ETV Bharat / bharat

Worryless Payments, New Challenges: What Changed For Users As UPI Completes A Decade

UPI users who spoke on digital payment system and the challenges as UPI completed 10 years on August 25, 2026 ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has completed 10 years since its launch in 2016; and needless to say, digital payments have become a part of everyday life now. Be it tea stalls or vegetable vendors, medicine stores or shopping malls, people can make payments through their phones without worrying about the cash in their pockets.

At the same time, cyber fraud, account freezes, poor connectivity, digital literacy, data privacy, and transaction charges remain important concerns.

Launched on August 25, 2016, UPI has transformed India's digital payments landscape by bringing greater convenience, reducing dependence on cash, and expanding access to digital transactions.

Rahul Gupta, who is a doctor by profession, underlined the convenience of going cashless.

"The benefits of UPI are significant, as it has made cashless transactions possible, something that was not easily available earlier. Today, people can make payments without carrying cash, simply by using their phones through platforms such as PhonePe and other UPI-enabled applications," Dr Gupta told ETV Bharat.

He said UPI has also grown beyond India, with digital payments now being accepted in different parts of the world. He added that linking credit cards to digital payment platforms can also give users more flexibility, especially while travelling abroad. "Another major advantage is that users can link their credit cards to digital payment platforms and make transactions where direct credit card payments may not always be convenient or accepted. This provides greater flexibility, particularly for people travelling abroad," he said.

However, Dr Gupta also pointed out the "cybercrime and the digital divide" challenges caused by digital transactions.

"Overall, UPI has brought greater convenience, reduced dependence on cash and expanded access to digital transactions, but concerns over cybercrime and the digital divide remain important challenges," he added.

As much as UPI payments have made our lives easier by becoming the backbone of the country's digital payments ecosystem and a global benchmark for real-time payments, the cyberfraud challenges that come along with it cannot be ignored, especially for small vendors.