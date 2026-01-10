ETV Bharat / bharat

Largest Planet Of Solar System Nearest To Earth: What Is The 'Sun-Jupiter Opposition' That Will Light Up The Sky Tonight?

Gorakhpur: In a rare cosmic event, Jupiter, the largest planet of the solar system will be closest to Earth tonight on January 10, 2026 making for a spectacular sight.

The event known as "opposition" in astronomy refers to a special arrangement when the Earth, Sun, and Jupiter are in a straight line. Jupiter appears largest and brightest throughout the night, making it a spectacular sight.

Beautiful Spectacle To Be Visible Worldwide

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, astronomer Amar Pal Singh of the Veer Bahadur Singh Planetarium in Gorakhpur explained that the special cosmic event will be easily visible from India and the rest of the world through the naked eye. It will be especially prominent around midnight when it is highest in the sky, appearing in the Gemini constellation, making it a magnificent astronomical event. On January 10, 2026, Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, will be directly opposite the Earth, in a position of "opposition."

The 'Sun-Jupiter' Opposition That Will Light Up The Sky Tonight (Special Arrangement)

Singh said that in 2026, Jupiter will not only be closest to Earth (at opposition, approximately 628 million kilometers away) but will also be visible in the night sky with its full brilliance.

What Is The 'Opposition' Event?

According to Singh, 'Opposition' refers to the position when the Earth comes between the Sun and Jupiter. While the Sun sets in the west, Jupiter rises in the east. “Since the distance between Earth and Jupiter is minimal at this time, the planet appears larger and many times brighter than usual. This astronomical event usually occurs every 13 months, but its brightness is not always this spectacular. That's why you should definitely witness this celestial event this time," he said.

What Will The View Be Like In India?

The astronomer explained that while Jupiter will be clearly visible from most parts of India during the nights of January 2026, during 'opposition', people from any corner of India can enjoy this magnificent celestial event.