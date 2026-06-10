EXPLAINER: What Are Reasons Responsible For Rise In Bus Fire Tragedies
Surge in incidents of moving buses turning into fireball highlights the urgency of taking a deeper look at the causes and prevention, writes S Sivakumar
Published : June 10, 2026 at 12:11 PM IST|
Updated : June 10, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
Terrifying scenes of buses catching fire on highways can easily make anybody shudder. Buses are among the most affordable and popular modes of public transport across India. The public prefers private luxury buses to travel within their state as well as for interstate trips.
Most passengers prefer sleeper buses as they can sleep while travelling, especially to avoid the fatigue of long-distance travel. In this situation, the rise in accidents involving buses in various parts of the country, especially fires in sleeper buses, has instilled fear in the minds of bus passengers.
What makes for a sombre reading is the fact that in the last five years, 151 people have perished in 21 bus mishaps, including the one that took place in Markapuram, Andhra Pradesh, on March 26, claiming 14 lives. Statistics show that 225 more people have been injured.
Recent bus fire incidents and fatalities:
In July 2023, 25 people died when a bus caught fire due to a mechanical failure in the Bimpalguda area of Buldhana district of Maharashtra.
In October 2025, 22 passengers were burnt alive in a bus fire caused by an electrical failure at the Thaiyat area of Jaisalmer district in Rajasthan.
In October 2025, 19 people died in a bus fire incident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.
What are the causes of accidents?
The maintenance practices of buses have changed in line with today's technological advancements. Are bus body structure standards really safe? Who monitors unauthorised modifications and additional fittings in buses? Are the exit facilities sufficient for passengers to escape during emergencies? Are government regulations, technical monitoring, maintenance regulations and operational restrictions all at the same level? These are the questions that keep lingering in people's minds.
Global public transit governance expert and governing board member Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Chennai) Ltd, Dr Valavan Amudhan spoke to ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu regarding the new safety challenges emerging in Indian bus transport sector, the structural deficiencies behind them and the immediate safety changes that need to be implemented.
ETV Bharat: What are the hidden dangers of modern buses?
Amudhan: Today's sleeper buses cannot be directly called unsafe. Now, buses are becoming more technologically advanced. Modern buses have a variety of systems such as high-heat engine systems, dense electrical wiring, and smoke emission control technologies.
Moreover, long-term highway operation and constantly changing weather conditions have turned modern sleeper buses into complex moving systems that require greater care and maintenance. The problem here is not the technology. It is whether the maintenance and monitoring systems are ready to handle that technology safely.
ETV Bharat: Are the extreme changes in modern buses necessary? What are the maintenance problems involved?
Amudhan: These changes are necessary to protect the environment. At the same time, even small errors in their maintenance can have big consequences. Previously, if a malfunction occurred in the bus, its impact would manifest itself slowly. But now, signs of overheating, clogged filters, poor quality wiring or unauthorised modifications can turn into major hazards in a matter of minutes.
The real challenge for India is not in technological advancement. It lies in whether workshops and technicians can accurately diagnose faults, and whether maintenance procedures and monitoring systems have all advanced at the same pace.
ETV Bharat: What are the causes of bus fires?
Amudhan: Most fires are caused by defects such as faulty wiring, maintenance negligence, weak certification procedures, unsafe retrofit modifications, and a culture of shortcut maintenance.
ETV Bharat: To what extent do unauthorised modifications and substandard electrical connections increase the risks in buses?
Amudhan: Modifications such as additional lighting, mobile phone power connections, entertainment facilities, ventilation changes, and additional electrical connections are often made without proper safety inspections. The problem here is not in ‘making changes’. These changes end up being dangerous because they are made without a safety assessment and without understanding the original design.
Today’s modern buses operate on very finely balanced electrical and thermal systems. Even if a single wire is routed incorrectly, if substandard wires are used, or if thermal insulation is not done properly, they can slowly start to overheat and create a risk of electrocution. In addition, accidents caused by substandard materials, inexperienced workers, and processes that do not follow safety regulations cause great damage. Even a small change that no one pays much attention to today can become a major disaster tomorrow.
ETV Bharat: Is India’s maintenance environment equipped to handle the thermal and electrical systems of modern buses?
Amudhan: Automotive technology is advancing rapidly in India. However, the shortage of properly trained technicians, the inability to accurately diagnose faults, and the lack of understanding of warning signs persist in many places. Failure to detect and repair them in time can lead to uncontrollable hazards.
ETV Bharat: Why is it challenging to evacuate passengers in the event of a fire in sleeper buses?
Amudhan: Compared to buses with regular seating, emergency evacuation in sleeper buses becomes more complicated. This is because most passengers are asleep at night. They may not immediately understand what has happened.
The closed interior structure, dim lighting, narrow walkways, and the presence of passenger compartments -- all add to the chaos during an emergency. Moreover, if the fire and smoke start spreading very quickly, the situation can get out of control within minutes. Especially in fires that generate high temperatures, smoke fills the interior first. After that, the passengers’ vision, breathing, and mobility all begin to be affected rapidly. Those few minutes of delay can often be the difference between life and death.
ETV Bharat: What are the safety features in electric buses? What are the causes of fires in electric buses?
Amudhan: Electric buses are equipped with various sophisticated features for the safety of passengers and vehicles. Battery management system, temperature monitoring, leakage detection, automatic shutdown facility, fire detection and warning system, emergency exit doors, video surveillance and real-time monitoring facilities are the main safety features.
Internal malfunction of battery cells, overheating, short circuit, substandard or damaged batteries are the main reasons for fire accidents in electric buses. Also, battery manufacturing defects and failure to follow safety procedures properly increase the risk of fire accidents.
ETV Bharat: What can we do to strengthen public confidence in bus safety?
Amudhan: Strict controls are needed for unauthorized additional modifications. Periodic inspections of buses should be conducted on thermal hazards. Early detection systems should be made mandatory. Technical personnel should be properly certified and trained.
Similarly, there is a need for strong supervision over companies involved in building bus bodies. Maintenance records should be maintained electronically. A separate technical investigation should be mandatory for every major fire accident.
Standards such as separate safety, ventilation, emergency evacuation and fire detection should be strengthened, especially for sleeper buses. Every major accident should be subjected to a thorough technical investigation. Its causes should be clearly recorded. The lessons learned should be shared with state transport companies, bus body building companies, maintenance workshops and directors. Safety is not a certificate on file; it should be a life-saving procedure on the road.