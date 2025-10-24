ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Elections 2025: Bihar Has A Migrant Problem. With Chhat Puja Ending Weeks Ahead Of Polling, Political Parties Are In A Quandary

By Brijam Pandey

Patna: The dates for the Bihar Assembly elections have created a new challenge for the political parties in the fray. The Election Commission (EC) has scheduled the first phase of voting on November 6 and the second on November 11. However, for the millions of migrant voters of Bihar, the dates for Chhath Puja — Bihar's most important festival — clashes with these dates. The employers of these migrant workers expect them to return to their workplaces immediately after the festival, which runs from October 25 to October 28.

But the first phase of voting is nine days later, while the second phase arrives another 5 days after. According to government data, approximately 48 lakh migrants are returning to Bihar to celebrate Chhath, including 45 lakh from other states and 2.5 lakh from abroad.

Political parties are running awareness campaigns to pursue these voters to stay back. But voters are constrained by strict private sector employment conditions.

Chhath Puja holds special significance in Bihar's cultural and religious traditions. This popular festival inspires millions of migrants to return home each year. This year, the puja will begin with Nahay Khay on October 25, and conclude with offerings to the Sun God on the morning of October 28.

Initially, political parties in the fray began believing that the Election Commission's (EC's) polling schedule was a coincidence, that it would enable migrant voters to return home for Chhath and stay back to cast their votes. However, the reality is different.

"There is a 9-day gap between Chhath Puja and the first phase of polling (November 6), and 14-day gap with the second phase (November 11). Migrant workers typically stay for a month and a half, but those employed in the private or government sectors can't afford such a long vacation, and mostly leave the next day. Although political parties are trying to convince them to stay back, many will return to their destinations," said Kumar Raghavendra, senior journalist and political analyst.

Migration And Its Discontents

Although the EC survey recorded only 2,12,999 migrant voters from Bihar, according to government data, the number of migrants is significantly larger, with around 48 lakh people expected to return during Chhath.

Raghavendra said this gap stems from the limitations of the door-to-door survey conducted by BLOs (Booth-Level Officers). He says many families consciously avoid mentioning migration, but the actual number is in the millions.

The rate of migration is uneven across Bihar's districts. According to EC data, border districts like West Champaran, Purnia, Katihar and Araria have seen the highest migration, with around 10,000-17,000 economic migrants per Assembly constituency.