'What Do You Get In His Appearance?' SC Relaxes Bail Condition; Tells ED To Call Senthil Balaji When Necessary
The court noted that the trial hasn't started while Senthil Balaji's been appearing before the ED officials twice a week for more than one-and-half years.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 3:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Enforcement Directorate unless there is harassment, intimidation, and political influence etc, how does it justify former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK strongman Senthil Balaji, attendance at its Chennai office twice a week? Balaji was granted bail in the money laundering case in connection with the 'cash-for-jobs' scam.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi relaxed the bail condition imposed on Balaji that he should appear every Monday and Friday between 11 am and 12 noon at the office of the deputy director, ED office, Chennai.
During the hearing, the bench asked the ED’s counsel, why he is required to attend its office in Chennai twice a week: Monday and Friday.
The bench further queried the ED’s counsel, “for one-and-a-half-year, a person attends your office twice a week. Is there a default? Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Balaji, replied that his client attended the office on every occasion.
“At least save the harassment of your officer. He has to wait for him every Monday and Friday…tell us why (he should) appear on Monday and Friday”, said Justice Bagchi. ED’s counsel contended that the bench may modify the bail condition to an appropriate level.
The bench said he may appear before the ED “as and when necessary”. The bench said it understands that unless there is harassment, intimidation, and political influence etc, “how do you justify attendance twice a week?”
ED’s counsel argued that the complainants were being compromised and there is a friendly match, is what the court had recorded. The bench asked, do you require his attendance now? Do you want him to appear once a month? Sibal said why should he appear even once a month and he will appear whenever he is called by the agency.
The bench agreed to modify the bail condition saying that he will appear before the concerned officer in ED’s office in Chennai, “as and when required”, and for this purpose an advance notice should be given to him.
The complainant's counsel vehemently opposed modification of bail conditions and “there is history of compromising the complainants and the witnesses, and the bail was granted because of Article 21 and not on merits”.
The bench asked, has the trial started? The counsel replied in negative. “What do you get out of his appearance…does the complainant appear everyday?” the bench queried.
The bench also modified the bail condition requiring his attendance before the special PMLA court on every day of the trial.
The bench said that it is clarified that as and when there is a specific hardship, the appellant is unable to appear before the sessions court, he shall apply and the court shall consider as per own merits.
