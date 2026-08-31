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What Action Has RSS Taken Against Those Spreading Hate: Jamiat On Bhagwat's US Remarks

Addressing events in the US, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said that unity in diversity is in Bharat's DNA, underscoring that it has to be celebrated, respected and accepted. He also said that if any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslims in Bharat, he will not remain a Hindu.

Maulana Arshad Madani, who heads a faction of the Jamiat -- referring to Bhagwat's remark that if any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslims in Bharat, he will not remain a Hindu -- questioned if that was the case, why the RSS doesn't expel such people from its organisation.

New Delhi: Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Sunday said if RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat truly believes in the views on diversity he has aired in the US, he should openly distance himself from those who spread hatred and take effective action against them.

Reacting to the remarks in a post in Hindi on X, Madani said, "Who exactly are these people who spread hatred against Muslims and Christians, support mob lynchings and violence, call for economic and social boycotts, target mosques, madrasas and educational institutions, and cast doubt on the citizenship and constitutional rights of Muslims? What action has the RSS taken against them so far?"

"Speaking of unity, brotherhood, and respect for all religions in America is commendable, but the real need for this message is in India today," Madani said. If Mohan Bhagwat truly wants to put this idea into practice, he should openly distance himself from those who spread hatred and take effective action against them to prove that this isn't just a statement to be made abroad, he said.

"India does not belong to any one religion; it is the shared homeland of those who follow all religions. The truth of any idea is not proven by speeches, but by its implementation," Madani said.

Therefore, the question is straightforward -- "When will action be taken against those who spread hatred, and when will the protection of equal rights enshrined in the Constitution be visible on the ground?", the Jamiat chief asked.

The opposition on Sunday accused Bhagwat of indulging in doublespeak over his remarks on diversity in the US, even as the BJP hailed him, saying he has shown the world what Hinduism actually means. The Congress, Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and other opposition parties said Bhagwat should convey this to BJP leaders and outfits that "spread hatred between Hindus and Muslim."