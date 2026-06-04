ETV Bharat / bharat

WFI Plea Against HC Order Allowing Wrestler Vinesh Phogat For Selection Trials Infructuous: SC

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat speaks to the media after losing 4-6 to Meenakshi Goyat in the women's 53kg category semifinal bout during the Asian Games selection trials at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, May 30, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the plea of the Wrestling Federation of India against the Delhi High Court order allowing wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in selection trials has become infructuous in view of subsequent developments.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Aravind Kumar, which refused to go into the observations made by the high court, said this court should not be taken as having reiterated the findings and observations made in the order. The bench said all the issues are left open.

Senior advocate DN Goburdhun, appearing for the WFI, said that Phogat was allowed to participate in the selection trial, but she did not succeed. “She did not succeed, but she created havoc over there," the senior counsel told the bench.