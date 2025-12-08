ETV Bharat / bharat

'What Do You Get In His Appearance?' SC Relaxes Bail Condition; Tells ED To Call Senthil Balaji When Necessary

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Enforcement Directorate unless there is harassment, intimidation, and political influence etc, how does it justify former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK strongman Senthil Balaji, attendance at its Chennai office twice a week? Balaji was granted bail in the money laundering case in connection with the 'cash-for-jobs' scam.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi relaxed the bail condition imposed on Balaji that he should appear every Monday and Friday between 11 am and 12 noon at the office of the deputy director, ED office, Chennai.

During the hearing, the bench asked the ED’s counsel, why he is required to attend its office in Chennai twice a week: Monday and Friday.

The bench further queried the ED’s counsel, “for one-and-a-half-year, a person attends your office twice a week. Is there a default? Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Balaji, replied that his client attended the office on every occasion.

“At least save the harassment of your officer. He has to wait for him every Monday and Friday…tell us why (he should) appear on Monday and Friday”, said Justice Bagchi. ED’s counsel contended that the bench may modify the bail condition to an appropriate level.

The bench said he may appear before the ED “as and when necessary”. The bench said it understands that unless there is harassment, intimidation, and political influence etc, “how do you justify attendance twice a week?”