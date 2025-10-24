Bihar Elections 2025: Bihar Has A Migrant Problem. With Chhat Puja Ending Weeks Ahead Of Polling, Political Parties Are In A Quandary
How many migrants have returned to Bihar and what are political parties doing to stop them?
Patna: The dates for the Bihar Assembly elections have created a new challenge for the political parties in the fray. The Election Commission (EC) has scheduled the first phase of voting on November 6 and the second on November 11. However, for the millions of migrant voters of Bihar, the dates for Chhath Puja — Bihar's most important festival — clashes with these dates. The employers of these migrant workers expect them to return to their workplaces immediately after the festival, which runs from October 25 to October 28.
But the first phase of voting is nine days later, while the second phase arrives another 5 days after. According to government data, approximately 48 lakh migrants are returning to Bihar to celebrate Chhath, including 45 lakh from other states and 2.5 lakh from abroad.
Political parties are running awareness campaigns to pursue these voters to stay back. But voters are constrained by strict private sector employment conditions.
Chhath Puja holds special significance in Bihar's cultural and religious traditions. This popular festival inspires millions of migrants to return home each year. This year, the puja will begin with Nahay Khay on October 25, and conclude with offerings to the Sun God on the morning of October 28.
Initially, political parties in the fray began believing that the Election Commission's (EC's) polling schedule was a coincidence, that it would enable migrant voters to return home for Chhath and stay back to cast their votes. However, the reality is different.
"There is a 9-day gap between Chhath Puja and the first phase of polling (November 6), and 14-day gap with the second phase (November 11). Migrant workers typically stay for a month and a half, but those employed in the private or government sectors can't afford such a long vacation, and mostly leave the next day. Although political parties are trying to convince them to stay back, many will return to their destinations," said Kumar Raghavendra, senior journalist and political analyst.
Migration And Its Discontents
Although the EC survey recorded only 2,12,999 migrant voters from Bihar, according to government data, the number of migrants is significantly larger, with around 48 lakh people expected to return during Chhath.
Raghavendra said this gap stems from the limitations of the door-to-door survey conducted by BLOs (Booth-Level Officers). He says many families consciously avoid mentioning migration, but the actual number is in the millions.
The rate of migration is uneven across Bihar's districts. According to EC data, border districts like West Champaran, Purnia, Katihar and Araria have seen the highest migration, with around 10,000-17,000 economic migrants per Assembly constituency.
These districts go to the polls in the first phase, indicating that voter turnout will be most affected in them. Raghavendra said, "The government's figure of 48 lakh is realistic, while the EC's data of 2.13 lakh is incomplete. This gap could impact voting."
Conversations with migrant voters revealed mixed emotions. Santosh Kumar, a factory in Delhi, has returned to Muzaffarpur to celebrate Chhath and stay back for voting. He said, "Voting is essential for Bihar's progress." Bakery workers Murari Pandit and Nandishwar Mahato, also from Muzaffarpur, plan to do the same.
Barber Prashant Sharma from Gaya sings a song to say he will vote to make Bihar strong. Raju Paswan, who works in Mumbai, says he will vote for more schools to be built in Bihar to improve education. Santan Manjhi, who works in an iron foundry, says he will try and return only after voting, although he doesn't have that many leaves. Meanwhile, Vikrant Gupta, a jawan from Ara, has extended his leave to vote.
But not everyone is so gung ho. Ritu Kumari from Ara, who lives in Bengaluru, lamented that her children's schools are open, saying it's unfortunate they won't be able to vote. Flight Lieutenant Avinash regretted he won't be able to cast his vote. Gaya's Raju Paswan said while he'll vote as he has returned home after a year, many of his colleagues will be forced to leave.
Campaign To Retain Voters
Political parties have geared up to address this challenge. The ruling NDA alliance partners the BJP, the JD(U), and others are going door-to-door to appeal to migrants.
"I personally meet with migrants to remind them that they had to migrate due to lack of development in Bihar. But now, Bihar has made progress in the last 20 years with roads, electricity, and education. So, to keep the next generation in Bihar, they should vote for us," said Nitin Naveen, BJP MLA and candidate from Bankipur, Patna.
According to Naveen, migrants now better understand that a strong government will increase employment in Bihar. BJP workers are holding meetings in villages, distributing video messages and pamphlets to tell them that they should return only after voting.
"We are appealing to migrant labourers who have come for Chhath that they should celebrate Chhath, then vote to strengthen Nitish Kumar's hands. It's common to stay back for a few days after Chhat, and this time, the festival of democracy is right after that," said Irshad Hussain Guddu, JD(U) leader in Muzaffarpur, whose team has set up camps in more than 50 villages.
Jaishankar Kushwaha, JD(U) block president of the Sandesh Assembly constituency, said, "Chhath comes every year, but polling occurs once every five years. We are appealing to those living outside to stay back and vote.
Sonam Patel, JD(U) leader in Ara, has a team of women going door-to-door. She says they are telling voters, especially women, why skipping the festival of democracy is wrong"
