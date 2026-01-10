Largest Planet Of Solar System Nearest To Earth: What Is The 'Sun-Jupiter Opposition' That Will Light Up The Sky Tonight?
The rare cosmic event will witness the Earth, Sun, and Jupiter in a straight line occuring every 13 months.
Gorakhpur: In a rare cosmic event, Jupiter, the largest planet of the solar system will be closest to Earth tonight on January 10, 2026 making for a spectacular sight.
The event known as "opposition" in astronomy refers to a special arrangement when the Earth, Sun, and Jupiter are in a straight line. Jupiter appears largest and brightest throughout the night, making it a spectacular sight.
Beautiful Spectacle To Be Visible Worldwide
In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, astronomer Amar Pal Singh of the Veer Bahadur Singh Planetarium in Gorakhpur explained that the special cosmic event will be easily visible from India and the rest of the world through the naked eye. It will be especially prominent around midnight when it is highest in the sky, appearing in the Gemini constellation, making it a magnificent astronomical event. On January 10, 2026, Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, will be directly opposite the Earth, in a position of "opposition."
Singh said that in 2026, Jupiter will not only be closest to Earth (at opposition, approximately 628 million kilometers away) but will also be visible in the night sky with its full brilliance.
What Is The 'Opposition' Event?
According to Singh, 'Opposition' refers to the position when the Earth comes between the Sun and Jupiter. While the Sun sets in the west, Jupiter rises in the east. “Since the distance between Earth and Jupiter is minimal at this time, the planet appears larger and many times brighter than usual. This astronomical event usually occurs every 13 months, but its brightness is not always this spectacular. That's why you should definitely witness this celestial event this time," he said.
What Will The View Be Like In India?
The astronomer explained that while Jupiter will be clearly visible from most parts of India during the nights of January 2026, during 'opposition', people from any corner of India can enjoy this magnificent celestial event.
“The brightness level of Jupiter will be quite favorable, and it will shine at a magnitude of -2.7. During this time, it will be so brilliant that it will be one of the brightest objects in the night sky after the Moon and Venus”.
Where And In What Direction Will It Be Visible
Singh explained that during this time, Jupiter will be in the constellation Gemini. “To identify it, you can look for a steady, bright object near the two bright stars Castor and Pollux in the eastern direction”.
Singh explained that events like 'Opposition' are global, which means that wherever it is nighttime on Earth, Jupiter will be visible in this magnificent form.
What Will Be The Time And Visibility For India?
The astronomer explained that for India, the time, in terms of visibility, the event will last throughout the night of January 10, 2026, but the best time to see it (peak time) will be between 11:00 PM and 1:00 AM.
“During this time, Jupiter will be directly overhead in the sky, minimizing atmospheric interference and providing the clearest view. It will rise in the east in the evening, be directly overhead at midnight, and set in the west in the morning”.
How to identify it
Astronomers say that identifying Jupiter will be very easy, as it will be the brightest celestial object in the sky that night after the Moon and Venus. During 'Opposition' , Jupiter will be located in the Gemini constellation. It will appear as a very bright, steady "star" (but it's not a star, it's the planet Jupiter). Unlike stars, Jupiter will not twinkle; its brightness and light will be steady and constant. Its magnitude will be -2.7, making it significantly brighter than usual.
Equipment For Viewing
You don't need any special astronomical equipment to witness the rare cosmic event. You can see it with the naked eye, as it will appear as a very bright white point. However, if you have a pair of binoculars (7x50 or 10x50), you can see Jupiter along with its four largest moons (Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto) as small dots. With a good telescope, you can clearly see the cloud bands on Jupiter's surface and its famous Great Red Spot.
