What Is Your View On Introduction Of Totalisers For Counting Votes In EVMs: Supreme Court Asks Centre
The apex court clarified that it was not necessarily considering totalisation as a replacement for the existing booth-wise counting system.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 1, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the Centre’s response on pleas seeking introduction of totalisers for counting of votes recorded in EVMs. A totaliser is a device that allows votes cast in about 14 polling booths to be counted together.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
Justice Bagchi cited Rule 59A of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, which provides an exception to the ordinary system of counting votes polling-station-wise.
It allows the poll panel to order votes to be counted in an aggregated manner in specified circumstances, including when there is a concern regarding voter identification, which could subject them to intimidation or victimisation.
The petitioners argued that this existing safeguard could potentially be extended to EVM counting.
Justice Bagchi observed that there was no reason why the principle of an exception to booth-wise counting could not also apply to EVMs. Senior advocate D S Naidu, representing the Election Commission, pointed to an issue involving voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPATs). VVPATs are paper slips generated by EVMs which allow the electronic vote to be cross-checked against a physical record. Naidu cited the apex court’s earlier decision in the N Chandrababu Naidu case, arguing that introducing totalisation could make such cross-verification difficult.
The bench clarified that it was not necessarily considering totalisation as a replacement for the existing booth-wise counting system.
The bench pointed to Rule 59A as a possible exceptional mechanism that could be invoked in cases where there is a demonstrable risk of voter victimisation.
After hearing submissions, the bench asked Centre to inform it about impediments in introduction of totalisers.
"The Union of India may examine the issue of carrying out the necessary amendment in the Conduct of Elections Rules for introduction of totalisers for counting of votes recorded in EVMs. We would like to know what are the impediments, if any, and whether there would be any negative impact because of introduction of such a mechanism," the bench said.
The bench asked the Centre to examine elections rules and the recommendation made by the Law Commission of India, including the proposed provision for totalisation.
During the hearing, advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, one of the petitioners, argued that he was seeking introduction of totaliser to ensure the privacy of the voters and stressed that many countries are using this totaliser only to secure the right to privacy and to avoid post-poll violence.
It was argued before the bench that the poll panel, from 2007 and up to a few days back, even before the reply filed yesterday, has always supported the totaliser.
Naidu argued that there were several impediments in introduction of totalisers and the majority of political parties have not agreed to it.
The bench observed that while the system could advance the principle of voter anonymity, but its implementation involves policy considerations. The bench added that this cannot be resolved merely on the agreement of the poll panel or the court.
The bench observed that, in principle, the totalizer is good for ensuring anonymisation.
The bench orally observed that it would like the Union's view on this, adding that while the general rule favors totalisation, Section 59A is an exception provision applicable where there is a perceptible ground reality of victimisation.
The bench was hearing a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, Yogesh Gupta and others seeking a direction for common electoral rolls for Parliament, assembly and local body polls to save public money and manpower.
The plea also sought direction to the authorities to take steps to use totaliser for counting of votes.
The plea referred to the provisions of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, under which votes in the EVMs are to be counted polling station-wise, and said this led to situations where voting pattern in various localities or pockets become known to everyone.
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