Worryless Payments, New Challenges: What Changed For Users As UPI Completes A Decade
UPI has transformed India's digital payments landscape by bringing greater convenience, reducing dependence on cash, and expanding access to digital transactions, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST|
Updated : August 25, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has completed 10 years since its launch in 2016; and needless to say, digital payments have become a part of everyday life now. Be it tea stalls or vegetable vendors, medicine stores or shopping malls, people can make payments through their phones without worrying about the cash in their pockets.
At the same time, cyber fraud, account freezes, poor connectivity, digital literacy, data privacy, and transaction charges remain important concerns.
Launched on August 25, 2016, UPI has transformed India's digital payments landscape by bringing greater convenience, reducing dependence on cash, and expanding access to digital transactions.
Rahul Gupta, who is a doctor by profession, underlined the convenience of going cashless.
"The benefits of UPI are significant, as it has made cashless transactions possible, something that was not easily available earlier. Today, people can make payments without carrying cash, simply by using their phones through platforms such as PhonePe and other UPI-enabled applications," Dr Gupta told ETV Bharat.
He said UPI has also grown beyond India, with digital payments now being accepted in different parts of the world. He added that linking credit cards to digital payment platforms can also give users more flexibility, especially while travelling abroad. "Another major advantage is that users can link their credit cards to digital payment platforms and make transactions where direct credit card payments may not always be convenient or accepted. This provides greater flexibility, particularly for people travelling abroad," he said.
However, Dr Gupta also pointed out the "cybercrime and the digital divide" challenges caused by digital transactions.
"Overall, UPI has brought greater convenience, reduced dependence on cash and expanded access to digital transactions, but concerns over cybercrime and the digital divide remain important challenges," he added.
As much as UPI payments have made our lives easier by becoming the backbone of the country's digital payments ecosystem and a global benchmark for real-time payments, the cyberfraud challenges that come along with it cannot be ignored, especially for small vendors.
Sanjay Kumar, a tea vendor, said one of his biggest concerns is the risk of his bank account being frozen because of a customer's transaction.
"Once, a customer paid me through UPI for tea and cigarettes. A few days later, I found that my bank account had been frozen. I later came to know that the person was allegedly involved in a gaming racket. Since my account appeared in the money trail, the cyber police also froze it. I had no connection with that person or his activities," Kumar told ETV Bharat.
He said he now has to make repeated visits to the police station and the bank to get his account activated. This has caused considerable inconvenience and financial difficulties for him, he said.
Another shopkeeper also cited "cyber fraud" as another major concern of digital payments. "The biggest disadvantage is the growing threat of cybercrime. With the increase in digital payments, online fraud and scams have also risen," said Saurabh Sen, a shopkeeper.
He said customers sometimes show fake UPI payment screenshots or claim they have paid when they have not. This can lead to losses for shopkeepers.
Another challenge highlighted by Sachin Kumar, a medical store owner, is that not everyone is comfortable with digital payments. "Many vegetable vendors and small street sellers may not have the digital knowledge or facilities needed to handle online payments easily," Sachin told ETV Bharat.
"At established shops, digital payments are usually easier. But small vendors may face problems. If there is no internet or mobile network, the payment may not go through. If we depend completely on digital payments, both the customer and the shopkeeper can face problems," he said.
He also pointed to concerns over the amount of personal spending data created through digital payments.
"Every UPI transaction creates a digital record. It can show how much a person spends, where they spend, and what they spend money on. With cash, it is much harder to track such details," Kumar said.
For ordinary users, UPI remains mainly about convenience. People can pay instantly without carrying cash. But for merchants, transaction charges could also become a concern. "If charges are introduced or increased on certain transactions, small shopkeepers and other merchants may have to bear extra costs. This can affect their profit margins," Kumar said.
With more than 66 crore transactions processed daily, UPI has become a dominant payments network in India, reinforcing the country's position as a global leader in instant and inclusive digital payments.
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