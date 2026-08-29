What Impedes Monitoring And Studying Of Glacial Lakes In Uttarakhand?
There is a fresh call from scientists for monitoring and studying the glacial lakes in the state following the Nepal disaster of August 26.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Dehradun: Scientists in Uttarakhand have once again called for monitoring and studying of glacial lakes in the state, following the Nepal disaster of August 26. But the question that remains to be answered is what impedes this study. The state has 426 glacial lakes larger than 1,000 sq m in size. While it is not possible to monitor all the glacial lakes, it is pertinent to monitor the highly sensitive and vulnerable ones.
Interestingly, the Union Home Ministry implemented National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Risk Reduction Programme in 2024 that aims to address the risks of flash and catastrophic floods caused by glacial lake outbursts in the Himalayan region.
It is learnt that there are 426 large glacial lakes in the higher Himalayan region of the state, covering 3,347,671 sq m. Of these, 131 are in the Bhagirathi basin, covering 1,034,759 sq m, 19 in the Dhauliganga basin covering 55,046 sq m, 18 in the Kutiangti basin covering 2,24,500 sq m, 12 in the Mandakini basin covering 2,30,482 sq m, nine in the Gauriganga basin covering 22,441 sq m, five in the Bhilangana basin covering 1,57,330 sq m, four in the Tons basin, each measuring 1,880 sq m, and two in the Yamuna basin, each measuring 6,388 sq m.
Uttarakhand has been granted Rs 30 crore for the project, of which 90 per cent is to be provided by the Centre. It is learnt that the first installment of Rs 8 crore has been released. Yet, the relevant equipment has not been installed.
“The biggest job is to install early warning systems, the process for which is underway. Installing the monitoring equipment there is no big deal but the problem is communication. Therefore, satellite communication has to be established which is very expensive. Even installing battery power in those geographical conditions is not easy. That is why there is a delay in setting up early warning and monitoring systems there. Progress in this direction is expected in the coming months,” said Vineet Kumar Gehlot, Director of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology.
The Wadia Institute has also carried out a study of glacial lakes in the higher Himalayan regions of Uttarakhand. Of the 1,200 glacial lakes identified, 426 are large, with a coverage of more than 1,000 sq m. Of these, 25 are classified as hypersensitive or sensitive.
“Monitoring glacial lakes is not easy. The task is extremely challenging, primarily because access to these lakes is more difficult,” said Manish Mehta, scientist at the Wadia Institute.
Following the Nepal disaster, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed for regular and scientific monitoring of the glacial lakes along with setting up of state-of-the-art early warning systems in the sensitive areas.
Dhami asked the Secretary of the Disaster Management Department, Vinod Kumar Suman, to conduct a comprehensive survey and scientific study of the sensitive lakes assessing their condition, water levels, changes in size, surrounding terrain and potential risk areas.
Suman told ETV Bharat, “A survey of four sensitive lakes has been completed. The remaining sensitive lakes will also be surveyed and scientifically studied in a phased manner. Expert teams will soon be dispatched to survey Saraswati Tal in Chamoli district and Kedar Tal in Uttarkashi district.”
In a report brought out in 2024, the NDMA had placed 13 out of the 1,200 glacial lakes in the state as hypersensitive and sensitive. The NDMA divided the glacial lakes into three categories, classifying five as highly sensitive in ‘A’ category, four less sensitive in ‘B’ category and four more in ‘C’ category as least sensitive.
This led to the state government making Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in Dehradun the nodal department to study the lakes in category A, and to install equipment for their continuous monitoring.
Bathymetry and glaciological studies on four such lakes was carried out between 2024 and 2026 to assess the depth, water capacity and potential risks associated with the melting glaciers. These included Vasundhara Lake in Chamoli, along with Mabang Lake, Syuntiankti Lake and Pyungru Lake in Pithoragarh district. However, the required equipment is yet to be installed there.
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