What I Said Came True, Says Kavitha After Her Acquital Delhi Liquor Case

Apart from Kavitha, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia were acquitted in the case filed by the CBI in the Delhi Excise Scam.

Delhi Liquor Case
K Kavitha speaking to reporters in Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 27, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruti president and former Member of Parliament (MP) Kavitha on Friday said that her faith in the judiciary has been upheld. She spoke to the media in Hyderabad after a court in Delhi dismissed the Delhi liquor case in which she was an accused.

Apart from Kavitha, the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday acquitted former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi Excise Scam.

Observing that the alleged central conspiratorial role could not be substantiated, Special Judge Jitendra Singh said that no sufficient evidence had emerged during the investigation to proceed against the accused. The decision comes after the court reserved its verdict on February 12, following detailed arguments from the CBI and the defence.

"I have been telling the people of Telangana from the beginning that I will come out like a washed pearl. And so I came," Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, said moments after the verdict was delivered.

"I have said many times that this is just a case filed by a political faction. That is true. Due to this, my family and I have suffered for a few months. They are using the investigation agencies to harass the opposition. Some people have spoken inappropriately against me even before the court verdict. Thank you to everyone who stood by me during difficult times. I will serve the people with more enthusiasm," said Kavitha.

After the court verdict was announced, she posted on 'X' saying 'Satyameva Jayate'.

Kejriwal asserted that the corruption case against him was the "biggest political conspiracy" in the history of Independent India, as a court discharged him in the politically sensational liquor policy case.

