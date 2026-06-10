ETV Bharat / bharat

EXPLAINER: What Are Reasons Responsible For Rise In Bus Fire Tragedies

Smoke and flames billow after a bus met with an accident in Markapuram district of Andhra Pradesh. ( File photo/PTI )

Terrifying scenes of buses catching fire on highways can easily make anybody shudder. Buses are among the most affordable and popular modes of public transport across India. The public prefers private luxury buses to travel within their state as well as for interstate trips.

Most passengers prefer sleeper buses as they can sleep while travelling, especially to avoid the fatigue of long-distance travel. In this situation, the rise in accidents involving buses in various parts of the country, especially fires in sleeper buses, has instilled fear in the minds of bus passengers.

What makes for a sombre reading is the fact that in the last five years, 151 people have perished in 21 bus mishaps, including the one that took place in Markapuram, Andhra Pradesh, on March 26, claiming 14 lives. Statistics show that 225 more people have been injured.

Recent bus fire incidents and fatalities:

In July 2023, 25 people died when a bus caught fire due to a mechanical failure in the Bimpalguda area of ​​​​Buldhana district of Maharashtra.

In October 2025, 22 passengers were burnt alive in a bus fire caused by an electrical failure at the Thaiyat area of ​​​​Jaisalmer district in Rajasthan.

In October 2025, 19 people died in a bus fire incident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

What are the causes of accidents?

The maintenance practices of buses have changed in line with today's technological advancements. Are bus body structure standards really safe? Who monitors unauthorised modifications and additional fittings in buses? Are the exit facilities sufficient for passengers to escape during emergencies? Are government regulations, technical monitoring, maintenance regulations and operational restrictions all at the same level? These are the questions that keep lingering in people's minds.

Global public transit governance expert and governing board member Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Chennai) Ltd, Dr Valavan Amudhan spoke to ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu regarding the new safety challenges emerging in Indian bus transport sector, the structural deficiencies behind them and the immediate safety changes that need to be implemented.

The remains of a bus that caught fire at Chinnatekur on the outskirts of Kurnool. (File photo/IANS)

ETV Bharat: What are the hidden dangers of modern buses?

Amudhan: Today's sleeper buses cannot be directly called unsafe. Now, buses are becoming more technologically advanced. Modern buses have a variety of systems such as high-heat engine systems, dense electrical wiring, and smoke emission control technologies.

Moreover, long-term highway operation and constantly changing weather conditions have turned modern sleeper buses into complex moving systems that require greater care and maintenance. The problem here is not the technology. It is whether the maintenance and monitoring systems are ready to handle that technology safely.

ETV Bharat: Are the extreme changes in modern buses necessary? What are the maintenance problems involved?

Amudhan: These changes are necessary to protect the environment. At the same time, even small errors in their maintenance can have big consequences. Previously, if a malfunction occurred in the bus, its impact would manifest itself slowly. But now, signs of overheating, clogged filters, poor quality wiring or unauthorised modifications can turn into major hazards in a matter of minutes.

The real challenge for India is not in technological advancement. It lies in whether workshops and technicians can accurately diagnose faults, and whether maintenance procedures and monitoring systems have all advanced at the same pace.