Behind The Rise And Fall Of Naxalism In Chhattisgarh, Through The Eyes Of Witnesses
As Maoism breathes its last in the jungles of Dandakaranya, a journalist and a top cop recalls their back story.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
Raipur: Amid government claims of eradicating extreme Left militancy or Naxalism by March 31, it is essential to understand what led to the rise and spread of this ideology in Chhattisgarh, and why the people who once supported the Naxalites are now moving towards the mainstream of society.
To understand this, we need to understand the Rear Area concept, theorised by the Central Team, a breakaway faction of the then Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), in 1977, following a convention they organised in Nagpur. By then, with the Indian State having come down heavily on them, the Naxalites had taken flight from West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.
Retreat Into Dandakaranya
Journalist Shubhranshu Choudhary, a chronicler of the developments in Chhattisgarh, told ETV Bharat that the Communist Party of India (CPI) was formed in 1925 as a voice of the poor, the marginal farmers and the working class. After it evolved into a parliamentary party, the Maoist CPI(M-L) was launched as a breakaway faction from West Bengal's Naxalbari in 1967. "Although they had been effectively suppressed by 1970, many of their leaders and thinkers began to question the reasons behind the collapse of their campaign for socio-economic empowerment of workers and farmers,” he said, adding that the leadership carried on with this debate till 1977.
When they convened in Nagpur in 1977, the participants concluded that they lacked a backup plan, without which, a major operation could not be launched successfully. Consequently, a "Rear Area Document" was prepared, covering the area between the Kolkata-Delhi railway line and the Kolkata-Mumbai railway line, an area of around 10,000 sq km. Seven teams were sent to survey the entire country.
The leadership zeroed in on Chhattisgarh’s forests, from where they would be able to surveil the area spanning 10,000 sq km covering West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The 50 armed cadres who entered the Dandakaranya area of Bastar (then in Madhya Pradesh) for inspection, chose it as the safest haven. From then on, it became the headquarters of the Maoist party.
“A plan was finalised to go to Dandakaranya and work there to unite the local people. Cadres were sent to the remote area in present-day Chhattisgarh (then in Madhya Pradesh),” said Chaudhary.
The Tribal Outreach
He added that once the ideology started gaining ground in MP in the 1980s, discussions around an armed insurrection intensified. One of the top leaders, Kondapalli Seetharamaiah, was concerned about strengthening the organisation, and cadres from Andhra Pradesh began streaming into Dandakaranya. They worked for the local tribals, so there wasn't much opposition among the latter.
Chaudhary said the first thing the Naxalites did was to organise the tribals who collected tendu leaves from the forests and sold to traders from Andhra Pradesh for the beedi industry, and got the price they received raised. They also forced forest guards to retreat, thereby strengthening their hold on the area. Most importantly, they did not cause any harm to the tribal community, and stopped atrocities being carried out against tribal girls, helping strengthen family ties, all of which raised respect for them among tribal families.
Their most important intervention was to check the exploitation of the local tribals at the hands of traders from outside, which instilled confidence among the tribals.
The Rear Area Document was implemented in the 1980s by carrying out ideological activities, with no objection from the tribals who saw the guns in the hands of the Naxalites as their protection. Meanwhile, the Naxalites had concluded that Chhattisgarh was not conducive for revolutionary activities. Seetharamaiah had written in a letter, "The Dandakaranya region and its people lack political consciousness. This is a class, not an individual, but a society-based system; there will be no revolution here."
Change Of Tack: Front Area Domination
But things changed in 1990 with the then head of the Dandakaranya division of the Maoists, Ganapati, refusing to accept Seetharamaiah’s line. From then on, the movement began to grow in the backward state. The Rear Area Document gave way to the Front Area Domination policy, as Naxals put an end to every other democratic system in the region.
According to Chhattisgarh’s former Director General of Police (DGP) D M Awasthi, the main reason for the growth of Naxalism in the region was lack of development, as the government's schemes did not reach the tribals the way they should have. Nor did they get the forest rights due to them. The facilities that should have reached this community via the government machinery, did not reach them at all.
“The Naxalites focused on areas where they could easily capture forests, water and mining, where they could establish safe bases for their operations. Since Bastar is quite large, and political will was not strong enough, this fostered their support,” Awasthi said.
Stating that establishing law and order in this area has always been a challenge for the administration, he added, "Whether it was Naxalbari in West Bengal, the Maoist Communist Centre (MCC) in Bihar, or the current party (CPI-Maoist) we're fighting, an ideology built on the power of the gun can never lead to development.”