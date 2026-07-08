ETV Bharat / bharat

Western Railway Debunks Viral 'Samosa Halt For Indore-Mhow DEMU' Story

Indore: Western Railway authorities have stepped in to debunk the story of a train driver making unscheduled halts to eat samosas. The Railway authorities claim to have conducted a fact check on the story being largely circulated on social media.

According to the story, a loco pilot of a Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) train running between Indore and Mhow was stopping the train at a designated location every day to eat samosas. The Railway authorities have termed the story false and misleading.

In a post on X, the Divisional Railway Manager of the Western Railway said, "The freight train (CONCOR Green Field Private Terminus) hauled by locos with number 27237 and 27600 was stopped at the Rau home signal for a scheduled engineering work at the Rau yard. It was not stopped to purchase food." He further said that the train in question is a freight train and not a DEMU.