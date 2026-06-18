Madhya Pradesh: What Does It Mean To Live In Localities With Caste Indicative Names?
Residents of Chamaruwa Purva hamlet in Bagota village of Chhatarpur shared their ordeal with ETV Bharat.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Chhatarpur: The scourge of casteism continues to be rampant in certain parts of Bundelkhand, despite the Constitution guaranteeing equality to every citizen of the country. Chhatarpur district still has hamlets and neighbourhoods with caste indicative names.
Members of the Dalit community living in these areas have not been able to integrate into the mainstream of the society and have reportedly endured social discrimination and mental anguish for generations. They feel humiliated and ashamed when their village is referred to by its caste indicative name,
Chamaruwa Purva is one such hamlet in Bagota village that continues to retain its caste indicative name. Residents claim families of prospective brides turn away upon hearing the area’s name, and even the rickshaw and auto drivers refuse to drop passengers here.
There are many such areas and settlements in Chhatarpur whose caste-based names are mentioned in government records. Some of them are Kacchiyana Purva, Dhimran Purva, Ghusyana Mohalla and Koryana Mohalla. The residents claim that these caste-based names have caused Dalits to bear social stigma for generations. They say future generations will continue to suffer, until the names of such places are changed.
Chamruwa Purva is inhabited solely by Dalits who were reportedly resettled 2 km away from the main village before Independence. The Dalits living in this hamlet are troubled by its name.
One of the public representatives (Janpad Sadasya) Dalpat Ahirwar, who lives in Chamaruwa Purva, explained, "We still face social stigma. Whenever our children go for employment or to an educational institution, people look down upon us after hearing the name of our hamlet."
He added that the residents of the hamlet are unable to find a house on rent elsewhere or a job once they mention their address. “When we go to enroll our children in school, we're asked about the area we live in. We feel embarrassed to reveal the name. We face difficulties because the area's name is caste-indicative."
He claimed that several applications have been submitted to the local administration to change the name of the hamlet, but there has been no positive response.
Meanwhile, Advocate Devendra Anuragi of Chhatarpur disclosed, "Not only is Chamaruwa Purva caste indicative, but even the Koryana Government School in Toriya Mohalla is referred to by the same name in government records. Dalits have been suffering the consequences of this for centuries. Upon hearing the name, people associate their identity with caste."
Another resident of Chamaruwa Purva, Bhubani Bai Ahirwar, disclosed, "When we return from shopping in the city, rickshaw pullers and auto drivers refuse to drop us home. Hearing the hamlet’s name, no one comes this way. Even the family of a prospective bride doesn't come to the area to arrange a match."
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chhatarpur District Panchayat, Namah Shivay Arajaria, said that to change the caste indicative names of hamlets or areas, the Gram Panchayat has to pass a resolution and get it forwarded by the Gram Sabha. “If the file comes to me from the Panchayat, we can propose a name change," he said.
A resident of Chamaruwa Purva, Sunil Kumar, candidly admitted, “The name of the hamlet is like an abuse. When one goes to get a child admitted to a school and the address is asked, it feels insulting.”
Meanwhile, Anuragi pointed out that while the country and society have changed with time, Chhatarpur continues to have neighbourhoods, hamlets, and schools that are known by caste indicative names that remind the people of the old social order. “Now, these need to be changed for social harmony," he underlined.