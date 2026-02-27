ETV Bharat / bharat

What I Said Came True, Says Kavitha After Her Acquital Delhi Liquor Case

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruti president and former Member of Parliament (MP) Kavitha on Friday said that her faith in the judiciary has been upheld. She spoke to the media in Hyderabad after a court in Delhi dismissed the Delhi liquor case in which she was an accused.

Apart from Kavitha, the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday acquitted former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi Excise Scam.

Observing that the alleged central conspiratorial role could not be substantiated, Special Judge Jitendra Singh said that no sufficient evidence had emerged during the investigation to proceed against the accused. The decision comes after the court reserved its verdict on February 12, following detailed arguments from the CBI and the defence.