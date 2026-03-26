ETV Bharat / bharat

Behind The Rise And Fall Of Naxalism In Chhattisgarh, Through The Eyes Of Witnesses

Raipur: Amid government claims of eradicating extreme Left militancy or Naxalism by March 31, it is essential to understand what led to the rise and spread of this ideology in Chhattisgarh, and why the people who once supported the Naxalites are now moving towards the mainstream of society.

To understand this, we need to understand the Rear Area concept, theorised by the Central Team, a breakaway faction of the then Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), in 1977, following a convention they organised in Nagpur. By then, with the Indian State having come down heavily on them, the Naxalites had taken flight from West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Retreat Into Dandakaranya

Journalist Shubhranshu Choudhary, a chronicler of the developments in Chhattisgarh, told ETV Bharat that the Communist Party of India (CPI) was formed in 1925 as a voice of the poor, the marginal farmers and the working class. After it evolved into a parliamentary party, the Maoist CPI(M-L) was launched as a breakaway faction from West Bengal's Naxalbari in 1967. "Although they had been effectively suppressed by 1970, many of their leaders and thinkers began to question the reasons behind the collapse of their campaign for socio-economic empowerment of workers and farmers,” he said, adding that the leadership carried on with this debate till 1977.

When they convened in Nagpur in 1977, the participants concluded that they lacked a backup plan, without which, a major operation could not be launched successfully. Consequently, a "Rear Area Document" was prepared, covering the area between the Kolkata-Delhi railway line and the Kolkata-Mumbai railway line, an area of around 10,000 sq km. Seven teams were sent to survey the entire country.

The leadership zeroed in on Chhattisgarh’s forests, from where they would be able to surveil the area spanning 10,000 sq km covering West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The 50 armed cadres who entered the Dandakaranya area of ​​Bastar (then in Madhya Pradesh) for inspection, chose it as the safest haven. From then on, it became the headquarters of the Maoist party.

“A plan was finalised to go to Dandakaranya and work there to unite the local people. Cadres were sent to the remote area in ​​present-day Chhattisgarh (then in Madhya Pradesh),” said Chaudhary.

The Tribal Outreach

He added that once the ideology started gaining ground in MP in the 1980s, discussions around an armed insurrection intensified. One of the top leaders, Kondapalli Seetharamaiah, was concerned about strengthening the organisation, and cadres from Andhra Pradesh began streaming into Dandakaranya. They worked for the local tribals, so there wasn't much opposition among the latter.