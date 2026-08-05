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'What Is Majority In A Political Party?': Says Supreme Court As It Tries To Untangle Uddhav Vs Shinde

File - Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, MLA Aaditya Thackeray and others during a rally to celebrate the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in Mumbai ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday underscored the need for a clear yardstick to define what constitutes a majority within a political party, observing that such criteria could avert recurring disputes over splits and party symbols.

The top court also added that party control must extend to its legislature party, and that a valid decision of the political party should prevail even over the expressed will of a majority of legislators.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s challenge to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision recognising the Eknath Shinde-led group as the "real Shiv Sena" and allotting it the party name and symbol. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented the Thackeray faction.

Sibal said political defections have become rampant and the court would have to decide how it would protect democratic values.

"Law as it stands is Subash Desai (2023 judgment). Control of the political party subsists over the legislature (party). And any decision of the political party…must prevail over any will, even if of the majority of the legislature party," the bench observed.

Sibal said that is so far the law and now what they do is the legislative party without the political party merges with another political party and then having fought on a different symbol represents another political party on a different symbol.

"The whole process of elections becomes a farce because the electoral verdict can be changed through this kind of manipulation and defection," said Sibal.

Sibal argued that a majority of MLAs cannot remove the political party's office-bearers by their own resolution. He emphasised that such collective acts, including the MLAs' move from Mumbai to Surat and Guwahati, amounted to voluntarily giving up membership of the original party.

Sibal argued that the party to which people voted for in the election was not in place, and this has huge repercussions.

"We have to understand representative participation in elections in parliamentary democracy. At the same time, we must also give the elbow space for political decision-making", observed Justice Bagchi.

Sibal said the ECI states it will not examine the organisation but will look at the legislature, since the legislature has a majority, the party’s symbol goes to them, and they become the party. Sibal argued that the legislature alone cannot be the focus.

"Does the symbol belong to the party or the legislature?" the bench asked Sibal, to which he replied, "To the party."

Sibal said the political party allocates the symbol to the candidate and a candidate cannot file his nomination unless the party gives a letter. "A member of the legislature party will be recognised by the political party to which he belongs," asked the CJI. Sibal responded in the affirmative.