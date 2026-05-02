What's Himachal's Land Ceiling Act, Which The Sukhu Govt Amended To Exempt Dera Beas From Land Transfer Rules
Spiritual organisation Radha Soami Satsang Society Beas had sought permission to transfer land to sister group to run charitable hospital. A report by Rajneesh Sharma.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
Shimla: The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on April 30, issued a notification, granting the Hindu spiritual organisation Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB), headquartered in Beas near Punjab's Amritsar, an exemption under the state's Land Ceiling Act, allowing it to transfer land within the state.
The notification followed the passage of a Bill in the state Assembly to amend the Act, which received assent from the Rashtrapati Bhavan (President's Secretariat) on March 12, allowing it to be notified as law. Under this legislation, RSSB, commonly known as Dera Beas, will now be able to transfer a portion of its land holdings within Himachal Pradesh.
The issue arose over a charitable hospital the RSSB operates at Bhota in Hamirpur district. The land on which this hospital stands is registered in the name of the RSSB Society. The Society sought to transfer this land to its sister organisation, the Maharaj Jagat Singh Medical Relief Society.
But when provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Land Ceiling Act came up as a hurdle in the land transfer process, the organisation appealed to the government for assistance, simultaneously issuing a warning that if the land transfer were not facilitated, the charitable hospital in Bhota would be shut down.
The state government had introduced the Bill to amend the Act during the Winter Session of the state Assembly in December 2024. Now, upon receiving the President's assent, the Bill has been enacted into law. So what does the Land Ceiling Act entail? Which organisations have been granted exemptions under it, and what the future implications of this amendment will be.
Why Was Himachal's Land Ceiling Act Legislated?
Himachal Pradesh was formed on April 15, 1948, and attained full statehood on January 25, 1971. Ninety per cent of its population live in rural areas and relies primarily on agriculture and horticulture for their livelihood. Given this demographic profile, land availability in the state is inherently limited.
To ensure that the state's land resources are utilised in the best interest of its own people, Himachal's first Chief Minister Y S Parmar implemented the Land Tenancy Act, to prevent wealthy outsiders from purchasing large tracts of land in the state, establishing a limit or ceiling on land ownership. The Ceiling on Holdings of Land Act came into effect on July 28, 1973, and published in the official gazette on January 22, 1974.
The Himachal Pradesh Ceiling on Land Holdings Act stipulates that no individual may hold more than 10 acres of irrigable land capable of yielding two crops annually. Similarly, irrigable land capable of yielding one crop annually may be held up to a limit of 15 acres. In tribal areas, this ceiling is set at 70 acres. However, if a religious institution has been accorded the status of a "cultivator" by the state government, it is exempted from the land ceiling regulations. In other words, there is no prescribed limit on the amount of land such institutions may hold.
In Himachal, RSSB is recognised as a "cultivator" in its capacity as a religious institution. And it is the only entity currently exempted from the purview of this Ceiling Act. In 2014, the Congress government in the state, led by the late Virbhadra Singh, had exempted RSSB from the ambit of the Land Ceiling Act.
However, the Central government attached a rider to this decision by the Virbhadra Singh administration, stipulating that RSSB could neither sell nor transfer any surplus land held in its name, nor could it lease out or transfer via gift deed any such land.
Fears of Future Misuse
The charitable hospital at Bhota in Hamirpur is operated by the Maharaj Jagat Singh Medical Relief Society, though the legal title to the land on which it stands is vested in the RSSB Society. That's why the amendment had to be legislated.
Retired Himachal Revenue Department official Rakesh Mehta said, "This amendment could be perceived as running counter to the fundamental spirit of the Act. The objective of this legislation was to ensure equitable distribution of land within a state characterised by limited land availability. Now, other institutions may also seek similar exemptions."
Senior journalist Baldev Sharma believes the amendment raises several pertinent questions, such as how decisions regarding land received as a donation can be taken without the explicit consent of the donor. He too described the move as a precedent-setting step that could potentially pave the way for other institutions to seek similar concessions in the future.
Senior BJP spokesperson Trilok Kapoor said the amendment appears to be a decision taken under duress. While acknowledging that the hospital provides valuable services to the public, he emphasised that it is imperative to assess long-term implications before effecting changes to such laws. He urged the government to ensure that this exemption is not misused in future.