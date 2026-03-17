ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained: What CPCB's New Solar E-Waste Guidelines Mean For India?

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Continuing its endeavour for environment preservation, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has issued the maiden guidelines on solar e-waste in India.

Solar waste pertains to solar photo-voltaic modules, panels, or cells that have reached the end of their life cycle and are discarded, wastes produced during manufacturing, refurbishment, and repair processes, as well as solar panels that have been damaged during transportation, handling, storage, and installation.

Solar panels are composed of both recyclable and non-recyclable materials, which include glass, aluminum frame, silicon wafers, metals such as copper, silver, lead, cadmium, tellurium, gallium, arsenic, tin, and plastics.

The CPCB has issued Guidelines for Storage and Handling of waste solar photo-voltaic modules, panels or cells under E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022. The guidelines are designed to offer technical advice on the transportation, handling, and storage of waste solar photo-voltaic panels, modules, or cells, along with their components, consumables, parts, and spares, in a manner that is environmentally responsible and safeguards both health and the environment.

The regulations will apply to producers, manufacturers, and recyclers of waste solar photo-voltaic panels, modules, or cells.

Prior to the issuance of the guidelines, there was no specific regulation for solar waste and these regulations would ensure proper handling of the solar e-waste.

Status of India's Solar Energy

India's transition to solar energy is driving its rise as a worldwide leader in clean energy. India's solar power capacity witnessed drastic increase to 129 GW in 2025 from 3 GW in 2014, as per government data.

The increase in solar installations during the last 10 years has been crucial in doubling the total installed electricity capacity of India. However, with the rapid increase in installation, the solar waste is likely to rise significantly in the coming years. Reportedly, the solar waste in India is expected to hover around 60 lakh tonnes by 2030. Thus, the recent guidelines of the CPCB would ensure smooth disposal of solar waste.

The growth of solar energy promotes sustainability. However, the improper handling of end-of-life solar waste can present environmental and health hazards.