ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh: What Does It Mean To Live In Localities With Caste Indicative Names?

Chhatarpur: The scourge of casteism continues to be rampant in certain parts of Bundelkhand, despite the Constitution guaranteeing equality to every citizen of the country. Chhatarpur district still has hamlets and neighbourhoods with caste indicative names.

Members of the Dalit community living in these areas have not been able to integrate into the mainstream of the society and have reportedly endured social discrimination and mental anguish for generations. They feel humiliated and ashamed when their village is referred to by its caste indicative name,

Chamaruwa Purva is one such hamlet in Bagota village that continues to retain its caste indicative name. Residents claim families of prospective brides turn away upon hearing the area’s name, and even the rickshaw and auto drivers refuse to drop passengers here.

There are many such areas and settlements in Chhatarpur whose caste-based names are mentioned in government records. Some of them are Kacchiyana Purva, Dhimran Purva, Ghusyana Mohalla and Koryana Mohalla. The residents claim that these caste-based names have caused Dalits to bear social stigma for generations. They say future generations will continue to suffer, until the names of such places are changed.

Chamruwa Purva is inhabited solely by Dalits who were reportedly resettled 2 km away from the main village before Independence. The Dalits living in this hamlet are troubled by its name.

One of the public representatives (Janpad Sadasya) Dalpat Ahirwar, who lives in Chamaruwa Purva, explained, "We still face social stigma. Whenever our children go for employment or to an educational institution, people look down upon us after hearing the name of our hamlet."

He added that the residents of the hamlet are unable to find a house on rent elsewhere or a job once they mention their address. “When we go to enroll our children in school, we're asked about the area we live in. We feel embarrassed to reveal the name. We face difficulties because the area's name is caste-indicative."