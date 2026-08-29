ETV Bharat / bharat

What Impedes Monitoring And Studying Of Glacial Lakes In Uttarakhand?

Dehradun: Scientists in Uttarakhand have once again called for monitoring and studying of glacial lakes in the state, following the Nepal disaster of August 26. But the question that remains to be answered is what impedes this study. The state has 426 glacial lakes larger than 1,000 sq m in size. While it is not possible to monitor all the glacial lakes, it is pertinent to monitor the highly sensitive and vulnerable ones.

Interestingly, the Union Home Ministry implemented National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Risk Reduction Programme in 2024 that aims to address the risks of flash and catastrophic floods caused by glacial lake outbursts in the Himalayan region.

It is learnt that there are 426 large glacial lakes in the higher Himalayan region of the state, covering 3,347,671 sq m. Of these, 131 are in the Bhagirathi basin, covering 1,034,759 sq m, 19 in the Dhauliganga basin covering ​​55,046 sq m, 18 in the Kutiangti basin covering 2,24,500 sq m, 12 in the Mandakini basin covering 2,30,482 sq m, nine in the Gauriganga basin covering 22,441 sq m, five in the Bhilangana basin covering 1,57,330 sq m, four in the Tons basin, each measuring 1,880 sq m, and two in the Yamuna basin, each measuring 6,388 sq m.

Uttarakhand has been granted Rs 30 crore for the project, of which 90 per cent is to be provided by the Centre. It is learnt that the first installment of Rs 8 crore has been released. Yet, the relevant equipment has not been installed.

“The biggest job is to install early warning systems, the process for which is underway. Installing the monitoring equipment there is no big deal but the problem is communication. Therefore, satellite communication has to be established which is very expensive. Even installing battery power in those geographical conditions is not easy. That is why there is a delay in setting up early warning and monitoring systems there. Progress in this direction is expected in the coming months,” said Vineet Kumar Gehlot, Director of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology.

The Wadia Institute has also carried out a study of glacial lakes in the higher Himalayan regions of Uttarakhand. Of the 1,200 glacial lakes identified, 426 are large, with a coverage of more than 1,000 sq m. Of these, 25 are classified as hypersensitive or sensitive.

“Monitoring glacial lakes is not easy. The task is extremely challenging, primarily because access to these lakes is more difficult,” said Manish Mehta, scientist at the Wadia Institute.