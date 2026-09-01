ETV Bharat / bharat

What Is Your View On Introduction Of Totalisers For Counting Votes In EVMs: Supreme Court Asks Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the Centre’s response on pleas seeking introduction of totalisers for counting of votes recorded in EVMs. A totaliser is a device that allows votes cast in about 14 polling booths to be counted together.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Justice Bagchi cited Rule 59A of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, which provides an exception to the ordinary system of counting votes polling-station-wise.

It allows the poll panel to order votes to be counted in an aggregated manner in specified circumstances, including when there is a concern regarding voter identification, which could subject them to intimidation or victimisation.

The petitioners argued that this existing safeguard could potentially be extended to EVM counting.

Justice Bagchi observed that there was no reason why the principle of an exception to booth-wise counting could not also apply to EVMs. Senior advocate D S Naidu, representing the Election Commission, pointed to an issue involving voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPATs). VVPATs are paper slips generated by EVMs which allow the electronic vote to be cross-checked against a physical record. Naidu cited the apex court’s earlier decision in the N Chandrababu Naidu case, arguing that introducing totalisation could make such cross-verification difficult.

The bench clarified that it was not necessarily considering totalisation as a replacement for the existing booth-wise counting system.

The bench pointed to Rule 59A as a possible exceptional mechanism that could be invoked in cases where there is a demonstrable risk of voter victimisation.

After hearing submissions, the bench asked Centre to inform it about impediments in introduction of totalisers.

"The Union of India may examine the issue of carrying out the necessary amendment in the Conduct of Elections Rules for introduction of totalisers for counting of votes recorded in EVMs. We would like to know what are the impediments, if any, and whether there would be any negative impact because of introduction of such a mechanism," the bench said.