the air. They reach the lungs and cause respiratory illnesses. Crackers also emit sulfur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen oxide (NO2) besides heavy gases and metals that contribute to air pollution. This is why air pollution on the Diwali night can increase by up to three times the normal.
Another factor that is listed by experts is stubble burning by the farmers in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan after the gravest of the Kharif crop. This smoke is carried by the wind to Delhi and its adjoining areas further exacerbating pollution.
Add to the above-mentioned factors the smoke emitted by the vehicles and the industries. Travel increases during festivals leading to increased emission of smoke from the vehicles that are known to contribute 15 per cent of the pollution in the national capital. Additionally, dust from industries and construction work is also a factor. Poor wind and cold conditions cause pollutants to remain suspended in the air. Experts say that the satellite data available with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows that the fire hotspots increase around Diwali, that push the pollution levels to the severe category.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), PM 2.5 levels above 15 micrograms per cubic meter are considered dangerous, but these reach up to 1000 on Diwali. Professor (Dr) Ravindra Khaiwal of Department of Public Health and Environment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh explained to ETV Bharat that there are three main factors determining the level of air pollution.
The first is emissions from vehicles, domestic sources and thermal power plants. Second is the weather conditions that can be favourable or unfavourable. The third is whether the emissions stay in the atmosphere or disperse. He explained that the change in the weather conditions exacerbates the crisis as the monsoon retreats in October, reducing the rainfall.
"Rain is effective in reducing pollution. Therefore, a lack of rain increases emissions from the cities. The particles remain in the lower atmosphere for seven days and in the upper atmosphere for thirty days. If it rains during this time, they settle. Otherwise, pollution spreads at a wind speed of 12 km per hour," he said.
Responding to a query on the firecrackers and the stubble being responsible for the air pollution, Dr Khaiwal said, "Both contribute to the air pollution. Recently, there has been a decrease in stubble burning, which is not enough. Similarly, this time, people have used green -crackers. It is true that these reduce pollution by 30% to 35 % but this difference is not much if more crackers are burst."
He further explained that this year, the region experienced an extended monsoon, which kept pollution levels nornal because the factors that contribute to the pollution were not able to make an impact. In European countries and some other regions, it rains every few days, which prevents the pollution levels from rising. Rain also keeps the soil together. "But in our region, the dryness causes the soil to dry out and disintegrate while releasing it into the atmosphere," he said.
Commenting on the geographical factors with a perception of Pakistan also being responsible for the high air pollution, he related that the pollution particles bypass Chandigarh due to the wind direction. Stubble burning is currently rampant in areas along the India-Pakistan border. The wind direction also shifts from Pakistan towards India, and its effects are visible. "While stubble burning has decreased in Punjab and Haryana compared to the previous years, it is not significant," he underlined.
He added that during recent years, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has ranged from 'very poor' to 'severe' on Diwali. “An AQI of 0-50 is good, 301-400 is very poor, and 401+ is severe,” he said. The AQI is a simple number that tells you how clean or dirty is the air around you. It's measured on a scale from 0-500. The lower the number, the cleaner the air. The higher the number, the more polluted the air. This index is designed for easy understanding of the general public, whether it's safe to go outside or not.
Experts say that it is the responsibility of the common people to protect the joy of Diwali from pollution, and small changes can make a big difference.
A ban on firecrackers is advised, along with permission to use only the green firecrackers, which cause 30% less pollution. The Supreme Court has also set time limits for bursting crackers between 6 AM to 7 AM and 8 PM to 10 PM, but it's best to replace them with laser shows or earthen lamps.
People are advised to use air purifiers, especially those with HEPA filters. It is better to keep the windows and doors closed on Diwali to prevent smoke from outside from entering the house. The people are also advised to go in for a plantation of snake plants or peace lilies that are known to purify the air.
Experts further suggest that people should use public transport, which will help reduce vehicular emissions. At the same time, people should wear an N95 mask when going out. It is better that the children and the elderly remain indoors. They further advise drinking plenty of water and inhaling steam to clear the air.
