'What Is Majority In A Political Party?': Says Supreme Court As It Tries To Untangle Uddhav Vs Shinde
The SC was hearing the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s challenge to the ECI's decision recognising the Eknath Shinde-led group as the “real Shiv Sena”
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 5, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday underscored the need for a clear yardstick to define what constitutes a majority within a political party, observing that such criteria could avert recurring disputes over splits and party symbols.
The top court also added that party control must extend to its legislature party, and that a valid decision of the political party should prevail even over the expressed will of a majority of legislators.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s challenge to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision recognising the Eknath Shinde-led group as the "real Shiv Sena" and allotting it the party name and symbol. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented the Thackeray faction.
Sibal said political defections have become rampant and the court would have to decide how it would protect democratic values.
"Law as it stands is Subash Desai (2023 judgment). Control of the political party subsists over the legislature (party). And any decision of the political party…must prevail over any will, even if of the majority of the legislature party," the bench observed.
Sibal said that is so far the law and now what they do is the legislative party without the political party merges with another political party and then having fought on a different symbol represents another political party on a different symbol.
"The whole process of elections becomes a farce because the electoral verdict can be changed through this kind of manipulation and defection," said Sibal.
Sibal argued that a majority of MLAs cannot remove the political party's office-bearers by their own resolution. He emphasised that such collective acts, including the MLAs' move from Mumbai to Surat and Guwahati, amounted to voluntarily giving up membership of the original party.
Sibal argued that the party to which people voted for in the election was not in place, and this has huge repercussions.
"We have to understand representative participation in elections in parliamentary democracy. At the same time, we must also give the elbow space for political decision-making", observed Justice Bagchi.
Sibal said the ECI states it will not examine the organisation but will look at the legislature, since the legislature has a majority, the party’s symbol goes to them, and they become the party. Sibal argued that the legislature alone cannot be the focus.
"Does the symbol belong to the party or the legislature?" the bench asked Sibal, to which he replied, "To the party."
Sibal said the political party allocates the symbol to the candidate and a candidate cannot file his nomination unless the party gives a letter. "A member of the legislature party will be recognised by the political party to which he belongs," asked the CJI. Sibal responded in the affirmative.
Justice Bagchi observed that the ECI was asking the wrong question: whether there was a majority in the legislative party or not it should be something to do with the political party.
"Majority in the political party of Shinde, who is claiming a particular symbol or it is Uddhav Thackeray who has the majority in the political party should be recognised as a continuation…,” observed the bench.
The CJI observed there is a grey area regarding what constitutes a majority in a political party and the political party may include workers at the grass-root level, office bearers, and legislators (both former and current).
Justice Bagchi said the Constitution will prescribe how the party is constituted and defined and how the majority in that party is to be determined. Sibal said this is a split in the legislative party and this is not a question of merger, and the concept of a split in the legislative party does not arise in the Tenth Schedule.
Sibal said they had 39 MLAs (of the Shinde faction) out of 56 MLAs, and they are the majority; the EC says the Shinde faction is the majority and recognises them, and the only defence available under the Tenth Schedule is a merger.
"The Speaker recognises the split. A new government is formed. On July 19, they go to the ECI and say we are the party," said Sibal.
The CJI orally observed that somebody will say that all MLAs are on their side, therefore what kind of political party is left, and if they are persons elected by the public, what is left in the party.
The CJI added that the other side will say that the party consists of workers, primary members, office bearers, and former and present elected members.
Citing the Sadiq Ali judgment, Sibal said it decided that one has to look at the hierarchy, including the national executive and the organisational structure, and determine the numerical strength of either side within those structures before considering the legislative party. The CJI asked about a defined criterion and further observed that if there is a defined criterion, it will prevent this kind of occasion from arising to a large extent.
The bench said in the British Parliament, there were seven prime ministers in 10 years, and there was no split, which shows the maturity of the democracy.
Sibal said the biggest damage done to parliamentary democracy is the issuance of a whip. "For every legislative act, a whip is issued. And, if you do not abide by the whip, you will be disqualified. The result is there is no autonomy for each legislator. This doesn't happen in any other democracy,” he contended.
The hearing in the matter will continue tomorrow.
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