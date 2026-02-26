ETV Bharat / bharat

‘What A Mess Created; They Are Completely Unaccountable’, SC On Tribunals

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, on Thursday expressed discontent with the functioning of tribunals in the country, and termed it a “mess” and “they are completely unaccountable”.

The matter was heard by a bench led by CJI and comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi. The bench suggested introducing fresh measures to address the situation, while flagging glaring issues with the tribunals’ functioning, and stressed that it is not in the national interest if they are completely unaccountable.

The bench orally observed that the technical member in a tribunal is not writing a single judgment and is asking judicial members to write them, or is outsourcing the task. The CJI observed, "What mess have we created?"

The CJI orally observed, “We have created a situation completely damaging the judicial system and quasi-judicial system….what we are requesting is that some holistic view will have to be taken. You have to introduce a completely new mechanism. The tribunals are permitted under the Constitution, but the way they are constituted, the manner in which they are allowed to operate and the manner in which they are completely unaccountable. That is what is probably in national interest….”

The bench orally observed that tribunals are functioning in a "no-man's land" with accountability to none.