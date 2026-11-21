ETV Bharat / bharat

Rising Bus Fire Incidents In India: What Is The Way To Prevent Them?

Firefighters in action as 3 buses were completely gutted by fire at the Koyembedu Omni bus stand in Chennai. ( ANI )

Chennai: The fire incidents on buses have witnessed a spike, which has also caused the loss of several lives. The incidents have raised concerns over the safety of passengers.

Past incidents have indicated that bus operators have failed to comply with safety guidelines, as owners modified vehicles and even removed emergency exits to install additional seats in sleeper buses, making evacuation difficult during emergencies.

Across India, several incidents have been reported, in which people were charred to death while travelling in the buses.

On December 16, 2025, a collision between a state transport vehicle and three private buses on the Yamuna Expressway resulted in a fire that claimed the lives of 19 passengers.

Earlier, on 1 July 2026, at least eight passengers lost their lives and 29 others, including several children, sustained critical injuries after a sleeper bus rammed a truck and caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district.

On September 24, 2026, 9 people, including a woman, died after a double-decker sleeper bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

Across the country, between January 2021 and June 30, 2026, there were 606 bus fire incidents that have been reported. In the backdrop of the increase in fire incidents, ETV Bharat interviewed Valavan Amudhan, a global public transport and electric vehicle expert, who talked about the reasons for these fire incidents and possible measures that can be undertaken to overcome them.

Snapshot of bus fire incidents in India. (Valavan Amudhan)

ETV Bharat (ETB): Are bus fire incidents increasing in India? What does your study say?

Valavan Amudhan (VA): Across India, buses are the second most commonly used vehicles for public transport, followed by trains. People particularly prefer private Omni luxury buses both within and outside the states. To avoid the fatigue of long-distance travel, people mostly prefer sleeper-type buses for comfort. However, although buses have been commonly used, an area of concern is the fire accidents that have been witnessed across India, which has made people fearful about travelling in them. Between January to June 2026 alone 133 bus fire incidents have occurred.

Bus fire incidents in India. (Valavan Amudhan)

ETB: Which states witnessed the highest number of bus fire accidents and what are casualty figures?

VA: Between 2021 and June 2026, Maharashtra recorded 82 bus fire incidents, which was the highest in any state in India. Following this, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh witnessed 44 such accidents. In all, there have been 303 fatalities in bus fires.

In terms of deaths, the highest number of 65 were registered in Rajasthan, Maharashtra recorded 47, Andhra Pradesh 42, Uttar Pradesh 34, and Karnataka 24 deaths. In Tamil Nadu, there were 4 deaths.

Of the incidents, 367 occurred in private buses, causing 276 fatalities. In the incidents, 991 people were injured. Twenty-seven fatalities occurred due to 329 fire accidents involving government transport buses, which also left 140 people injured.

Bus fire incidents in India. (Valavan Amudhan)

ETB: Under what circumstances do fires occur on buses?

VA: As many as 396 fire accidents were reported while buses remained operational, and the figure accounted for about 65 percent of the total cases. Moreover, 52 fire incidents occurred while the buses were parked.

In terms of parts, it was the engine area that caught fire first; fire was also reported in the electrical system and electrical cable sections. As many as 62 fire accidents have been reported in bus collisions; 48 were reported due to wheel, brake, and tire failures.