ETV Bharat / bharat

What's Himachal's Land Ceiling Act, Which The Sukhu Govt Amended To Exempt Dera Beas From Land Transfer Rules

Shimla: The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on April 30, issued a notification, granting the Hindu spiritual organisation Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB), headquartered in Beas near Punjab's Amritsar, an exemption under the state's Land Ceiling Act, allowing it to transfer land within the state.

The notification followed the passage of a Bill in the state Assembly to amend the Act, which received assent from the Rashtrapati Bhavan (President's Secretariat) on March 12, allowing it to be notified as law. Under this legislation, RSSB, commonly known as Dera Beas, will now be able to transfer a portion of its land holdings within Himachal Pradesh.

The issue arose over a charitable hospital the RSSB operates at Bhota in Hamirpur district. The land on which this hospital stands is registered in the name of the RSSB Society. The Society sought to transfer this land to its sister organisation, the Maharaj Jagat Singh Medical Relief Society.

But when provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Land Ceiling Act came up as a hurdle in the land transfer process, the organisation appealed to the government for assistance, simultaneously issuing a warning that if the land transfer were not facilitated, the charitable hospital in Bhota would be shut down.

The state government had introduced the Bill to amend the Act during the Winter Session of the state Assembly in December 2024. Now, upon receiving the President's assent, the Bill has been enacted into law. So what does the Land Ceiling Act entail? Which organisations have been granted exemptions under it, and what the future implications of this amendment will be.

Why Was Himachal's Land Ceiling Act Legislated?

Himachal Pradesh was formed on April 15, 1948, and attained full statehood on January 25, 1971. Ninety per cent of its population live in rural areas and relies primarily on agriculture and horticulture for their livelihood. Given this demographic profile, land availability in the state is inherently limited.

To ensure that the state's land resources are utilised in the best interest of its own people, Himachal's first Chief Minister Y S Parmar implemented the Land Tenancy Act, to prevent wealthy outsiders from purchasing large tracts of land in the state, establishing a limit or ceiling on land ownership. The Ceiling on Holdings of Land Act came into effect on July 28, 1973, and published in the official gazette on January 22, 1974.